Ukraine Faces a Fresh Wave of Missile Attacks From Russia

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.53 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.59 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.08 +0.61 +0.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.423 +0.031 +1.30%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.127 +0.008 +0.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.91 -3.15 -4.09%
Chart Mars US 42 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.127 +0.008 +0.39%

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.82 +2.61 +3.67%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.13 +2.95 +4.09%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.78 +2.88 +3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 745 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.21 +3.11 +4.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.78 +2.81 +3.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.91 -3.15 -4.09%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 198 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 52.83 +2.11 +4.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 73.73 +2.11 +2.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 71.98 +2.11 +3.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 62.83 +2.11 +3.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 55.33 +2.11 +3.96%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 55.33 +2.11 +3.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 60.83 +2.11 +3.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 64.08 +2.11 +3.40%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 55.58 +2.11 +3.95%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.70 +0.86 +1.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 14 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.55 +0.86 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 +0.75 +1.15%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 74.27 -2.71 -3.52%

  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day e-cars not selling

Breaking News:

Biden Tells Federal Employees to Use EVs and Trains on Official Travel

Brazil’s Invitation to Join OPEC+ Highlights the Importance of Its Oil Boom

Brazil’s Invitation to Join OPEC+ Highlights the Importance of Its Oil Boom

Brazil’s decision to join OPEC+…

TotalEnergies Cements Its Position in South Africa’s Offshore Oil Boom

TotalEnergies Cements Its Position in South Africa’s Offshore Oil Boom

While TotalEnergies’ upstream oil and…

AAA Expects Record Number Of Americans At Airports

AAA Expects Record Number Of Americans At Airports

The latest report from the…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Ukraine Faces a Fresh Wave of Missile Attacks From Russia

By Editorial Dept - Dec 15, 2023, 7:00 AM CST
Russia

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

Across Ukraine, the government announced large-scale air alerts on Thursday, with explosions reported near Kyiv, though scant details were available. Kyiv warned that the entire country is under threat of missile attack, with Russian fighter jets airborne. Attacks on Thursday began as Putin was giving a speech about winning the war. Hypersonic Kinzhal missiles were launched from Russia into Ukraine during the speech in a show of power for Putin.

A Thursday meeting between the president of Guyana and Venezuela’s Maduro has accomplished nothing with regard to Venezuela’s declaration of ownership of Essequibo, the oil-rich region that represents some two-thirds of Guyana’s territory. Maduro claimed to be attempting a peaceful solution, though that solution can be nothing short of the annexation of Essequibo. Guyana reiterated that it has no intention of honoring Maduro’s claims.

Discovery & Development

Shell made its FID to increase production at its Perdido oil project in the GoM beginning in April 2025. The expansion project will include three more wells to its existing project, which will produce an additional 22,000 boepd at peak production. Perdido currently has a capacity of 125,000 at peak rate. The three wells will be drilled in the Great White unit, where Shell is operator with a 33.34% stake. Chevron and BP each hold 33.33% of the unit.

LNG Energy Group Corp (TSXV: LNGE) announced…

