Which Oil Major Is Best Prepared For The Future?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 33.25 -0.67 -1.98%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 35.13 -0.93 -2.58%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 1.731 +0.021 +1.23%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 33.45 -0.67 -1.96%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 28.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Urals 2 days 34.75 -0.20 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 28.03 +0.32 +1.15%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 1.731 +0.021 +1.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 32.85 -1.43 -4.17%
Graph down Murban 2 days 32.82 -1.30 -3.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 30.30 -0.97 -3.10%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 37.21 -0.96 -2.52%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 33.54 -1.25 -3.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Girassol 2 days 34.01 -1.13 -3.22%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 28.43 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 23.58 +0.52 +2.25%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 30.42 +0.43 +1.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 32.92 +0.43 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 34.32 +0.43 +1.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 33.92 +0.43 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 28.92 +0.43 +1.51%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 28.92 +0.43 +1.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 29.42 +0.43 +1.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 33.92 +0.43 +1.28%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 28.92 +0.43 +1.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 23.50 -1.00 -4.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 33.32 +1.42 +4.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 27.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 31.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 31.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 24.25 +0.50 +2.11%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 37.50 +0.43 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 52 mins Let’s Try This....
  • 2 hours COVID 19 May Be Less Deadly Than Flu Study Finds
  • 5 hours Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:
  • 1 hour Iran's first oil tanker has arrived near Venezuela
  • 27 mins Payback Time: Republican Senators turn the tables on Democrats. The difference is the Republican investigations are legit.
  • 10 mins Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 49 mins DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 2 hours Siemens unveil 14 MW offshore Turbine
  • 56 mins Norway horrified as new rates make EV charging prices higher than petrol
  • 3 hours So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 6 hours Venezuela's military to escort Iranian tankers bringing petrol
  • 2 hours US-China tech competition accelerates: on Friday 05/15 new sanctions on Huawei, on Monday 05/18 Samsung chief visits China
  • 47 mins History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin
  • 28 mins Trumpe will win next election, hands down.
  • 18 hours Petroleum Industry Domain Names

Breaking News:

Memorial Day Gasoline Prices Near 20-Year Low

Bitcoin’s Shocking Energy Consumption

Bitcoin’s Shocking Energy Consumption

Bitcoin’s energy consumption has been…

Prepare For Major Oil Market Consolidation

Prepare For Major Oil Market Consolidation

COVID-19 and the oil price…

U.S. Shale Scrambles To Innovate Its Way Out Of Crisis

U.S. Shale Scrambles To Innovate Its Way Out Of Crisis

This hasn’t been a particularly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Which Oil Major Is Best Prepared For The Future?

By Irina Slav - May 23, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

European oil supermajors are slashing costs but sparing their renewable energy business. U.S. giants are cutting across the board and focusing on their core business above all else. Both are preparing for the future, but who's doing it right?

A recent Reuters analysis into European and U.S. supermajors' approach confirms what is becoming increasingly obvious: the Europeans are pushing strongly into renewables while the Americans are sticking with oil and gas.

Of course, the European supermajors are subjected to more pressure to clean up their fossil fuel act than their American peers. European governments are dead set on a green future, and the environmentalist lobby is stronger than it is in the United States, where the federal government is an open and quite vocal supporter of the fossil fuel industry. 

But is this all there is?

The big question is whether peak oil will come sooner rather than later and, following this, is it wise to start preparing for a post-oil world sooner rather than later. Shell, BP, Total, Eni, and Equinor appear to belong to the former camp: peak oil will be here earlier than we previously expected, so now is the time to start diversifying into alternative energy sources and revenue streams.

Exxon, Chevron and Conoco, on the other hand, seem to have a different opinion, expressed succinctly by the chief executive of Exxon, Darren Woods, on the conference call for the company's first-quarter financial results.

"I know that there are a lot of different views on what the future holds," Woods said, "but I want to be clear on how we see it: The long-term fundamentals that drive our business have not changed."

Many would disagree. The drive to clean up economies that started in Europe has spread to some of the biggest oil consumers, notably China and India, with both drafting ambitious emissions-cutting plans that would inevitably slash oil demand. But that was before the coronavirus pandemic struck. Now, oil demand has been hurt in both countries, although it is now beginning to recover. Still, ambitious—and costly— emissions-cutting plans might need to wait as the economic recovery takes priority. Related: U.S. Cuts Royalty Rates For Oil Firms
 This is not the case with Europe, which has already tied its recovery from the pandemic to its green targets. But is Europe enough of a factor in oil demand to use it as a weathervane for what's coming elsewhere? It might not be a bad idea because the clean energy drive is spreading as the costs of renewable energy fall. And now, it's supermajors that will be actively promoting this renewable energy to a greater extent. They are investing in it, after all, even if it is only a small portion compared with what they are spending on their core business.

The green lobby regularly criticizes Big Oil for this, demanding that it spend more on clean energy. And Big Oil will oblige, at least on the European side of the Atlantic. With activist investors making it their lives' mission to wean Big Oil off the business that made it big, and with governments determined that there is only one way forward--and that way does not emit CO2--it's only a matter of time.

Meanwhile, activist investors are not sparing U.S. supermajors either. One of Exxon's larger investors, Legal & General Investment Management, earlier this month said it would push a more climate-change-responsible agenda at the company's next shareholder meeting as Exxon was "falling behind" its peers on acting against changes in the climate of the planet.

Chevron is being pressured into disclosing how its lobbying activity aligns with climate change goals by a couple of its big shareholders, including BNP Paribas Asset Management and CalPERS.

"The company has failed to provide shareowners with the needed information to adequately assess their climate-related lobbying objectives," CalPERS said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Related: Oil May Never Fully Recover From This Crisis

At the same time, banks are beginning to curb their lending exposure to the oil and gas industry, albeit modestly, and in what you might call a non-risky area, namely Arctic drilling. Few companies are interested in costly, uncertain Arctic oil exploration, so the grand statements of Barclays, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan, among many others, are little more than just that, grand statements. But they may point to an emerging trend, resulting from environmentalist pressure on the energy industry.

In the context of these developments, it seems that the Europeans have the winning strategy. They are positioning themselves for a lot less carbon-intense future, in which Shell, for example, plans to be the largest global power utility. But does this mean oil will die--and with it, Exxon and Chevron? 

Hardly.

"Despite what a lot of activists say, it is entirely legitimate to invest in oil and gas because the world demands it," Shell's CEO Ben Van Beurden said last year. "We have no choice." 

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Midstream Companies Slash Capex By 50% After Oil Crash
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
U.S. Shale Could Crush The Oil Market Recovery

U.S. Shale Could Crush The Oil Market Recovery
The Oil Rally Is Running On Fumes

The Oil Rally Is Running On Fumes
Is The Oil Collapse Over Already?

Is The Oil Collapse Over Already?
Are Oil Prices Rising Too High Too Soon?

Are Oil Prices Rising Too High Too Soon?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com