What Does U.S. Economic News Mean For Oil?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.87 +0.42 +0.80%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.41 +0.70 +1.21%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.354 +0.025 +1.07%
Mars US 23 hours 52.75 -0.19 -0.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 57.96 -0.76 -1.29%
Urals 2 days 51.85 -2.60 -4.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 55.49 -0.26 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 55.49 -0.26 -0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.16 -0.33 -0.56%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.83 +0.55 +1.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.354 +0.025 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 57.34 -1.10 -1.88%
Murban 2 days 59.05 -1.44 -2.38%
Iran Heavy 2 days 49.44 -0.22 -0.44%
Basra Light 2 days 61.35 +0.05 +0.08%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.16 -0.33 -0.56%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.16 -0.33 -0.56%
Girassol 2 days 59.74 -0.21 -0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 57.96 -0.76 -1.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.77 +0.12 +0.33%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 37.95 -0.89 -2.29%
Canadian Condensate 45 days 46.45 -0.19 -0.41%
Premium Synthetic 35 days 52.85 -0.19 -0.36%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 47.80 -0.19 -0.40%
Peace Sour 22 hours 45.85 +0.06 +0.13%
Peace Sour 22 hours 45.85 +0.06 +0.13%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 47.90 +0.26 +0.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 51.45 -0.64 -1.23%
Central Alberta 22 hours 46.60 -0.19 -0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 55.49 -0.26 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Giddings 2 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
ANS West Coast 22 days 61.27 -0.34 -0.55%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.40 -0.19 -0.41%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.35 -0.19 -0.38%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.35 -0.19 -0.38%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
Buena Vista 2 days 61.88 -0.19 -0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 7 minutes Aramco Crude Production Restored To Pre-Attack Levels, Official Says
  • 11 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 14 minutes Reasons why an all-out war against Iran is unlikely
  • 47 mins Scientists and Climate Change
  • 3 hours Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 2 hours The Myth of Chinese and Indian Engineers
  • 4 hours Axis: Kremlin Hails Special Relationship With China Amid Missile System Cooperation
  • 16 hours It's the demand, Stupid
  • 15 hours Rick Perry to Resign as Energy Secretary
  • 20 hours MBS Interview: 60 Minutes Norah O'Donnel should have asked if Medical Bone Saw is Intel Agent's Standard Travel Gear
  • 7 hours Swedish Behavioral Scientist Suggests Eating Humans to ‘Save the Planet’ from Climate Change. What could possibly go wrong?
  • 19 hours Activists Daub Louvre's Pyramid With Molasses In Anti-Total Protest
  • 23 hours Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 19 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 1 day Taiwan, another Chinese comedy
  • 1 day ''I Love You China''

Breaking News:

Is Nigeria Finally Ready To Cut Oil Production?

Alt Text

What Would Greta Thunberg's Dream World Look Like?

Greta Thunberg is making a…

Alt Text

Vietnam Tests China’s Patience In The South China Sea

China’s claims in the South…

Alt Text

Should Markets Worry About Falling Saudi Oil Inventories?

Saudi crude inventories have plummeted,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Martin Tillier

Martin Tillier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Does U.S. Economic News Mean For Oil?

By Martin Tillier - Oct 04, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Stocks

As a rule, I try to stay focused on energy here, and reference broad economic conditions only as one of the many factors that influence those markets. In that context, any single economy, even one as big as the U.S., is not that significant. Right now, though, fears about global growth are dominating oil prices, and the U.S. remains one bright spot in an otherwise sluggish global picture. Data released Friday morning, however, suggest that that may be changing, so a look at the U.S. economy is justified.

The jobs report released by the U.S. Labor Department is one of the most important sets of numbers every month. That has been especially true during the recovery from the last recession. Early on, a healthy jobs market was seen as the main indicator of the pace of recovery, but recently the import of the report has changed. It is now parsed to give clues as to what the Fed is likely to do.

That has resulted in the stock market behaving counterintuitively at times. This morning, for example, we learned that less jobs were added in September than predicted, but the stock market jumped, and oil followed suit. The weakness was seen as making it even more likely that the Fed would cut interest rates further. That would cause bond yields to fall and make stocks more attractive on a relative basis, so the jump in the major stock indices makes sense.

What doesn’t necessarily make sense is oil following stocks on the news.

(Click to enlarge)

Obviously, the stimulative effects of a rate cut will help with demand in the short-term, but energy investors should be paying attention not to the prospects of a cut, but what makes it likely.

The fact is that the Fed is not just cutting rates to make Donald Trump happy. The minutes of recent meetings of the FOMC make it clear that most of the committee’s members believe that action is needed to stave off a serious drop in growth, or at least minimize its effects. For oil, the threat of a slowdown in America is more important than the short-term boost to stocks from cheaper money.

That threat was emphasized this week by the release of weak data for both the manufacturing and service sectors, as well as the jobs report. The ISM Manufacturing Index fell to 47.8 in September. That is a multi-year low and any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector. That indication of a slowdown was reinforced on Thursday, when the non-manufacturing index from the same source also fell to its lowest level since 2016.

All of that taken together makes it likely that, despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s insistence that the rate cuts so far are a “mid-term adjustment” to policy, the U.S. is actually in the latter part of the business cycle. To translate that from economist speak to plain language, a U.S. recession probably isn’t far off.

So, what does all that mean for energy investors?

For now, from a short-term, trading perspective, a bullish stance on oil looks like the best bet. The prospect of rate cuts from the Fed will lead to an optimistic mood that will benefit all risk assets for a while. There is also the possibility of further escalation in the conflict in the Middle East or another attack on Saudi oil assets that make shorting oil a risky proposition. Eventually though, the fact that those cuts are coming in response to a very real slowdown in economic activity will become the focus and when it does, a sharp reversal will follow.



Previous Post

Impeachment Victim? Energy Secretary Perry To Resign In November

Next Post

The “Big LNG Short”
Martin Tillier

Martin Tillier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is This The End Of The Lithium-Ion Battery?

Is This The End Of The Lithium-Ion Battery?
$300 Oil: What If The Attacks In Saudi Arabia Had Destroyed Production?

$300 Oil: What If The Attacks In Saudi Arabia Had Destroyed Production?

 Trump’s Latest Trade War Move Sends Oil Tanking

Trump’s Latest Trade War Move Sends Oil Tanking

 A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com