Kazakhstan Could See Utility Costs Surge This Summer

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 22 hours 71.34 +2.78 +4.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 21 hours 75.30 +2.80 +3.86%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.04 +2.73 +3.78%
Graph up Natural Gas 22 hours 2.137 +0.036 +1.71%
Graph up Gasoline 22 hours 2.379 +0.053 +2.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 73.75 -6.28 -7.85%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 70.94 +3.48 +5.16%
Chart Gasoline 22 hours 2.379 +0.053 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.32 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Murban 2 days 73.41 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 72.41 +2.51 +3.59%
Graph down Basra Light 523 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.77 +2.63 +3.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.89 +2.07 +2.77%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 73.75 -6.28 -7.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.00 +2.74 +5.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.31 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 70.71 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.96 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 66.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 62.81 -0.04 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 62.81 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 64.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 73.06 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 62.41 -0.04 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.00 -7.00 -9.72%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 58.75 -7.00 -10.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 75.01 -3.98 -5.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 61.13 -7.06 -10.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 65.08 -7.06 -9.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 65.08 -7.06 -9.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.00 -7.00 -9.72%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 16 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Chevron’s Venezuelan Oil Export Hopes Hit Snag

Why Cobalt Prices Have Fallen To A 4-Year Low

Why Cobalt Prices Have Fallen To A 4-Year Low

Cobalt prices have fallen back…

Does The EU Still Need To Repress Natural Gas Demand?

Does The EU Still Need To Repress Natural Gas Demand?

The EU reached an agreement…

Colombia’s Ambitious Renewable Energy Revolution

Colombia’s Ambitious Renewable Energy Revolution

Colombia’s new president plans to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Kazakhstan Could See Utility Costs Surge This Summer

By Eurasianet - May 06, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Kazakhstan officials are warning that household utility rates could rise by up to 30 percent this summer.
  • Most thermal power plants in Kazakhstan are around 50 years old and are only designed to carry on functioning for another decade.
  • Utilities in Kazakhstan are among the cheapest anywhere in the former Soviet Union.
Join Our Community

A senior official in Kazakhstan has warned that household utility rates are set to rise precipitously, by up to 30 percent, this summer as the country confronts the gargantuan challenge of overhauling crucial infrastructure.

Speaking to reporters, National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said on April 26 that the government will take measures to ensure the cost increases are as pain-free as possible, but that they are unavoidable.

“We have to use resources sparingly,” Kuantyrov said.

Rate increases for electricity, water and gas will not rise uniformly across the country. The size of the hikes will depend on the current state of infrastructure in any given region and how much it is believed will be needed to upgrade them, the minister said.

Kuantyrov said that the central authorities will keep municipal governments in check to keep them from hiking costs in unsustainable ways.

“For example, Ekibastuz [a city in northern Kazakhstan] announced a 108 percent increase in tariffs. That is something we cannot agree to,” he said. 

Ekibastuz, a city of over 100,000 people, is emblematic of why the dramatic rethink on tariff policy is happening. The collapse in late November of operations at the city’s power plant left most residents without central heating just as nighttime temperatures were sinking to -30 degrees Celsius (-22 Fahrenheit). The Energy Ministry later attributed the incident to deterioration of the system of pipes that delivers steam into radiators in homes throughout the city. Officials noted that a government commission had only a few months before demanded the plant’s operators speed up work on repairs. The same plant suffered yet another breakdown in February.

The government has been signaling the arrival of utility hikes for some time now. In December, then-Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said during a Cabinet meeting that urgent financial injections needed to be made into the country’s utilities infrastructure as things had reached a critical stage. 

Most thermal power plants in Kazakhstan are around 50 years old and are only designed to carry on functioning for another decade, he warned. 

Akchulakov further lamented that low pay earned by workers in the utilities sectors – which average around 220,000 tenge ($500) – is limiting the size of the potential talent pool for personnel. 

It is not just the infrastructure carrying things into people homes that is creaking. 

Also in December, Olga Bulavkina, a senator, talked about the worsening states of sewer networks in the regions. The situation is posing a grave threat to people’s health, she warned.

Speaking to the Inbusiness news site in January, Timur Kosymbayev, the deputy chairman of the Natural Monopolies Regulators at the National Economy Ministry, estimated that electricity, heating, water and sewer infrastructure was across the board at around 60 percent levels of degradation. 

Kosymbayev said even tariff hikes will not be enough to cover the costs of repairs and modernization. It is the companies that provide the utilities – they are typically monopolies – that need to dig deep into their own cash reserves to underwrite the work.

ADVERTISEMENT

When utility tariffs start to float upward, it will mark the jarring end of an era. The authorities say that utilities in Kazakhstan are among the cheapest anywhere in the former Soviet Union. In laying the stage for imminent price rises, they have calculated that where the entire bouquet of utilities for a two- to three-bedroom apartment in Kazakhstan averagely costs around $47 per month, homeowners in Belarus and Russia can expect to pay around $57 and $132, respectively. At the other end of the spectrum, a similar average homeowner in Estonia faces costs of $255.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

White House Proposes Energy Tax To Curb Crypto Mining Emissions

Next Post

Just How Advanced Are Today’s Autonomous Vehicles?
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance
The 10 Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves

The 10 Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves
Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories

Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories
The 10 Most Incredible Oil And Gas Discoveries Of All Time

The 10 Most Incredible Oil And Gas Discoveries Of All Time
Huge Volumes Of Crude Oil Are Headed To China

Huge Volumes Of Crude Oil Are Headed To China

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com