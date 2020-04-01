Coronavirus Could Lead To Mass Layoffs In Oil And Gas

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 21.05 +0.74 +3.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 25.72 +0.98 +3.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.595 +0.008 +0.50%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 16.21 +2.98 +22.52%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 22.61 +0.95 +4.39%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 18.30 +0.45 +2.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 14.51 +8.66 +148.03%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 14.51 +8.66 +148.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.23 +0.39 +1.87%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 10.76 +0.39 +3.76%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.595 +0.008 +0.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 21.23 -2.00 -8.61%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 22.05 -2.41 -9.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 14.78 +1.07 +7.80%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 33.14 +0.59 +1.81%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 17.85 -0.21 -1.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 21.23 +0.39 +1.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.23 +0.39 +1.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.55 +0.29 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 22.61 +0.95 +4.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 7.520 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 5.080 +0.390 +8.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 21.33 +0.39 +1.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 20.88 +0.39 +1.90%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 16.23 +0.39 +2.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 10.48 +0.39 +3.87%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 10.48 +0.39 +3.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 14.73 +0.39 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 19.48 +0.39 +2.04%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 10.98 +0.39 +3.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 14.51 +8.66 +148.03%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 16.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 10.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 23.35 -1.11 -4.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 14.26 -0.17 -1.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 18.21 -0.17 -0.92%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 18.21 -0.17 -0.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 16.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.75 +0.50 +4.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 25.96 +0.39 +1.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 16 mins Which producers will shut in first?
  • 1 hour The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 1 min We are witnesses to the end of the petroleum age
  • 4 hours Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 1 hour Breaking News - Strategic Strikes on Chinese Troll Farms
  • 4 hours As Saudi Arabia Boosts Oil Output, Some Tankers Have Nowhere to Go
  • 9 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 15 hours How to Create a Pandemic
  • 16 mins >>The falling of the Persian Gulf oil empires is near <<
  • 41 mins Saudi Aramco struggling to raise money for this year's dividend of $75 billion. Now trying to sell their pipelines for $10 billion.
  • 3 hours Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 15 hours TRUMP pushing Hydroxychloroquine + Zpak therapy forward despite FDA conservative approach. As he reasons, "What have we got to lose ?"
  • 16 hours Where's the storage?

Breaking News:

India’s Top Refiner Declares Force Majeure On Oil Imports From Saudi Arabia

Alt Text

Goldman: The Oil Industry Will Never Be The Same After Coronavirus

The unprecedented oil demand plunge…

Alt Text

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

Russian Oil CEO Igor Sechin…

Alt Text

What Happens If You Can’t Pay Your Electricity Bill?

With over 3 million Americans…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Coronavirus Could Lead To Mass Layoffs In Oil And Gas

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 01, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Shale rig

As Covid-19 continues to shut down large swathes of the world, denting oil demand at a time when Saudi Arabia and Russia are set to increase supply, oil and gas companies are facing new challenges where its workers are concerned.

No One is Immune No oil company will be immune from the effects of the oil price war and coronavirus. While some companies will merely feel the pain, others may not survive, and the oil and gas industry workforce will suffer along with the companies that employ them.

The current oil price environment in which WTI is trading at $20 and Brent at $27 is simply unsustainable long-term--or even medium-term--for all oil producers, at least not without significant changes.

The larger, more integrated oil companies may be positioned better to weather the war/virus for a bit longer but ultimately, all oil and gas companies--the giants such as Exxon, Sinopec, or Aramco, as well as the small Permian frackers, are scrambling to make difficult decisions and adjustments to stay afloat. 

For Shell, for example, the price impact on its cash flow from operations (CFFO) is estimated at US$6 billion per year for every US$10 per barrel Brent price movement. So far, Brent has dropped $10 per barrel many times over this year.

It's easy to see why changes to the oil and gas industry are coming. One of the significant changes oil and gas companies will make is to their labor force.

The virus is not only impacting demand, but oil and gas companies are also having to adjust to the new world reality of social distancing, ill workers who are out sick for an extended period, sending workers home who perform non-essential tasks, halting all company travel, and taxing companies with strict hygiene measures that are prompting companies to sanitize equipment and high-touch surfaces. 

For offshore, workers in confined spaces on specific rotations present unique challenges that don't exist in onshore installations.

Related: $1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

Here are some of the staff changes made by various oil companies around the world:

UK/North Sea offshore: Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) health and safety director Trevor Stapleton told journalists that workers on UK offshore installations had been reduced from 11,500 to 7,000 under the new "minimum manning" directive handed down to tackle the virus, even as the oil and gas workers received an exemption from the lockdown. All non-critical maintenance, according to S&P Platts, has been postponed.  

Norway's Equinor (NYSE: EQNR), who employees 21,000 employees across 30 countries, reported that it had one person test positive for COVID-19 earlier this month at its offshore Martin Linge field in the North Sea. The worker was kept in isolation in his cabin at Equinor and had not been evacuated. Equinor announced about one week ago that it would postpone US onshore drilling, allowing its operations to be cashflow neutral this year at $25 per barrel. 

As early as in February, Chevron sent 300 Canary Wharf, London, workers home after one employee exhibited flu-like symptoms. The worker eventually tested negative for the coronavirus, and Chevron was working to bring back the workers who had been sent home.

US Gulf Coast: Industry sources cited by The Advocate say oil and gas producers and service companies in Louisiana are hemorrhaging workers. For Louisiana, this is critical, with nearly 2% of the state's total workforce employed by the oil and gas sector. Overall, the oil and gas industry in Louisiana employs some 260,000 workers.

US Shale: If Big Oil companies are the self-isolate of the oil industry, US shale are those in the ICU. According to Texas Railroad Commission's Ray Sitton, tens of thousands of Texans are being laid off in the state as rigs and drilling sites shutter due to not only the virus, but the oil price war as well. Companies in the state who have announced layoffs include Canary, Apache, and Halliburton, and more are expected to follow, World Oil reported, citing Brookings Institution. 

"[T]here will be many bankruptcies in our industries and tens of thousands of layoffs over the next 12 months," Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield told the Washington Post.

And more job cuts may be coming. 

"A sustained drop in oil prices would cost the sector 50,000-75,000 jobs if employment returned to its low from a few years ago," Nathan Sheets, chief economist at PGIM Fixed Income, told CNBC a couple of weeks ago. Since then, WTI has shed another $7 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Who Is Really Responsible For The Oil Price War

Next Post

What Happens If You Can’t Pay Your Electricity Bill?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60
Goldman Sachs: Prepare For A Massive Oil Demand Shock

Goldman Sachs: Prepare For A Massive Oil Demand Shock

 Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

 Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline

Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline

 The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com