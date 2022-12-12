Uzbekistan Scrambling To Tackle Fuel Shortages

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 45 mins 73.17 +2.15 +3.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 31 mins 78.18 +2.08 +2.73%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.11 +1.71 +2.27%
Graph up Natural Gas 45 mins 6.587 +0.342 +5.48%
Graph up Gasoline 46 mins 2.081 +0.025 +1.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%
Chart Mars US 3 days 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Chart Gasoline 46 mins 2.081 +0.025 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 70.91 -1.02 -1.42%
Graph down Murban 4 days 75.13 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 72.88 +0.77 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 378 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 76.08 +1.21 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 4 days 75.13 +0.72 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.78 -4.99 -6.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 45.23 -0.40 -0.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.77 -0.44 -0.88%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 73.17 -0.44 -0.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 71.42 -0.44 -0.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 68.57 -0.44 -0.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 65.27 -0.44 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 65.27 -0.44 -0.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 66.57 -0.44 -0.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 75.52 -0.44 -0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 64.87 -0.44 -0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.05 -1.18 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.50 -1.00 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 65.10 -0.99 -1.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.50 -0.99 -1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.75 -1.00 -1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.78 -1.49 -1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 21 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 4 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Seeks Investors For $110 Billion Unconventional Gas Project

Tesla May Suspend Model 3, Model Y Production In Shanghai

Tesla May Suspend Model 3, Model Y Production In Shanghai

Numerous reports surfaced Friday morning…

Sentiment In Oil Markets Is Decidedly Bearish

Sentiment In Oil Markets Is Decidedly Bearish

The week started on the…

Big Oil Is Preparing To Spend A Lot More In 2023

Big Oil Is Preparing To Spend A Lot More In 2023

The majority of large oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Uzbekistan Scrambling To Tackle Fuel Shortages

By Eurasianet - Dec 12, 2022, 2:00 PM CST
  • Uzbekistan officials are scrambling as fuel shortages bite.
  • Citizens across the country are grappling with snow and queuing for fuel.
  • The last time Uzbekistan suffered shortages this bad was two years ago, when small but geographically diverse protests presented one of the first challenges to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s rule.
Join Our Community

As temperatures plunge in Uzbekistan, fuel shortages are sending officials scrambling for short-term fixes. 

Videos posted online from locations across the country this week have shown people queuing in the snow for gas tanks, long lines of vehicles at gas stations, and even people blocking roads in frustration. 

In one scene of protest outside a factory in Fergana region where work has ceased due to lack of energy, a middle-aged man yelled into a camera: “There are no salaries. How can we survive? What to do? There is no gas or electricity. How to reach the authorities? Let them solve the issue! Otherwise we will kill ourselves.”

That demonstration triggered the first known arrests since shortages became critical last month.

Seven workers from the same gypsum factory in Fergana city’s Shorsuv mahalla were sentenced to between five- and 10-days’ administrative detention, independent media outlet Gazeta.uz reported December 7. 

Gazeta.uz quoted Fergana’s regional police department as saying that the mahalla had been disconnected by the regional gas company on November 29 due to “the need to supply more natural gas to the general population.”

“Twenty plant workers, as a result of their misinterpretation of the situation, arbitrarily staged a protest in violation of public order,” the police department said.

Beyond a spike in unemployment – thousands of plant workers are believed to be out of work in Fergana region alone – the human cost of the shortages has been grimly illustrated by several incidents where people have died of carbon monoxide poisoning from indoor fires.

The official response suggests that Tashkent had not expected things to get this bad.

At an emergency government meeting on the evening of December 8, officials said they would intensify efforts to secure imports of gas, electricity, coal and fuel, while banning government bodies from using cars that run on natural gas – as opposed to petrol – until March 1 of next year. 

On December 7, Energy Minister Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov poured cold water on the idea of a gas union recently proposed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, noting that Tashkent would only negotiate “on the basis of a commercial contract, sale and purchase, not by handing over our energy networks.” 

But the same minister acknowledged “objections” to the energy deficit among the population and warned that planned outages would be necessary to get through the crisis. 

“Not everyone gets [electricity and gas], there are a lot of outages. We admit it, no one denies it,” Mirzamakhmudov said. 

On December 9, Mirzamakhmudov said that his own apartment in Tashkent was suffering from periodic gas and electricity cuts, and that the house where he was raised in the Namangan region was reliant on gas cylinders to cook food.   

With a fast-growing population – Central Asia’s largest at around 35 million – and increasing industrial production, Uzbekistan’s energy deficit has become a chronic problem.

Gas is both a major source of electricity and a lifeline for important industries. In some recent years, annual increases in consumption have reached 10 percent, putting paid to once-lofty export plans.  

In the meantime, the government seems to have concluded that it cannot sell the idea of significant tariff hikes to its hard up and increasingly dissatisfied population. 

The last time Uzbekistan suffered shortages this bad was two years ago, when small but geographically diverse protests presented one of the first challenges to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s rule.  

Fear of a repeat was said to have prompted authorities to move leadership elections from December to the relatively balmy month of October last year. 

But while last winter proved relatively warm, this one is anomalously cold, with temperatures forecast to plunge below -20 Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit) in some parts of the country over the weekend.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

House Democrats Accuse Big Oil Of Greenwashing

Next Post

China Looks To Expand Use Of Yuan In Energy Deals
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out
China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts

China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts
Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited

Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited
More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon

More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com