Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 84.28 -1.31 -1.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 91.83 -1.03 -1.11%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 91.04 -0.27 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 6.423 +0.223 +3.60%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.473 -0.035 -1.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.97 -1.17 -1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.16 -3.26 -3.45%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 84.19 +1.22 +1.47%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.473 -0.035 -1.40%

Graph up Marine 1 day 87.57 +1.23 +1.42%
Graph up Murban 1 day 92.45 +1.36 +1.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 87.17 -1.50 -1.69%
Graph down Basra Light 352 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.93 -1.89 -1.99%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.97 -1.17 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.97 -1.17 -1.26%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.40 -1.44 -1.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.16 -3.26 -3.45%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.26 -0.89 -1.50%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 63.75 -1.92 -2.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 87.15 -1.92 -2.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 85.40 -1.92 -2.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 82.55 -1.92 -2.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 79.25 -1.92 -2.37%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 79.25 -1.92 -2.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 80.55 -1.92 -2.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 89.50 -1.92 -2.10%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 78.85 -1.92 -2.38%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.25 +1.00 +1.22%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.00 +1.00 +1.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.05 +1.05 +1.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.40 +1.05 +1.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.40 +1.05 +1.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 +1.00 +1.22%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 96.23 -2.54 -2.57%

Oil Prices Fall On Easing Geopolitical Tensions

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 17, 2022, 2:17 AM CST
  • Oil prices fell on Wednesday and continued lower on Thursday as NATO confirmed Russia did not fire missiles at Poland.
  • The reduction in geopolitical tensions moved traders to focus on economic woes and the potential of Covid spikes in China during flu season.
  • There is still plenty of upside in oil markets as the EU embargo on Russian oil looms and a shortage of heating oil ahead of winter.
Oil prices declined on Wednesday and were still lower early on Thursday morning as NATO made clear that the missile that fell in a Polish village did not come from Russia.

West Texas Intermediate settled at its lowest level in about three weeks on Wednesday, MarketWatch reported.

The military organization and the Polish authorities said that the missile was likely fired by the Ukrainian forces in response to Russian missile attacks.

Oil prices jumped on the initial reports of the incident, in which two people lost their lives, as initial reactions from politicians suggested a further escalation between the West and Russia.

Later, as the facts began to emerge, the comments changed and the tension was effectively defused, pushing prices lower.

“Crude oil fell after NATO cleared Russia’s missile attack on Poland, while demand concerns (are) back to trader’s focus amid ongoing China’s Covid curbs and gloomy global economic outlooks,” CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng told Reuters.

The U.S. reaction to reports of missiles falling on Poland drew some rare praise from Russia, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcoming the “measured” and “professional” response.

A further headwind for oil prices is the beginning flu season, which could complicate the pandemic situation in China, according to some observers.

“With Covid cases in China continuing to rise, especially as we move towards flu season, traders are left with little option to recalibrate positions reflecting the possibility of more lockdowns in heavily populated centers that hurt oil demand exponentially more than other areas of the economy,” said Stephen Innes from SPI Asset Management.

The headwinds appeared strong enough to offset a sizeable decline in U.S. crude oil inventories, at some 5.4 million barrels for the week ending November 11. Initially, after the EIA reported the figures yesterday, prices inched up only to decline later and close lower than they opened.

There is still upside potential going forward, however. For starters, there is the upcoming EU embargo on Russian crude, which also features sanctions on third-party buyers that do not comply with it.

There is also the diesel shortage problem, particularly pronounced in Europe and parts of the U.S., which is seen as contributing to higher oil prices.

“With the severe shortage of heating oil here on the east coast and the situation continuing to evolve in Poland/Ukraine, we feel energy markets will be driven by headlines with volatility to remain quite elevated,” Tariq Zahir, managing partner at Tyche Capital Advisors, told MarketWatch. “We do feel the risk is to the upside in the short to medium term.”

