What Would A Biden Presidency Mean For Coal?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.63 +0.38 +0.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 42.49 +0.57 +1.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.080 -0.059 -2.76%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 41.00 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 41.93 +0.71 +1.72%
Graph up Urals 4 days 41.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 41.66 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 41.66 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 40.91 +0.13 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 37.86 +0.12 +0.32%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 2.080 -0.059 -2.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 42.19 +1.04 +2.53%
Graph up Murban 4 days 42.22 +0.73 +1.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 39.75 +0.27 +0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 43.97 +0.27 +0.62%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 40.77 +0.23 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 40.91 +0.13 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 40.91 +0.13 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 4 days 41.99 +0.43 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 41.93 +0.71 +1.72%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 10 days 28.16 -0.12 -0.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 31.75 -0.06 -0.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 39.25 -0.06 -0.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 40.65 -0.06 -0.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 37.25 -0.06 -0.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 36.75 +0.74 +2.05%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 36.75 +0.74 +2.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 37.25 +0.44 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 39.55 -0.06 -0.15%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 36.25 +0.29 +0.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 41.66 -0.05 -0.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 36.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 30.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 40.80 +0.47 +1.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 34.20 -0.06 -0.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 38.15 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 38.15 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 36.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 44.99 -0.06 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 mins Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 17 hours JP Morgan Christyan Malek, report this Summer .. . We are at beginning of oil Super Cycle and will see $190 bbl Brent by 2025. LOL
  • 29 mins Something wicked this way comes
  • 35 mins Presidential debate will address taxes. Personal and Corp, including International Oil companies that pay little U.S. Income tax using Transfer Pricing.
  • 18 hours Jake Gardner from Omaha wrongly charged with murder while protecting his business from rioters. . . . . . Kills himself
  • 18 hours Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 2 days Amount of Oil Usage in the United States

Breaking News:

Import Costs Rise As U.S.-China Trade Spat Escalates

Will Libya Really Flood The Market With Oil?

Will Libya Really Flood The Market With Oil?

While there has been much…

Canada Job Losses In Resource Sector Hit All-Time High

Canada Job Losses In Resource Sector Hit All-Time High

As Canada’s natural resource sector…

Is The Oil Rig Count Collapse Finally Over?

Is The Oil Rig Count Collapse Finally Over?

The rig count for both…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Would A Biden Presidency Mean For Coal?

By MINING.com - Sep 28, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

A report published by Fitch Solutions Country Risk states that under a Joe Biden presidency, the United States is expected to see an acceleration in renewables development and an effort to reverse the loosening of emission restrictions made by the Donald Trump administration.  In the market analyst’s view, the Democratic nominee has a 70% probability of winning the November 3 election. Thus, the firm’s Country Risk team decided to evaluate a few key aspects of the mining and metals sector that could be impacted by such an outcome.

“A Biden presidency will likely accelerate the decline of coal production in the US as his policy platform moves the country towards other sources of power generation,” the report reads. 

According to Fitch, the retirement of coal-fired power plants has left fewer and fewer options to which domestic producers could sell thermal coal. Additionally, export opportunities remain bleak due to US coal being less competitive compared with closer producers in countries such as Australia for Asian buyers. 

“Over the past four years, Trump has pledged to revive the coal industry with efforts mainly focused on loosening restrictions on coal-fired power plants to improve profitability and allow for stable demand for thermal coal. However, these measures have fallen short of preventing coal-fired power plant retirements as market dynamics still kept other power generation options more attractive,” the document states. “Ultimately, the retirements have led to the coal sector continuing to see output decline and coal mining companies file for bankruptcy over Trump’s first term.”

Although Biden is not making promises regarding a resurgence of coal, Fitch highlights the fact that his platform outlines plans for greater certainty regarding promised benefits to coal miners as the country transitions away from fossil fuel. In particular, he has mentioned increasing coal companies’ payments to the Black Lung benefits program and securing the pensions of coal workers.

Related: Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades “Whether this can be done through an executive order remains unclear, but should it need congressional legislation to be made a requirement, we would expect it to only be possible under a Democratic-controlled Senate,” the analysis reads. “Overall, it does present further downside risks to the contraction in coal output should the increase in compliance costs become too burdensome for financially strained miners to continue operating.”

Beyond coal

Fitch’s report also looks at how the rest of the mining industry may fare if Joe Biden were to become the US president. The analyst sees downside risks to production growth forecasts in the long run.

“Given the Obama administration’s previous stance, in which Biden served as vice president, and Biden’s current policy platform which calls for protecting America’s natural treasures, we see scope for project development to slow as the Biden administration would more heavily scrutinize granting environmental permits on federal lands.” 

As an example of the Obama policies, Fitch brings back the case of Chilean-miner Antofagasta (LON: ANTO) who saw the renewal of two of its leases for the Twin Metals project in Minnesota blocked in 2016 on the back of environmental concerns potentially disrupting the local economy. 

The project is located near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, a tourism site that gathers roughly 250,000 people each year. Despite this, in 2019, the Trump administration reversed the decision and the company was able to receive a 10-year lease renewal. 

Situations like that of 2016 – Fitch says -, could undermine long-term growth should they make projects less attractive or unable to progress.

Legislation and taxes

The market analyst also forecasts Democrats taking a majority in the Senate, although by a small margin. If this is the case, more moderate members of the caucus may gain significant influence over presented policies. This scenario could mean that polices that lack a two-thirds majority could be held up by opposition senators. 

“This essentially means that several Republican senators would also need to agree with any major clean energy funding, climate-related emissions or clean energy target. Given these hurdles, we expect that policy implementation will be primarily through the executive branch rather than through legislative action, at least through the next two years until congressional elections,” the report states.

Should a renewables infrastructure bill be passed, however, Fitch believes the metals consumption forecasts should see an upward trend. This is particularly the case as Biden’s platform includes a $2-trillion investment in this area over his first four years. 

“While we see a plan of this scale as ambitious and unlikely to be passed, a less ambitious version may have a greater chance of coming to fruition. Should this happen, we would expect to see greater domestic demand for key infrastructure/power-related metals such as steel and copper.”

Related: World’s No.1 Oil Trader Sees Crude Inventories Shrinking This Year 

At the same time, the market analyst notes there is potential for higher taxes and stricter disclosure requirements based on a more stringent environmental policy. 

Miners are also likely to see an increase in costs as Biden mentioned modifying royalties to account for climate costs but was not specific on how much or if it would only pertain to oil & gas operations. 

In addition to this and beyond the mining sector, the presidential nominee has also expressed a desire to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, as well as raising the minimum tax on foreign profits from 10.5% to 21%.

“On the latter, his platform mentions increasing requirements for public firms to disclose climate risks and the greenhouse gas emissions in their operations and supply chains. While this would increase the burden on firms to gather and report on this area, large mining companies already release sustainability reports in some form, which may make this initiative moot for miners depending on how strict the disclosure requirements are.”

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The $22 Billion Railway Bringing Hope To Canada’s Oil Province

Next Post

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar Next Week
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar
OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens

OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens
ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow

ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow
The World's Most Expensive Crudes Sell At Record-Breaking Premiums

The World's Most Expensive Crudes Sell At Record-Breaking Premiums
Two Ways To Win Big On The Oil Price Rebound

Two Ways To Win Big On The Oil Price Rebound



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com