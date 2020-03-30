Supertanker Rates Explode As Traders Race To Store Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 20.10 -1.41 -6.56%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 26.30 -1.65 -5.90%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.693 +0.022 +1.32%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 15.36 -3.59 -18.94%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 24.26 -1.78 -6.84%
Graph down Urals 4 days 21.75 -0.30 -1.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 10.98 -4.80 -30.42%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 10.98 -4.80 -30.42%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 22.48 -2.35 -9.46%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 13.01 -1.66 -11.32%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.693 +0.022 +1.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 25.08 -0.64 -2.49%
Graph down Murban 4 days 26.33 -0.50 -1.86%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 14.93 -2.04 -12.02%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 31.88 -0.45 -1.39%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 20.92 -2.93 -12.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 22.48 -2.35 -9.46%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 22.48 -2.35 -9.46%
Chart Girassol 4 days 23.03 -2.52 -9.86%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 24.26 -1.78 -6.84%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 8.010 -0.500 -5.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 6.110 -1.090 -15.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 22.36 -1.09 -4.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 21.91 -1.09 -4.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 17.26 -1.09 -5.94%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 11.51 -1.09 -8.65%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 11.51 -1.09 -8.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 15.76 -1.09 -6.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 20.51 -1.09 -5.05%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 12.01 -1.09 -8.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 10.98 -4.80 -30.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 18.00 -1.00 -5.26%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 11.75 -1.00 -7.84%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 25.50 -1.23 -4.60%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 15.46 -1.09 -6.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 19.41 -1.09 -5.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 19.41 -1.09 -5.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 18.00 -1.00 -5.26%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 11.75 -1.00 -7.84%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 26.99 -1.09 -3.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes TRUMP pushing Hydroxychloroquine + Zpak therapy forward despite FDA conservative approach. As he reasons, "What have we got to lose ?"
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 1 hour How to Create a Pandemic
  • 3 mins Which producers will shut in first?
  • 42 mins KSA taking Missiles from ?
  • 50 mins There are 4 major mfg of hydroxychloroquine in the world. China, Germany, India and Israel. Germany and India are hoarding production and blocked exports to the United States. China not shipping any , don't know their policy.
  • 1 hour A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 1 min Trump eyes massive expulsion of suspected Chinese spies
  • 1 hour Breaking News - Strategic Strikes on Chinese Troll Farms
  • 9 mins Eight Billion Dollars Wasted on Nuclear Storage Plant
  • 15 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 16 hours America’s Corona Tsar, Andrew Fauci, Concedes Covid-19 May Be Just a Bad Flu With a Fatality Rate of 0.1%
  • 17 hours Western Canadian Select selling for $6.48 bbl. Enbridge charges between $7 to $9 bbl to ship to the GOM refineries.

Breaking News:

Oil Industry Spending To Drop By $100 Billion This Year

Saudi Arabia And The U.S. Could Form The World’s Newest Oil Cartel

Saudi Arabia And The U.S. Could Form The World’s Newest Oil Cartel

The United States and Saudi…

Oil Price Slide Accelerates On Crude Inventory Build

Oil Price Slide Accelerates On Crude Inventory Build

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Supertanker Rates Explode As Traders Race To Store Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 30, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT VLCC

Supertanker rates are surging again, for a second time this month, as a growing global glut is making more traders and companies look to charter carriers to store oil at sea and sell at a later date to profit from the market structure, shipbrokers tell Reuters.

In addition, the Saudi pledge to start flooding the market with oil as early as this week is also driving up freight rates for very large crude carriers (VLCCs).

Earlier this month, the Saudi-Russian oil price war sent supertanker rates surging as the shipping market felt that there would be a supertanker supply crunch in the coming oil supply deluge.

The other reason for sky-high tanker rates was that traders and the trading arms of oil majors are looking to charter tankers for floating storage as the oil market structure has flipped to contango. This is the market situation in which front-month prices are lower than prices in future months, pointing to a crude oil oversupply and making storing oil for future sales profitable.  

The contango has further widened in recent days as oil demand everywhere in the world flops, and traders are scrambling to secure storage at sea to profit from the current low oil prices.

The run on supertankers during the massive glut and the Saudi supply surge sent supertanker rates for the route from the Middle East to China jumping to $180,000 a day on Monday. That’s double from the $90,000 a day rate in the middle of last week, and up from the $125,000 a day rate on Friday, sources at shipbrokers told Reuters.

“Almost all the spot [tanker] deals right now have floating storage tied into them - that’s the only way to make money. You’re not going to make money trading the cargo now,” Ashok Sharma, managing director of Singapore-based shipbroker BRS Baxi, told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Coronavirus Could Crush US Coal Industry

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

 The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com