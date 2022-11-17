Uzbekistan Halts Natural Gas Exports Amid Widespread Power Outages

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 81.86 -3.73 -4.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 89.87 -2.99 -3.22%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 91.04 -0.27 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.349 +0.149 +2.40%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.462 -0.046 -1.83%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.97 -1.17 -1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 84.19 +1.22 +1.47%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.462 -0.046 -1.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 87.57 +1.23 +1.42%
Graph up Murban 2 days 92.45 +1.36 +1.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 87.17 -1.50 -1.69%
Graph down Basra Light 353 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 92.93 -1.89 -1.99%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.97 -1.17 -1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.97 -1.17 -1.26%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.40 -1.44 -1.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.26 -0.89 -1.50%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 63.75 -1.92 -2.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 87.15 -1.92 -2.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 85.40 -1.92 -2.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 82.55 -1.92 -2.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 79.25 -1.92 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 79.25 -1.92 -2.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 80.55 -1.92 -2.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 89.50 -1.92 -2.10%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 78.85 -1.92 -2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 31 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 25 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 19 mins "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 13 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Energy Armageddon
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 9 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 2 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?

Breaking News:

Hess: OPEC’s Back In The Driver’s Seat

Diesel Price Premium To Gasoline And Crude Hits Record High

Diesel Price Premium To Gasoline And Crude Hits Record High

The price premium of diesel…

Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility

Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility

Oil options traders have become…

Reading The Tea Leaves In Energy Markets

Reading The Tea Leaves In Energy Markets

Making predictions about the next…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Uzbekistan Halts Natural Gas Exports Amid Widespread Power Outages

By Eurasianet - Nov 17, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
  • Uzbekistan is facing widespread power outages because of a shortage of fuel.
  • The country is halting natural gas exports to cope with the outages.
  • Uzbekistan is seeing a surge in domestic demand in the early stages of winter.
Join Our Community

Uzbekistan says it has all but entirely stopped exporting natural gas and instead increased imports of the fuel amid a surge in domestic demand in the early stages of winter.

Deputy Energy Minister Sherzod Khodjayev said on November 16 that daily exports of gas have decreased from 10 million cubic meters to 1 million cubic meters. Imports have increased by 20 percent, he said, without specifying where Uzbekistan is sourcing the gas.

The Energy Ministry had previously forecast that gas exports in 2022 would reach 3.3 billion cubic meters, with most of it earmarked for China and other Central Asian countries.

In 2021, Uzbekistan produced 53.6 billion cubic meters of gas – a figure that officials hope to see increase to 66.1 billion cubic meters by 2030. But to go by the widespread accounts of households currently coping with chronic electricity outages and low gas pressure, the incremental output increases are not able to meet the steady rise in the aggregate demand from households and industry.

This year is proving especially difficult. Gas production in the first three quarters decreased by 1.6 percent, to 38.9 billion cubic meters, compared to the same period in 2021. Officials see a deficit to needs of around 20 million cubic meters of gas daily.

Although Khodjayev, the Energy Ministry official, did not identify who would be selling extra gas to Uzbekistan, there is a good chance neighboring Turkmenistan may be prepared and able to cover the shortfall.

When Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev traveled to Ashgabat in October, he said that talks with his Turkmen opposite party focused in part on expanding cooperation on energy. While it was not spelled out, trading in gas may be one of the priorities the two nations seek to pursue.

Related: Indonesia Proposes Creating An OPEC-Style Group For Nickel Producers

As for exporting, the plan is to definitively stop doing it altogether. At the start of this year, Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov forecast that Uzbekistan would stop selling gas to foreign buyers by 2025.

In the meantime, one company has dreamt up what looks like a desperate challenge to sell the public on the idea that lack of gas could serve as a valuable opportunity to embrace frugality.

News website Podrobno reported on November 8 that Khududgaztaminot, the company that operates the country’s gas distribution networks, has devised a challenge for the public to economize on at least 1 cubic meter of gas per customer daily. The hashtag #1_kub_gaz_tejang (“Save 1 cubic meter of gas”) has been devised to accompany the challenge.

“Considering the fact that there are over 2.7 million households in the country, if each [customer] saves at least 1 cubic meter of natural gas, that will come to around 2.7 million cubic meters per day, 83.2 million cubic meters per month, and in a year, about 1 billion cubic meters in total,” Podrobno writes, in apparent support for the initiative.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Which European Countries Will Suffer The Most From The Energy Crisis?

Next Post

The Global Energy Transition Has A $22 Trillion Problem
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Tumble On Freeport LNG Rumors

Natural Gas Prices Tumble On Freeport LNG Rumors
Exxon Mobil Makes First Oil Discovery In Angola In 20 Years

Exxon Mobil Makes First Oil Discovery In Angola In 20 Years
Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility

Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility
Why U.S. Diesel Exports Haven’t Dried Up During A Domestic Shortage

Why U.S. Diesel Exports Haven’t Dried Up During A Domestic Shortage
Canada Shakes Up Metals Market With New Foreign Investment Rule

Canada Shakes Up Metals Market With New Foreign Investment Rule



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com