Venezuela To Try US Citizens & Former Citgo Executives As Traitors

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 58.56 +0.54 +0.93%
Brent Crude 63.24 +0.25 +0.40%
Natural Gas 3.047 -0.01 -0.39%
Mars US 60.12 +0.99 +1.67%
Opec Basket 61.10 +0.61 +1.01%
Urals 60.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Bonny Light 63.26 +0.57 +0.91%
Mexican Basket 53.62 +0.50 +0.94%
Natural Gas 3.047 -0.01 -0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.73 +0.65 +1.08%
Murban 63.38 +0.50 +0.80%
Iran Heavy Crude 59.86 +0.41 +0.69%
Basra Light 58.48 +0.54 +0.93%
Saharan Blend 62.70 +0.48 +0.77%
Bonny Light 63.26 +0.57 +0.91%
Bonny Light 63.26 +0.57 +0.91%
Girassol 62.96 +0.57 +0.91%
Opec Basket 61.10 +0.61 +1.01%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 54.50 +1.25 +2.35%
Giddings 48.25 +1.25 +2.66%
ANS West Coast 62.52 -0.48 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 51.97 +1.19 +2.34%
Eagle Ford 55.92 +1.19 +2.17%
Eagle Ford 55.92 +1.19 +2.17%
Oklahoma Sweet 54.47 +1.19 +2.23%
Kansas Common 46.75 +1.25 +2.75%
Buena Vista 64.28 +0.74 +1.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 10 mins Kurdistan’s Oil Exports Still Below Pre-Conflict Levels
  • 2 hours Oil Production Cuts Taking A Toll On Russia’s Economy
  • 4 hours Aramco In Talks With Chinese Petrochemical Producers
  • 5 hours Federal Judge Grants Go-Ahead On Keystone XL Lawsuit
  • 7 hours Maduro Names Chavez’ Cousin As Citgo Boss
  • 13 hours Bidding Action Heats Up In UK’s Continental Shelf
  • 18 hours Keystone Pipeline Restart Still Unknown
  • 22 hours UK Offers North Sea Oil Producers Tax Relief To Boost Investment
  • 1 day Iraq Wants To Build Gas Pipeline To Kuwait In Blow To Shell
  • 1 day Trader Trafigura Raises Share Of Oil Purchases From State Firms
  • 1 day German Energy Group Uniper Rejects $9B Finnish Takeover Bid
  • 1 day Total Could Lose Big If It Pulls Out Of South Pars Deal
  • 1 day Dakota Watchdog Warns It Could Revoke Keystone XL Approval
  • 2 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
  • 2 days Citgo President And 5 VPs Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
  • 2 days Gazprom Speaks Out Against OPEC Production Cut Extension
  • 2 days Statoil Looks To Lighter Oil To Boost Profitability
  • 2 days Oil Billionaire Becomes Wind Energy’s Top Influencer
  • 2 days Transneft Warns Urals Oil Quality Reaching Critical Levels
  • 2 days Whitefish Energy Suspends Work In Puerto Rico
  • 2 days U.S. Authorities Arrest Two On Major Energy Corruption Scheme
  • 3 days Thanksgiving Gas Prices At 3-Year High
  • 3 days Iraq’s Giant Majnoon Oilfield Attracts Attention Of Supermajors
  • 3 days South Iraq Oil Exports Close To Record High To Offset Kirkuk Drop
  • 3 days Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk
  • 3 days Chevron Joint Venture Signs $1.7B Oil, Gas Deal In Nigeria
  • 3 days Iraq Steps In To Offset Falling Venezuela Oil Production
  • 3 days ConocoPhillips Sets Price Ceiling For New Projects
  • 6 days Shell Oil Trading Head Steps Down After 29 Years
  • 6 days Higher Oil Prices Reduce North American Oil Bankruptcies
  • 6 days Statoil To Boost Exploration Drilling Offshore Norway In 2018
  • 6 days $1.6 Billion Canadian-US Hydropower Project Approved
  • 6 days Venezuela Officially In Default
  • 6 days Iran Prepares To Export LNG To Boost Trade Relations
  • 6 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks 5,000 Barrels Into Farmland
  • 7 days Saudi Oil Minister: Markets Will Not Rebalance By March
  • 7 days Obscure Dutch Firm Wins Venezuelan Oil Block As Debt Tensions Mount
  • 7 days Rosneft Announces Completion Of World’s Longest Well
  • 7 days Ecuador Won’t Ask Exemption From OPEC Oil Production Cuts
  • 7 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Proposes To Ditch Oil Stocks

Breaking News:

Kurdistan’s Oil Exports Still Below Pre-Conflict Levels

Alt Text

Cash Strapped Venezuela To Import Gasoline As Crisis Escalates

The situation in Venezuela keeps…

Alt Text

BG Group to Start First Honduras Exploration

BG Group has become the…

Alt Text

Venezuela Is The Wild Card In The OPEC Deal Extension

Venezuela is sure to inject…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. South America
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela To Try US Citizens & Former Citgo Executives As Traitors

By Irina Slav - Nov 23, 2017, 9:30 AM CST PDVSA

Six Citgo executives—US citizens—that Venezuela arrested as part of a corruption sweep will be tried as traitors, President Nicolas Maduro said. Citgo’s President Jose Pereira and five senior executives were arrested earlier this week at an event in Caracas.

Five of these have are US citizens holding dual US/Venezuelan citizenship. The sixth, Pereira, has a permanent residency permit for the United States.

The U.S. authorities have requested that its nationals be released, but Maduro refused, saying “These are people born in Venezuela, they’re Venezuelan and they’re going to be judged for being corrupt, thieving traitors.”

According to opposition sources, however, the arrests are not about corruption, but about infighting in the Communist Party as well as an attempt by the government to get its hands on profitable companies to patch up its budget, currently in tatters and with no great improvement prospects.

Citgo is a profitable company—so much so that it was recently offered as a guarantee in a secret deal between PDVSA and several foreign companies that the Attorney General’s office uncovered. The deal, AG Tarek Saab said, would not have been beneficial to Venezuela.

This latest development is bound to further deepen the animosity between Caracas and Washington, after Washington imposed sanctions on a number of Venezuelan government officials this summer. While there were threats that the U.S. may cut Venezuelan oil imports, these have not yet been realized. However, US imports of Venezuelan oil have been falling because of Venezuela’s overall production decline.

The latest weekly report by the Energy Information Administration revealed that Venezuelan crude oil exports to the U.S. had fallen to 462,000 bpd last week, from 732,000 bpd in the previous week. The four-week average for the period ending on November 17 was 530,000 bpd, significantly lower than the average a year earlier, which stood at 753,000 bpd.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Cash Strapped Venezuela To Import Gasoline As Crisis Escalates
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates
The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil

Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil

 When Will Oil Demand Begin To Taper Off?

When Will Oil Demand Begin To Taper Off?

 Oil Price Drop Imminent If Moscow Says “No” To Extension

Oil Price Drop Imminent If Moscow Says “No” To Extension

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com