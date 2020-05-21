Europe Set To Unveil Its $500 Billion 'Green Deal'

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 34.02 +0.53 +1.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 36.12 +0.37 +1.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.728 -0.043 -2.43%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 33.54 +1.38 +4.29%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 28.43 +0.22 +0.78%
Graph down Urals 2 days 33.55 -0.25 -0.74%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 35.06 +1.26 +3.73%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 35.06 +1.26 +3.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 34.09 +1.14 +3.46%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 27.71 +1.16 +4.37%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.728 -0.043 -2.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 33.12 -0.27 -0.81%
Graph down Murban 2 days 33.12 -0.20 -0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 31.31 +1.63 +5.49%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 37.65 +1.31 +3.60%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 34.55 +1.58 +4.79%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 34.09 +1.14 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 34.09 +1.14 +3.46%
Chart Girassol 2 days 34.90 +1.21 +3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 28.43 +0.22 +0.78%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 23.33 +0.69 +3.05%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 29.99 +1.53 +5.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 32.49 +1.53 +4.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 33.89 +1.53 +4.73%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 33.49 +1.53 +4.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 28.49 +1.53 +5.68%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 28.49 +1.53 +5.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 28.99 +1.53 +5.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 33.49 +1.53 +4.79%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 28.49 +1.53 +5.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 35.06 +1.26 +3.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 30.25 +1.00 +3.42%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 24.00 +1.00 +4.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 31.90 -0.44 -1.36%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 27.44 +0.99 +3.74%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 31.39 +0.99 +3.26%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 31.39 +0.99 +3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 30.25 +1.00 +3.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 23.75 +1.00 +4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 37.07 +0.99 +2.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 36 mins US-China tech competition accelerates: on Friday 05/15 new sanctions on Huawei, on Monday 05/18 Samsung chief visits China
  • 5 hours So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 3 hours Payback Time: Republican Senators turn the tables on Democrats. The difference is the Republican investigations are legit.
  • 20 hours "Fracked gas contains high amounts of methane."
  • 2 hours DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 36 mins Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 11 hours Libya - UAE backed Haftar loses Airbase
  • 3 hours Texas fears losing oil-rich lands in Chinese takeover of weakened energy companies
  • 4 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 1 day Meet W.H.O.'s Goodwill Ambassador: Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping
  • 1 day Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 6 hours Trumpe will win next election, hands down.
  • 20 hours "Saudi Armada heading to U.S.", "Dumping" is a WTO VIOLATION.
  • 1 day Lexus Battery Million Kilometer Warranty

Breaking News:

OPEC Producer Algeria Aims To Build $3.6B Solar Power Projects

COVID-19 Could Spark A Renewable Energy Boom

COVID-19 Could Spark A Renewable Energy Boom

A large group of leading…

Mexico’s President Is Betting Big Against Renewables

Mexico’s President Is Betting Big Against Renewables

Mexico is halting grid connection…

Could Renewable Spending Solve The Unemployment Crisis In Oil?

Could Renewable Spending Solve The Unemployment Crisis In Oil?

The drastic oil price crash…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe Set To Unveil Its $500 Billion 'Green Deal'

By Nick Cunningham - May 21, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The European Union is set to launch a down payment on a Green New Deal.

As the world slips into a deep economic recession – and some indicators are as bad as the Great Depression – trillions of dollars are flowing in the form of government stimulus. To date, much of that has been aimed at re-inflating the pre-pandemic economy, particularly in the United States. In fact, the Trump administration has been going further, dealing out benefits to oil and gas while slapping fees retroactively on renewable energy.

There has been quite a bit of talk about green stimulus in recent months, and not just from environmental groups. The IMF and the IEA have both said that macroeconomic recovery should be done with the climate change in mind, and green stimulus checks multiple boxes at once. Even top global corporations have said the same. A coalition of 150 companies worth a combined $2.4 trillion recently signed a statement calling on governments to ensure their pandemic response is “grounded in bold climate action.”

On May 27, the European Commission will unveil details on its “Green Deal” strategy, which will offer a green economic recovery package while at the same time put some meat on the bones of the EU’s aim to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Specifically, the plan will propose a “recovery instrument” worth a half-a-trillion euros, according to Bloomberg, which obtained a copy of the draft document. Of that, between 60 and 80 billion euros would be aimed at boosting EV sales and building out EV recharging networks. EVs would be exempted from the VAT. Another 91 billion euros would go to retrofitting existing buildings. 10 billion euros would go to renewable energy projects. Around 30 billion euros would be funneled into technologies to cut emissions in sectors where it has been exceptionally difficult to do so, such as steel and cement. Related: Oil Climbs As Fears Of Negative Prices Fade

“These sums would dwarf any green stimulus announcements to date and signal that the EU really wants to align its economic recovery strategy with the Green Deal,” said Victoria Cuming, head of global policy at BloombergNEF.

Meanwhile, at the national level, Denmark just announced a plan to build two giant “energy islands,” dubbed the world’s “most ambitious” offshore wind project, according to the FT. The 37-billion-euro project is a cornerstone of Denmark’s plans to cut emissions by 70 percent within the next decade. “Even though we are in the middle of an unprecedented health crisis, that doesn’t mean that the climate change problem is smaller. We are also in a climate crisis,” Denmark’s climate minister Dan Jorgensen told the FT.

The new spending measures come as Germany and France have separately reached an agreement on a version of a fiscal union, or at least, the first steps towards building such an outcome. That is, in an effort to hold the EU together, Germany and France have proposed a 500-billion-euro fund that will provide fiscal stimulus to struggling economies on the continent, such as Italy and Spain, both hit hard by the pandemic. The funds would be raised across the Union, but would disproportionately benefit the countries that need it most. 

Economists have long argued that some of the eurozone’s deepest economic problems reflect the fact that the region exists in a monetary union but not a fiscal union. The arrangement creates instability, leaving Europe halfway between merely a free-trade zone and a fully integrated single economy. 

But Germany has historically resisted a fiscal union, which would amount to redistributing money from North to South. The political risks have always kept the idea on the drawing board. But the pandemic has changed all of the rules. Related: Big Oil’s Best Survival Strategy

During past crises, the EU’s response has often been “more Europe,” not less. But Brexit slammed the brakes on the notion of deepening the European project. And the coronavirus has deeply divided the continent, with resentment building in southern Europe, where the economic and public health toll has been most concentrated. The worst recession in nearly a century, and all the political fallout that entails, could yet tear the EU apart.

But that’s exactly why Germany may be coming around to the idea of a more redistributive arrangement. It remains to be seen if a few holdouts (Sweden, Austria and the Netherlands, for instance) scuttle the proposal.

It is against this chaotic backdrop that the European Commission will propose its green recovery package. Europe is suffering through health crisis, an economic crisis and a political crisis. A Green Deal by no means is a silver bullet, but it does promise progress on multiple fronts.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why The Covid Crisis Is A Pivotal Moment For Renewables
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
A Huge Fleet Of 117 Tankers Is Bringing Super Cheap Crude To China

A Huge Fleet Of 117 Tankers Is Bringing Super Cheap Crude To China
U.S. Shale Could Crush The Oil Market Recovery

U.S. Shale Could Crush The Oil Market Recovery
Fragile Oil Markets Under Threat From 50 Million Barrels Of Saudi Crude

Fragile Oil Markets Under Threat From 50 Million Barrels Of Saudi Crude
The Oil Rally Is Running On Fumes

The Oil Rally Is Running On Fumes



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com