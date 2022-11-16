Indonesia Proposes Creating An OPEC-Style Group For Nickel Producers

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 84.55 -2.37 -2.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 91.93 -1.93 -2.06%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 92.38 +0.37 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 5.848 -0.186 -3.08%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.459 -0.057 -2.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 91.16 -3.26 -3.45%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 82.97 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.459 -0.057 -2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.34 -4.23 -4.67%
Graph down Murban 1 day 91.09 -3.89 -4.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.67 -1.04 -1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 351 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 94.82 -1.53 -1.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.84 -1.32 -1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 91.16 -3.26 -3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.15 +1.28 +2.21%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 65.67 +1.05 +1.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 89.07 +1.05 +1.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 87.32 +1.05 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 84.47 +1.05 +1.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 81.17 +1.05 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 81.17 +1.05 +1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 82.47 +1.05 +1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 91.42 +1.05 +1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 80.77 +1.05 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.25 +1.00 +1.22%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 77.00 +1.00 +1.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 82.05 +1.05 +1.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 83.40 +1.05 +1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 83.40 +1.05 +1.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.25 +1.00 +1.22%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 96.23 -2.54 -2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 23 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days "#NewWorldNextWeek NEWS- COP27 Creating a New World Economic Model and Tracking Your Personal Carbon Footprint"
  • 1 hour "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 21 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 hours Wind droughts
  • 10 hours Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 1 day Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?
  • 2 days Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****

Breaking News:

Indian Refiners Wary Of Buying Russian Oil Ahead Of Price Cap

Russia Moves To Counter Western Sanctions With New Transit Route

Russia Moves To Counter Western Sanctions With New Transit Route

Russia is looking to counter…

Oil Sees Small Jump After EIA Confirms Significant Crude Draw

Oil Sees Small Jump After EIA Confirms Significant Crude Draw

WTI oil prices rose on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Indonesia Proposes Creating An OPEC-Style Group For Nickel Producers

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 16, 2022, 9:30 AM CST

Indonesia, the world’s biggest nickel miner, has proposed to Canada to create a group of the biggest nickel producers similar to the OPEC group “to coordinate and unite nickel commodity policies,” Indonesia’s Ministry of Investment said.

The proposal was made by Indonesian Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia during a meeting with Canada’s International Trade Minister, Mary Ng, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.   

“Through this collaboration, we hope that all nickel producing countries can benefit an evenly distributed value addition,” the Indonesian minister said as quoted by Reuters.

Canada’s Ng tweeted about the meeting that she had spoken with Bahlil Lahadalia “about the potential for partnership in developing Indonesia’s critical mineral value chains.”

The Indonesian minister told the Financial Times last month that his country was considering the idea of forming a cartel to manage the supply of nickel and some other key battery metals, similar to what OPEC does for oil. 

“I do see the merit of creating Opec to manage the governance of oil trade to ensure predictability for potential investors and consumers,” Indonesia’s Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia told the Financial Times in an interview at the end of October.

Back then, Indonesian officials told FT that the country had not yet contacted other nickel-producing countries to discuss the idea of a producer group, adding it was still working on a governance structure of a future alliance that it could propose to other producers.

Indonesia has the laterite type of deposits of nickel, which is lower-grade and requires additional energy-intensive processing to become battery-grade nickel, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a July 2022 report, Global Supply Chains of EV Batteries. 

“Although Indonesia produces around 40% of total nickel, little of this is currently used in the EV battery supply chain. The largest Class 1 battery grade nickel producers are Russia, Canada and Australia,” the IEA said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The EU’s Latest Plan For A Natural Gas Price Cap

Next Post

Indian Refiners Wary Of Buying Russian Oil Ahead Of Price Cap

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com