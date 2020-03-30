Oil Prices Slide As Saudi Arabia Confirms Another Export Boost

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 20.10 -1.41 -6.56%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 26.30 -1.65 -5.90%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.693 +0.022 +1.32%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 15.36 -3.59 -18.94%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 24.26 -1.78 -6.84%
Graph down Urals 4 days 21.75 -0.30 -1.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 10.98 -4.80 -30.42%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 10.98 -4.80 -30.42%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 22.48 -2.35 -9.46%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 13.01 -1.66 -11.32%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.693 +0.022 +1.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 25.08 -0.64 -2.49%
Graph down Murban 4 days 26.33 -0.50 -1.86%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 14.93 -2.04 -12.02%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 31.88 -0.45 -1.39%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 20.92 -2.93 -12.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 22.48 -2.35 -9.46%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 22.48 -2.35 -9.46%
Chart Girassol 4 days 23.03 -2.52 -9.86%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 24.26 -1.78 -6.84%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 8.010 -0.500 -5.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 6.110 -1.090 -15.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 22.36 -1.09 -4.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 21.91 -1.09 -4.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 17.26 -1.09 -5.94%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 11.51 -1.09 -8.65%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 11.51 -1.09 -8.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 15.76 -1.09 -6.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 20.51 -1.09 -5.05%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 12.01 -1.09 -8.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 10.98 -4.80 -30.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 18.00 -1.00 -5.26%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 11.75 -1.00 -7.84%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 25.50 -1.23 -4.60%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 15.46 -1.09 -6.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 19.41 -1.09 -5.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 19.41 -1.09 -5.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 18.00 -1.00 -5.26%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 11.75 -1.00 -7.84%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 26.99 -1.09 -3.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes TRUMP pushing Hydroxychloroquine + Zpak therapy forward despite FDA conservative approach. As he reasons, "What have we got to lose ?"
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 1 hour How to Create a Pandemic
  • 3 mins Which producers will shut in first?
  • 42 mins KSA taking Missiles from ?
  • 50 mins There are 4 major mfg of hydroxychloroquine in the world. China, Germany, India and Israel. Germany and India are hoarding production and blocked exports to the United States. China not shipping any , don't know their policy.
  • 1 hour A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 1 min Trump eyes massive expulsion of suspected Chinese spies
  • 1 hour Breaking News - Strategic Strikes on Chinese Troll Farms
  • 9 mins Eight Billion Dollars Wasted on Nuclear Storage Plant
  • 15 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 16 hours America’s Corona Tsar, Andrew Fauci, Concedes Covid-19 May Be Just a Bad Flu With a Fatality Rate of 0.1%
  • 17 hours Western Canadian Select selling for $6.48 bbl. Enbridge charges between $7 to $9 bbl to ship to the GOM refineries.

Breaking News:

Oil Industry Spending To Drop By $100 Billion This Year

Alt Text

Canada Prepares Multi-Billion Dollar Bailout For Its Oil Industry

The federal government of Canada…

Alt Text

Canada Braces For Oil Cuts As Storage Nears Limit

The Covid-19 virus and the…

Alt Text

‘Oil God’ Andy Hall Is Happy To Be Out Of Broken Market

Legendary oil trader Andy Hall…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Slide As Saudi Arabia Confirms Another Export Boost

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 30, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is not backing down from the oil price war for market share, pledging another increase in its crude oil exports starting in May, despite a growing global glut amid crashing demand.

“[T]he Kingdom intends to increase its crude oil exports, starting from May, by about 600 thousand barrels per day, bringing the total of Saudi petroleum exports to 10.6 million barrels per day,” an official at the Saudi Arabian Energy Ministry said on Monday, as carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

“This increase came as a result of displacing crude with natural gas from the Al-Fadhili gas plant, as a fuel for generating electricity, and from the decrease in local demand for petroleum products due to the decrease in transportation from the precautionary measures in place to limit the coronavirus outbreak,” said Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s top producer and the world’s top oil exporter, which continues to signal an aggressive supply surge amid profoundly depressed global demand.

Earlier this month, the Kingdom said it was intent on unleashing growing crude oil volumes on the market, aiming to significantly boost its crude oil exports to a record-breaking more than 10 million bpd in May. 

The Saudis, who launched an all-out price war for market share with Russia after Moscow refused to back deeper cuts, will not only boost April exports from the current 7 million bpd, but it will also grow exports in May by another 250,000 bpd from April. Now supply is expected at 10.6 million bpd starting in May, as per the latest Saudi statement. 

At the end of last week, Saudi Arabia denied reports that it was in contact with Russia about potential talks to reach a deal to influence oil prices, which continued to plummet on Monday, with WTI Crude plunging by 5.49 percent to $20.33 at 7:56 a.m. EDT.

According to analysts, no deal can save the market right now as demand destruction could reach 20 million bpd or more in the coming weeks.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

S&P Cuts Oil Nations Ratings
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Majors Are Preparing For $10 Oil

Oil Majors Are Preparing For $10 Oil
Goldman Sachs: Prepare For A Massive Oil Demand Shock

Goldman Sachs: Prepare For A Massive Oil Demand Shock

 Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

 Saudi Arabia And The U.S. Could Form The World’s Newest Oil Cartel

Saudi Arabia And The U.S. Could Form The World’s Newest Oil Cartel

 Iran Is Preparing For An Oil Export Boom

Iran Is Preparing For An Oil Export Boom



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com