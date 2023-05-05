White House Proposes Energy Tax To Curb Crypto Mining Emissions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 4 hours 71.34 +2.78 +4.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 75.30 +2.80 +3.86%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.04 +2.73 +3.78%
Graph up Natural Gas 4 hours 2.137 +0.036 +1.71%
Graph up Gasoline 4 hours 2.379 +0.053 +2.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.99 +0.60 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 73.75 -6.28 -7.85%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 70.94 +3.48 +5.16%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.379 +0.053 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.27 -0.55 -0.76%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.26 -0.67 -0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 69.90 +0.68 +0.98%
Graph down Basra Light 522 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.14 +0.70 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.99 +0.60 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.99 +0.60 +0.84%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.82 +0.13 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 73.75 -6.28 -7.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 57.00 +2.74 +5.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 47.31 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 70.71 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 68.96 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 66.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 62.81 -0.04 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 62.81 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 64.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 73.06 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 62.41 -0.04 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.00 -7.00 -9.72%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 58.75 -7.00 -10.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 75.01 -3.98 -5.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 61.13 -7.06 -10.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 65.08 -7.06 -9.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 65.08 -7.06 -9.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.00 -7.00 -9.72%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 21 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Chevron’s Venezuelan Oil Export Hopes Hit Snag

What New York’s Ban On Natural Gas Stoves And Heaters Means For The Country

What New York’s Ban On Natural Gas Stoves And Heaters Means For The Country

On Wednesday, New York became…

Colombia’s Ambitious Renewable Energy Revolution

Colombia’s Ambitious Renewable Energy Revolution

Colombia’s new president plans to…

A Secret War Is Brewing In The South China Sea

A Secret War Is Brewing In The South China Sea

Tensions are spiking in the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

White House Proposes Energy Tax To Curb Crypto Mining Emissions

By Alex Kimani - May 05, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • The White House has proposed a plan to make crypto miners pay a tax equal to 30% of the electricity they use during their mining operations.
  • As well as reducing the emissions from crypto mining, the White House believes this tax could raise $3.5 billion in revenue over the next decade.
  • A recent Economic Report of the President cites estimates by Goldman Sachs that suggest crypto mining accounts for more than 2% of U.S. power consumption.
Join Our Community

The White House has proposed a plan to have crypto miners pay extra for the energy they consume during mining operations. Dubbed the Digital Asset Mining Energy (DAME) tax, miners will pay a tax equal to 30% of the electricity they use in crypto mining. Under the proposal, any business or company that uses computing resources - whether owned or leased - to mine crypto and other digital assets will be subject to an excise tax equal to 30% of the related electricity costs.

The tax is estimated to raise $3.5 billion in revenue over the next decade.

Crypto Mining And The Environment

Bitcoin has frequently been lambasted for its energy-intensive mining process. Five years ago, Nature Climate Change warned that Bitcoin mining alone could push global warming over the 2ºC catastrophic threshold in just 14 years if adoption rates matched those of other broadly used technologies. 

Nowadays, all the blame has shifted to fossil fuels thanks to the global energy crisis spurred by Russia’s war in Ukraine, while Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining hardly get a passing mention.

But how much, really, is Bitcoin and crypto mining contributing to our climate crisis?

It’s a question worth pondering considering that scientists have warned that we have a mere 10-year window to act to stop this global phenomenon or risk permanent and irreversible damage to our ecosystems.

Ever-Rising Mining Rates

For some crypto buffs, critics who squawk at the vast amounts of energy supposedly consumed by crypto mining and how it contributes to climate change are little more than churlish, pedantic party poopers. 

In one camp are the PoW (Proof-of-Work) maximalists who argue that bitcoin is the “most secure public chain” as measured by hashrate, but denying that bitcoin is an energy hog.

In the other camp are crypto apologists (such as CoinShare) who concede that bitcoin and crypto mining are indeed power-hungry processes, but immediately go on the defensive by claiming that most of the energy is derived from renewable sources.

Bitcoin’s carbon footprint is all about how much electricity miners consume when trying to solve those arcane computational problems. 

The bad news: Bitcoin’s hash rate has increased exponentially over the past few years.

This suggests that Bitcoin and crypto mining do consume huge amounts of power, probably enough to warrant the wrath of environmentalists as we shall see shortly.

Total Hash Rate (TH/s)

The estimated number of terahashes per second the bitcoin network is performing in the last 24 hours

Hash

Source: Blockchain.com

Securing Crypto Networks Is Costly

By necessity, the most secure cryptographic networks such as bitcoin are also the most energy intensive since they rely on heavy resource consumption to defend their networks from malicious attackers. PoW projects, like bitcoin, rely on mining to secure their blockchains and require the hashing power to continue even after every coin has been mined. Less resource-intensive networks do not employ such rigorous processes and are, consequently, almost certainly less secure.

Mineable coins belong to the PoW category, of which CoinMarketCap lists several hundreds. These are the main culprits as far as energy guzzling is concerned. Non-mineable coins such as Ripple, EOS, Stellar, Tezos, NEO, and NEM are more energy efficient as they don’t require tons of energy to validate transactions and secure the network as their PoW brethren.

Another notable exception is ethereum.

Last year, Ethereum ditched the 'proof of work' model utilized in the mining process of most cryptocurrencies including bitcoin for a new one called 'proof of stake.'

This is how the ethereum team describes the radical makeover:

Proof-of-stake (PoS) is the consensus mechanism that Ethereum will use following The Merge. Ethereum is moving off of proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake because it is more secure, less energy-intensive, and better for implementing new scaling solutions. While it has always been the plan to transition to proof-of-stake, it is also more complex than proof-of-work, and refining the mechanism has taken years of research and development. The challenge now is to implement proof-of-stake on Ethereum Mainnet. This process is called "The Merge"

Ethereum claims the technological changeover will cut its carbon footprint by 99%.

Back to the million-dollar question: how much energy does bitcoin and crypto mining suck off our power grids every year?

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent Economic Report of the President cites estimates by Goldman Sachs that suggest crypto mining accounts for more than 2% of U.S. power consumption, roughly the same as that used to power all residential lighting in the country or all of the home computers. The White House has rightly contended that the energy consumption tied to digital asset mining is “...very real and imposes very real costs.” Crypto-asset activity in the United States results in 25 to 50 Mt CO2/y, equivalent to 0.4% to 0.8% of total U.S. emissions. Apart from the obvious ecological burden, high electricity consumption by mining rigs designed to run non-stop also places considerable stress on the power grid.

The global figures are not any better.

The Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index has placed it at nearly 240 TWh. That’s about 1% of global electricity production, and enough to power Switzerland for one year and five months. The carbon footprint is ginormous, too--80 Mt CO2 per year, comparable to the carbon footprint of Romania. Mind you, that’s bitcoin only--not counting power consumption and carbon footprint of altcoins such as bitcoin cash, ethereum, litecoin, and monero among others.

Bitcoin
Source: Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index

 The government says DAME tax is just one of several measures it has proposed to ensure “...the responsible development of digital assets, modernize their tax treatment, and mitigate risks to financial stability.’’

 There’s already a precedent here.

Last year, New York passed a law that imposes a temporary moratorium on new permits for fossil fuel power plants that perform cryptocurrency mining using the proof-of-work model.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Greek Tanker Owners Dominate Russian Oil Trade
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance
The 10 Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves

The 10 Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves
Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories

Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories
The 10 Most Incredible Oil And Gas Discoveries Of All Time

The 10 Most Incredible Oil And Gas Discoveries Of All Time
Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com