How Cryptocurrencies Are Reshaping The Oil Trade

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.45 +0.31 +0.54%
Brent Crude 2 hours 63.34 -1.35 -2.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.705 +0.027 +1.01%
Mars US 3 hours 59.34 -0.90 -1.49%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.94 +0.91 +1.49%
Urals 19 hours 62.44 +0.86 +1.40%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.97 +0.84 +1.33%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.97 +0.84 +1.33%
Bonny Light 19 hours 64.20 -0.46 -0.71%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.25 +1.06 +1.99%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.705 +0.027 +1.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 62.08 +1.50 +2.48%
Murban 19 hours 64.83 +1.70 +2.69%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 60.89 -0.47 -0.77%
Basra Light 19 hours 58.78 -1.41 -2.34%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 64.48 -0.61 -0.94%
Bonny Light 19 hours 64.20 -0.46 -0.71%
Bonny Light 19 hours 64.20 -0.46 -0.71%
Girassol 19 hours 63.75 -0.46 -0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.94 +0.91 +1.49%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 45 mins 32.79 -4.84 -12.86%
Western Canadian Select 60 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 60 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 60 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 60 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 60 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 60 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 60 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 60 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 60 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.97 +0.84 +1.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 53.75 -0.75 -1.38%
Giddings 19 hours 47.50 -0.75 -1.55%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.18 +0.80 +1.28%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 51.09 -0.85 -1.64%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 55.04 -0.85 -1.52%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 55.04 -0.85 -1.52%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 53.59 -0.85 -1.56%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 +0.75 +1.58%
Buena Vista 5 days 64.81 +0.67 +1.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours API Reports Huge Crude Draw
  • 4 hours Venezuela “Can’t Even Write A Check For $21.5M Dollars.”
  • 4 hours EIA Lowers 2018 Oil Demand Growth Estimates By 40,000 Bpd
  • 5 hours Trump Set To Open Atlantic Coast To Oil, Gas Drilling
  • 6 hours Norway’s Oil And Gas Investment To Drop For Fourth Consecutive Year
  • 8 hours Saudis Plan To Hike Gasoline Prices By 80% In January
  • 10 hours Exxon To Start Reporting On Climate Change Effect
  • 21 hours US Geological Survey To Reevaluate Bakken Oil Reserves
  • 1 day Brazil Cuts Local Content Requirements to Attract Oil Investors
  • 1 day Forties Pipeline Could Remain Shuttered For Weeks
  • 1 day Desjardins Ends Energy Loan Moratorium
  • 1 day ADNOC Distribution IPO Valuation Could Be Lesson For Aramco
  • 1 day Russia May Turn To Cryptocurrencies For Oil Trade
  • 1 day Iraq-Iran Oil Swap Deal To Run For 1 Year
  • 4 days Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows
  • 4 days Mexico Blames Brazil For Failing Auction
  • 4 days Norway Allows Eni To Restart Goliat Oil Field In Barents Sea
  • 4 days Malaysia Suggests Muslim Countries Stop Trading Oil In U.S. Dollars
  • 4 days Kinder Morgan Wins Appeal To Start Trans Mountain Work
  • 4 days Mexico Cancels Deepwater JV Tender Due To Lack Of Interest
  • 5 days Oil Drillers Give Cold Shoulder To Alaska Bidding Round
  • 5 days Budweiser Bets On Tesla To Replace Its Fleet
  • 5 days Forties Pipeline And Nearby Terminal Disrupted After Oil Leak
  • 5 days Major Nigerian Union Threatens Strike After Mass Firing Of New Members
  • 5 days China’s Sinopec Sues Venezuela’s PDVSA Over Unpaid Debts
  • 5 days Chevron Cuts Total 2018 Capex, Boosts U.S. Shale Investment
  • 5 days Shell Idles Six Nigerian Power Plants After Gas Shortage
  • 5 days London Firms To Visit Saudi Arabia As Battle For Aramco Listing Continues
  • 5 days East Timor Is Running Out of Oil
  • 6 days Withdrawal From OPEC Deal Could Take 6 Months To Negotiate
  • 6 days India’s Largest Refiner Looks To Ditch Oil In Favor Of Renewables
  • 6 days Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments
  • 6 days U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia
  • 6 days China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG
  • 6 days Asia May Return To Mid-East Crude As Mexican Supply Tightens
  • 6 days Enbridge Restarts Controversial Line 5 After Shutdown
  • 6 days South Sudan Stills Owes $1.3B Oil Payments To Sudan
  • 7 days Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 7 days Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 7 days Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays

Breaking News:

API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Alt Text

Cyberattacks: The Biggest Threat To OPEC

As OPEC countries adopt automation…

Alt Text

Two Factors Driving Electric Aircraft

Two factors are driving the…

Alt Text

Oil Majors Are Leading The Recovery Race

Royal Dutch shell announced that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

How Cryptocurrencies Are Reshaping The Oil Trade

By ZeroHedge - Dec 12, 2017, 5:00 PM CST Blockchain

As of right now this is just a rumor, but it makes some sense. So, let’s treat this rumor as fact for the sake of argument and see where it leads us.

The U.S. continues to sanction and threaten all of these countries for daring to challenge the global status quo. There is no denying this. And so much of what we see in the geopolitical headlines are knock-on effects of this challenge.

The Geopolitical “Why”

From the Middle East to North Korea, the Dutch changing their laws to block Nordstream 2 to the Saudis breaking off relations with Qatar, everything you read about in the news is a move on the geopolitical “Go” board.

Because at the heart of this is the petrodollar. Contrary to what many believe, the petrodollar is not the source of the U.S. dollar’s power around the world, but rather the U.S.’s main fulcrum by which to keep competition out of the markets.

It is a secondary effect of the dollar’s dominance in global finance today. But it is not the main driver. Financial markets are simply too big relative to the size any one commodity market for it to be the fulcrum on which everything hinges.

It was that way in the past. But it is not now. That said, however, getting out from underneath the petrodollar gives a country independence to begin building financial architecture that can be levered up over time to threaten the institutional control it helped create.

U.S. foreign policy defends the petrodollar along with other systems in place – the IMF, the World Bank, SWIFT, LIBOR and the central banks themselves – to maintain its control.

The main oil producers, however, can escape this control simply by selling their oil in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. That’s not enough to dethrone the dollar, but, like I just said, it is where the process has to start.

Therefore, any and all means must be employed to defend the dollar empire by keeping everyone inside that system.

So, it looks like the petrodollar is all-important, but only in the long-run. In the short run, monetary policy, diplomacy and political stability are far more powerful actors on the system.

Russia’s Crypto-Upside

However, the oil-backed cryptocurrency by Venezuela is very important. And it’s why attaching a rumor to Russia makes sense. Who do you think put this idea in President Maduro’s head, anyway? Martians? No, it was Putin.

Because it deepens Russia’s tools to combat U.S. hybrid war tactics, which include financial sanctions. They’ve already announced their plans for a crypto-ruble, as well as supporting cryptocurrency research, massive Bitcoin mining operations, and the possibility of a BRICS-Coin as well.

And, most importantly, legal frameworks under which all of this will operate. In short, these things create certainty in the minds of companies doing business in Russia that the government will act in predictable ways.

Those ways may still not be profitable enough to lay off other risks and attract capital, but predictability first and fine-tuning second.

Adding in a cryptocurrency backed by their oil reserves which can trade on the open market then only makes sense. It allows smaller oil and gas companies to avoid the worst of U.S. banking sanctions. It will help create secondary markets for corporate debt and equity issuance, fast-international clearing without need of centralized systems like SWIFT, etc.

This can facilitate a shift in the oil supply chain economy away from banks sanctioned by the U.S. and spur development in that space across not only Russia, but the entire region served by the Eurasian Economic Union.

Especially if this potential “Neft-coin”(Neft is Russian for ‘oil’) is convertible into crypto-Rubles and, by extension, Rubles themselves. There will be no barrier for Russian businesses to use the “Neft-coin” to get around sanctions since it the crypto-Ruble was predictable tax consequences.

Moreover, since the crypto-Ruble will only be taxed at 13 percent, the capital gains tax rate in Russia, this, in effect, could be a back-door way for companies to lower their corporate tax rate to 13 percent from the current 20 percent Russian corporate tax rate. I am just spit balling here. But, if I were Vladimir Putin I would consider this, highly to compete with the U.S. pushing their corporate tax rate down from 35 percent.

The Other Side of the Coin

Those are the benefits, but what are the potential drawbacks?

The problem with backing any currency with physical reserves is the fluctuations in value of those reserves. It’s not like oil is a low-beta commodity or anything. But, like everything else in the commodity space, price movements are supposed to be smoothed out by the futures markets helping to coordinate price with time. Related: Brent Spikes As This Major Pipeline Breaks Down

But the bigger problem is the estimation of those reserves the coin’s value is based on. First, how do you accurately quantify them? Can holders of Petro or Neft-coin trust the Russian or Venezuelan governments to provide accurate assessments of their reserves?

Second, there is the ability of the country to pull it out of the ground and sell it into the market at anything close to a fair price. This isn’t a concern for Russia, the world’s 2nd largest supplier of oil and very stable government but Venezuela is the opposite. And, its “Petro” would probably trade at quite a discount early on to the dollar price of oil.

It will open up all kinds of arbitrage opportunities.

Moreover, the blockchain that backs this “Neft-coin” is subject to hacking by hostile actors… I wonder who those will be?

A cryptocurrency is only as secure as its blockchain is. And, the size of the mempool backing that blockchain is the elephant in the room and it has to be big, deep and incorruptible.

Don’t think for a second that various U.S. ‘intelligence’ agencies are not developing ways to attack anything crypto-based that either of these countries put in place. And, as well, don’t think that the Russians, masters themselves of cryptography, aren’t thinking of ways to combat this at a fundamental level.

Bitcoin Solves Other Problems

Now, there are schemes emerging in the blockchain space that can mitigate this possibility very simply. And it all depends on the architecture of this “Neft-coin” or Venezuela’s “Petro.” Tying either of these coins to a massive proof-of-work based blockchain like Ethereum or Bitcoin would be the right way to do this.

Like I said at the outset, this is purely speculation on my part, but it’s important to ask these questions now to see what shakes out.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see this “Neft-coin” if it’s happening, is employing some form of double-proofing that ties back into the plans for Russian Miner Coin, and the employment of not only the best new Bitcoin mining ASICs but the incredibly cheap Russian electrical grid.

I wrote about this when it was first announced back in August, seeing it as a way to get around sanctions and create a potential crypto-reserve system for the Russian economy.

Not only does Bitcoin get potentially elevated to the level of reserve asset to reside right next to Russia’s enormous pile of gold that represents nearly 20 percent of M2 in Rubles at insanely depressed prices, but it also furthers the argument for Russia to be a destination for capital as the sovereign debt crisis unfolds.

Capital is flowing into cryptos at an astounding pace. Governments are completely behind the curve in their adoption of this technology. Russia under Putin is moving quickly to remedy this and now fully groks how it can help him acheive his goals for Russia’s financial independence from the U.S.

Lastly, if this proves successful, Russia’s new Bitfury chips that will power this system could see wide demand in the global mining market. Related: Why Is Canadian Oil So Cheap?

And now you know why Russia is interested in taking over 10 percent of the Bitcoin mining hashing power. In cryptocurrency mining, he who controls the hashing power controls the network, in essence. Russia wants in on this for the strategic purpose of leveraging it for a number of reasons.

Both a crypto-Ruble and this potential “Neft-coin” can be tied to the Bitcoin blockchain by proxy and insulate it from any number of attack types. For an example of how they could structure this read about Komodo’s delayed-Proof-of-Work system.

The drive to attract global capital away from the existing and (in my opinion) failing monetary and political system is what is driving the creation of these new types of digital assets. Contrary to the opinion of many America Firsters, the U.S. is not capable of militarily taking on the world. It does most of its fighting through the financial markets and political backrooms.

Moves like this and assets like Bitcoin itself happen because of that very natural human desire to be free from external control which enriches the few at the expense of the many. Even if Russia isn’t working on a “Neft-coin” because of its relationship with China and its developing a crypto-Ruble, it’s obvious that there is a coordinated effort via the blockchain to secure Russia’s future free from U.S. control.

By Zerohedge

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Coal Miners That Refuse To Resurface

Next Post

Exxon To Disclose The Real Risk Of Climate Change
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?
The GOP Tax Bill Is A Big Win For U.S. Oil And Gas

The GOP Tax Bill Is A Big Win For U.S. Oil And Gas

 Oil Prices Slide On Major Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Slide On Major Gasoline Build

 Why Oil Prices Bounced Back

Why Oil Prices Bounced Back

 Blockchain And The $3.6 Trillion Infrastructure Crisis

Blockchain And The $3.6 Trillion Infrastructure Crisis

Most Commented

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com