  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 18 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 4 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Jump As China Relaxes Covid Rules

Rare Earth Supply Chains Are In Chaos

Rare Earth Supply Chains Are In Chaos

Countries across the globe are…

Base Metals Continue To Face Bearish Headwinds

Base Metals Continue To Face Bearish Headwinds

Zinc prices saw a sharp…

Volatile Metal Prices To Persist As China Grapples With Covid Spike

Volatile Metal Prices To Persist As China Grapples With Covid Spike

A spike in Covid cases…

Premium Content

Steelmakers Worry Prices Could Hit Break-Even Thresholds

By Ag Metal Miner - Dec 12, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
  • Steel prices dropped from November to December.
  • Bearish news continues to cloud forecasts for steel prices.
  • Steelmakers are worrying that prices may soon hit their respective break-even thresholds.
Via AG Metal Miner

The Raw Steels Monthly Metals Index (MMI) fell by 2.34% from November to December. Ultimately, U.S. steel prices remain decidedly bearish. Meanwhile, hot rolled coil prices saw the most substantial decline, falling 12.6% month over month. Plate prices, on the other hand, mainly remained sideways but continued to edge slowly downward with a 2.9% decline. 

Steelmakers Lob Price Hikes at Falling Steel Prices 

Eager to stop the price descent, U.S. steelmakers once again announced price increases on flat-rolled products. Cleveland-Cliffs led the initiative in late November with a $60/st cost increase on new orders. This was soon followed by $60/st price hikes from both U.S. Steel and Stelco. By Dec. 1, Nucor and ArcelorMittal Dofasco had also followed suit.

Where is the Bottom?

Prior to the cost increases, steelmakers cautioned that hot rolled coil, cold rolled coil, and hot dipped galvanized steel prices were nearing their respective break-even points. Apart from a roughly two-month rebound between March and April, prices have declined since October 2021. That said, they remain above the all-time lows recorded since MetalMiner began tracking prices in 2012.

For example, hot rolled coil prices dropped as low as $362/st in December 2015. Input costs have increased considerably since then, so the price floor will likely sit above that level. But as the trend points downward, steelmakers are right to worry that prices may soon hit their respective break-even thresholds. 

HRC Could Hit the Bottom First

Source: Insights

This is not the first price increase steelmakers have announced in recent months. Indeed, the last occurred in August when Cleveland-Cliffs and NLMK USA raised prices by $75/st. This came directly after Nucor announced a $50/st increase earlier that month. The effect of those hikes proved short-lived, however. While steel prices briefly flattened in August and September, the downtrend soon resumed at full speed. 

Currently, there appears to be no meaningful contraction of supply or increase in demand. As such, the latest increases will likely prove equally, if not more, ineffective. In fact, continued mill ramp-ups and rate hike increases from the Fed will likely exacerbate market oversupply. That is, until break-even points force mills to begin idling production. 

Source: Insights, Chart & Correlation Analysis Tool

In the interim, HRC steel prices appear poised to hit bottom first. Since the pandemic, strong appliance and auto demand added considerable support to CRC and HDG prices. That support soon caused the spread between HRC, CRC, and HDG prices to expand. Since 2012, the average delta between HRC and CRC totaled roughly $168/st. Although it began to narrow in March, that delta remains above average at $236/st. This would suggest that CRC and HDG have slightly further to fall.

Plate Steel Prices Remain the Outlier – For Now

Contrasting with the attempted price increases on HRC, CRC, and HDG, Nucor recently announced a $140/st price cut to all of its plate products. In early November, the company stated that plate prices would remain flat for December. There is yet to be any word on what may have led to the change in policy.

Source: Insights, Chart & Correlation Analysis Tool

So far, plate prices have remained strong relative to other forms of steel. For instance, HRC prices sit 67% below their all-time high in October 2021. On the other hand, Plate steel prices have fallen just 17% from their late-April peak. However, plate prices continue to edge downward, which suggests the plate market remains oversupplied, if narrowly. In the next year, that oversupply will expand as new capacity comes online. This could push the price trend from sideways into an actual downtrend.  

By AG Metal Miner

