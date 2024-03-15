Venezuela Braces for the Return of U.S. Sanctions

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.39 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.50 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.695 -0.046 -2.64%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.709 +0.006 +0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.81 +1.57 +1.82%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.27 +1.60 +1.94%
Chart Mars US 133 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.709 +0.006 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.62 +2.06 +2.53%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.98 +2.06 +2.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.11 +1.51 +1.87%
Graph down Basra Light 836 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.24 +1.60 +1.89%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 87.81 +1.57 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.81 +1.57 +1.82%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.05 +1.54 +1.80%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.27 +1.60 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 289 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 65.44 +0.97 +1.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 82.89 +1.02 +1.25%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 81.14 +1.02 +1.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 76.04 +1.32 +1.77%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 73.49 +1.27 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 73.49 +1.27 +1.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 72.99 -0.33 -0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 81.79 +1.02 +1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 73.39 +0.42 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 71.49 +1.54 +2.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 83.42 +1.69 +2.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 76.59 +1.54 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.00 +2.25 +3.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.18 -0.37 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 49 mins Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 18 hours "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Ukrainian Drones Attack Another Russian Refinery

New Tech Could Make Hydrogen Cars a Commercial Reality

New Tech Could Make Hydrogen Cars a Commercial Reality

South Korean researchers have developed…

Oil Markets Await a Shift in Sentiment

Oil Markets Await a Shift in Sentiment

Oil prices remain rangebound ahead…

Oil Industry Consolidation in the Legislative Spotlight

Oil Industry Consolidation in the Legislative Spotlight

It was only a matter…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Venezuela Braces for the Return of U.S. Sanctions

By Editorial Dept - Mar 15, 2024, 8:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Venezuela

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

Offshore Yemen, in the Red Sea shipping lane, it was status quo this week, with the Houthis launching a close-range ballistic missile targeting the USS Laboon, but missing the mark, while U.S. and allied forces continued to strike Houthi targets. At the same time, reports emerged of backdoor talks between Washington and Tehran, during which the former appealed to the latter to step in and convince the Houthis to cease and desist.

Maduro is in trouble, and waiting to see if the U.S. will renew full-on oil and gas sanctions in April when the current conditional deal expires amid the Venezuelan leader’s sidelining of the opposition ahead of this year’s elections. The pending return of sanctions has sent Venezuela back to Iran to repair relations that soured when Maduro couldn’t make good on an oil swap deal, partly because when the U.S. eased sanctions, it redirected Venezuelan oil to cash buyers and away from the Iran swap obligations. Now Maduro is playing catch up on the deal to shore up relations with Iran when sanctions-lifting expires.

Russian presidential elections take place on Friday and Saturday, with Putin (running unopposed in reality) wrapping up his campaign on Thursday. There are only three other candidates, and no one outside of Moscow has probably ever heard of them. Together, the three could potentially muster 20% of the vote at best, with a resilient economy further bolstering Putin despite…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

The Race for The Holy Grail of EV Batteries Heats Up

Next Post

Why OPEC Should Be Worried About Oil Demand Forecasts
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
U.S. Drivers Warned to Brace For Jump in Gasoline Prices

U.S. Drivers Warned to Brace For Jump in Gasoline Prices
IEA, OPEC Divergence on Oil Demand Becomes Too Big To Ignore

IEA, OPEC Divergence on Oil Demand Becomes Too Big To Ignore
Forgotten Gas Reserves Could Be A Gamechanger For European Energy

Forgotten Gas Reserves Could Be A Gamechanger For European Energy
Rising Gasoline Prices Bring Bad News for Biden

Rising Gasoline Prices Bring Bad News for Biden

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com