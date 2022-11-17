The Global Energy Transition Has A $22 Trillion Problem

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 81.75 -3.84 -4.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 89.73 -3.13 -3.37%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 91.04 -0.27 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 6.389 +0.189 +3.05%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.461 -0.047 -1.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.97 -1.17 -1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 84.19 +1.22 +1.47%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.461 -0.047 -1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 87.57 +1.23 +1.42%
Graph up Murban 2 days 92.45 +1.36 +1.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 87.17 -1.50 -1.69%
Graph down Basra Light 353 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 92.93 -1.89 -1.99%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.97 -1.17 -1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.97 -1.17 -1.26%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.40 -1.44 -1.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.26 -0.89 -1.50%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 63.75 -1.92 -2.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 87.15 -1.92 -2.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 85.40 -1.92 -2.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 82.55 -1.92 -2.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 79.25 -1.92 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 79.25 -1.92 -2.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 80.55 -1.92 -2.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 89.50 -1.92 -2.10%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 78.85 -1.92 -2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 31 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 9 mins "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 13 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Energy Armageddon
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 8 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 2 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?

Breaking News:

Hess: OPEC’s Back In The Driver’s Seat

Which European Countries Will Suffer The Most From The Energy Crisis?

Which European Countries Will Suffer The Most From The Energy Crisis?

Europe’s energy crisis has left…

U.S. Rig Count Sees Highest Weekly Gain Since July

U.S. Rig Count Sees Highest Weekly Gain Since July

The number of total active…

Russia Pushes Kazakhstan To Lower Rail Transit Feels For Agricultural Goods

Russia Pushes Kazakhstan To Lower Rail Transit Feels For Agricultural Goods

Russia is pressing Kazakhstan to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Global Energy Transition Has A $22 Trillion Problem

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 17, 2022, 2:00 PM CST
  • The global energy industry is on the cusp of a major transformation.
  • Geopolitics will shift considerably as supply chains shift away from fossil fuels and toward rare earth minerals essential to renewable energy infrastructure and electric vehicle batteries.
  • “The growing importance of energy security and the need to bolster supply chains will require a level of energy investment not seen since 2007,” the World Economic Forum reports.
Join Our Community

The global energy industry is at a turning point. Unprecedented shocks to the global economy stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic and compounded exponentially by Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine have caused massive disruption to the global economy and forced nations around the world to rethink their energy policies and energy security strategies, opening a window for a genuine clean energy transition without the usual inertia faced by such a revolution. 

For the first time ever, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has released a projection in which all fossil fuels either plateau or drop in the foreseeable future. In fact, the IEA projects that global demand for fossil fuels could begin to peak within this decade, a huge development compared to earlier forecasts. However, only some agree with this outlook. OPEC argues that, on the contrary, peak oil will occur later than anticipated as the world prioritizes energy security over climate pledges. 

This kind of uncertainty seems to be the new normal as even the most seasoned and respected financial and economic institutions need help judging which way the wind is blowing. Thrown into disarray by the myriad market shocks rising from the “three Cs” – Covid-19, climate change, and conflict – the current economy is throwing out all kinds of mixed messages and contradictory indicators making projection processes unusually murky. We know that we’re at a crossroads, but it’s hard to know what road to take when we can’t quite see where those roads are going.

With all of this increasing complexity in mind, the World Economic Forum argues that the future of the energy industry will be characterized and shaped by eight key factors: 1. Policy-making; 2. New energy security challenges; 3. A shortage of energy efficiency measures; 4. Higher decarbonization costs; 5. Government investment and inflation; 6. Greater energy price volatility; 7. Insufficient energy supply; and 8. Inadequate energy access in developing countries. Keeping these eight new “realities” in mind will be key for new strategies in the private and public sectors to “develop new strategies to meet critical energy goals in an ever-more complex environment.” 

Volatility will be an unavoidable part of the energy transition. Geopolitics will shift considerably as supply chains shift away from fossil fuels and toward rare earth minerals essential to renewable energy infrastructure and electric vehicle batteries. China controls the vast majority of many of these minerals, posing new threats to energy security. Increased competition over these inputs could also raise their prices considerably, leading to what is being called “greenflation.” 

Indeed, decarbonization will be expensive, and government investment will be essential, as will major climate financing schemes for the developing world. So far, expenditures are way below where they need to be to ensure sufficient energy for the future. “The growing importance of energy security and the need to bolster supply chains will require a level of energy investment not seen since 2007,” the World Economic Forum reports. New technologies also suffer from a $22 trillion gap between current spending and 2030 needs. 

These financing shortfalls will likely lead to insufficient energy supply (particularly in the global south) and continued energy price volatility as energy demand continues to grow while we simultaneously move away from fossil fuels. In order to keep the gap between supply and demand to a minimum, energy efficiency standards will be key, but are unlikely to be utilized to their full potential according to experts. 

Policy will therefore be key going forward to help manage all of these factors and to keep the world on track and accountable for its decarbonization pledges. Obviously, it won’t be easy, and the difficulty, volatility, and expense of the energy transition will push the economy back toward fossil fuels if sufficient policy measures and enforcement instruments are not in place. It’s a tough road ahead for decarbonization, but compared to the alternative, it’s the best worst choice by a long shot.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Uzbekistan Halts Natural Gas Exports Amid Widespread Power Outages
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Tumble On Freeport LNG Rumors

Natural Gas Prices Tumble On Freeport LNG Rumors
Exxon Mobil Makes First Oil Discovery In Angola In 20 Years

Exxon Mobil Makes First Oil Discovery In Angola In 20 Years
Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility

Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility
Why U.S. Diesel Exports Haven’t Dried Up During A Domestic Shortage

Why U.S. Diesel Exports Haven’t Dried Up During A Domestic Shortage
Canada Shakes Up Metals Market With New Foreign Investment Rule

Canada Shakes Up Metals Market With New Foreign Investment Rule



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com