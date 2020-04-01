Unprecedented Demand Destruction Marks The Return Of The Super Contango

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 21.05 +0.74 +3.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 25.72 +0.98 +3.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.595 +0.008 +0.50%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 16.21 +2.98 +22.52%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 22.61 +0.95 +4.39%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 18.30 +0.45 +2.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 14.51 +8.66 +148.03%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 14.51 +8.66 +148.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.23 +0.39 +1.87%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 10.76 +0.39 +3.76%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.595 +0.008 +0.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 21.23 -2.00 -8.61%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 22.05 -2.41 -9.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 14.78 +1.07 +7.80%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 33.14 +0.59 +1.81%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 17.85 -0.21 -1.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 21.23 +0.39 +1.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.23 +0.39 +1.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.55 +0.29 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 22.61 +0.95 +4.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 7.520 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 5.080 +0.390 +8.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 21.33 +0.39 +1.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 20.88 +0.39 +1.90%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 16.23 +0.39 +2.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 10.48 +0.39 +3.87%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 10.48 +0.39 +3.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 14.73 +0.39 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 19.48 +0.39 +2.04%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 10.98 +0.39 +3.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 14.51 +8.66 +148.03%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 16.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 10.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 23.35 -1.11 -4.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 14.26 -0.17 -1.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 18.21 -0.17 -0.92%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 18.21 -0.17 -0.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 16.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.75 +0.50 +4.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 25.96 +0.39 +1.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 16 mins Which producers will shut in first?
  • 1 hour The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 1 min We are witnesses to the end of the petroleum age
  • 4 hours Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 1 hour Breaking News - Strategic Strikes on Chinese Troll Farms
  • 4 hours As Saudi Arabia Boosts Oil Output, Some Tankers Have Nowhere to Go
  • 9 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 15 hours How to Create a Pandemic
  • 16 mins >>The falling of the Persian Gulf oil empires is near <<
  • 41 mins Saudi Aramco struggling to raise money for this year's dividend of $75 billion. Now trying to sell their pipelines for $10 billion.
  • 3 hours Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 15 hours TRUMP pushing Hydroxychloroquine + Zpak therapy forward despite FDA conservative approach. As he reasons, "What have we got to lose ?"
  • 16 hours Where's the storage?

Breaking News:

India’s Top Refiner Declares Force Majeure On Oil Imports From Saudi Arabia

Alt Text

The U.S. Is About To Lose Its Place As The World’s Largest Oil Producer

The U.S. is set to…

Alt Text

$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

The oil industry is heading…

Alt Text

This Gulf State Faces An Impossible Decision As Oil War Rages On

Gulf state and non OPEC…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Unprecedented Demand Destruction Marks The Return Of The Super Contango

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 01, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Super Contango

These days, every corner of the oil market is “unprecedented”—from the demand destruction to the supply surge and the resulting glut. The oil futures curve is no exception and is also in a state never seen before.   This is the super contango, the market situation in which front-month prices are much lower than prices in future months, pointing to a crude oil oversupply and making storing oil for future sales profitable.  

The last time a super contango appeared on the market was during the previous glut of 2015. During the peak of the 2008-2009 financial crisis, the super contango hit a record—the discount at which front-month futures traded compared to longer-dated futures was at its highest ever.

The double supply-demand shock of the past month threw the oil futures market into another super contango. And this super contango is already beating previous records.

The super contango is representative of the state of the oil market right now: the growing glut with shrinking storage capacity as oil demand craters, OPEC’s leader and the world’s top exporter, Saudi Arabia, intent on further cratering the market with a supply surge beginning this month. Storage costs are surging, and so are costs for chartering tankers to store oil at sea for future sales when traders expect demand to recover from the pandemic-hit plunge.

The market structure flipped into contango in early February, when the Chinese oil demand slump in the coronavirus outbreak led to lower estimates for oil consumption. A month and a half later, oil consumption is set to plunge by 20 million bpd, or 20 percent, this month. Add to this the Saudi supply surge, and here we have what analysts expect to be the largest glut the oil market has ever seen.

Earlier this week, the oversupply and fast-filling storage capacity sent the discount of the May futures of Brent to the November futures contract to the widest contango spread ever—$13.95 a barrel, higher than even the super contango at the peak of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.  

With the rollover of the front-month futures contract in April, the June Brent futures traded early on Wednesday at a discount of $10.30 a barrel to the November futures, while the June 2020 futures spread to the June 2021 futures was $13.59.

One of the hottest ‘commodities’ in the market right now is storage—be it onshore or offshore—as commodity traders and oil majors are increasingly looking to profit from the super contango in several months’ time.  

Apart from the traders who manage to secure storage for stashing crude for sale in a few months, the other big winners of the super contango market structure are set to be tanker owners and operators, as rates for chartering tankers for storage are soaring.

Related: Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

Over the next few months, the tanker companies will be the biggest winners from the double market shock as traders rush to secure what’s left of available crude carriers for storage in the super contango structure.

The inventory buildup around the world will be so high that it will force up to 10 million bpd of global oil production to be “cut or shut-in from April to June 2020 as oil storage fills up and output from financially strapped companies begins to fall,” IHS Markit said on Tuesday.

“Under current conditions second-quarter global demand for oil is expected to be 16.4 million barrels per day less than a year ago. That is more than six times the record drop experienced during first quarter 2009 during the Great Recession. In April the drop will be even bigger,” said Aaron Brady, vice president, IHS Markit.   

“A combination of rapidly increasing crude supply and a buoyant market for crude storage is underpinning a very robust tanker freight market and strong cash generation presently,” tanker operator Euronav said in the outlook in its 2019 results release. However, it warned this would be a temporary event.

“The second quarter of 2020 now looks like it will be one of the greatest quarters in history for large crude carriers, and while there will be a hangover at some point, this party is totally worth it,” Eirik Haavaldsen, head of research at Pareto Securities, told Financial Times this week.

After the crude tanker operators, the next in line to profit from the super contango are the traders who will have stored oil to sell at higher prices several months or a year from now.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

What Happens If You Can’t Pay Your Electricity Bill?

Next Post

Oil Prices Hit 20-Year Lows, But These Supermajors Are Hanging On Tight
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60
Goldman Sachs: Prepare For A Massive Oil Demand Shock

Goldman Sachs: Prepare For A Massive Oil Demand Shock

 Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

 Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline

Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline

 The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com