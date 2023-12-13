Al Jaber Hails ‘Transformational’ Agreement Delivered in Dubai

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.51 +0.90 +1.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.22 +0.98 +1.34%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 73.38 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.330 +0.019 +0.82%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.019 +0.040 +2.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Mars US 40 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.019 +0.040 +2.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 75.74 -0.49 -0.64%
Graph down Murban 1 day 76.45 -0.30 -0.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.19 -2.38 -3.15%
Graph down Basra Light 743 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 73.75 -2.32 -3.05%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.38 -2.05 -2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 196 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 49.76 -2.71 -5.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 70.76 -2.71 -3.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 69.01 -2.71 -3.78%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 59.86 -2.71 -4.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 53.86 -2.71 -4.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 53.86 -2.71 -4.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 58.11 -2.71 -4.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 61.11 -2.71 -4.25%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 54.11 -2.71 -4.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 58.84 -2.71 -4.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 62.69 -2.71 -4.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 65.00 -3.00 -4.41%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 77.14 +1.64 +2.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 7 hours e-cars not selling
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

OPEC Maintains Oil Demand Outlook Amid Resilient Economic Growth

COP28 Comes to its Crescendo in Drive for Fossil Phase-out

COP28 Comes to its Crescendo in Drive for Fossil Phase-out

Throughout the day Monday, hopes…

Ofgem Responds to UK Federation of Small Business: Expect Fair Prices

Ofgem Responds to UK Federation of Small Business: Expect Fair Prices

Ofgem and the Department for…

COP28 Draft Text Highlights Division Over a Fossil Fuel Phase-Out

COP28 Draft Text Highlights Division Over a Fossil Fuel Phase-Out

The latest version of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alan Mammoser

Alan Mammoser

Alan Mammoser writes about energy, environment, cities, infrastructure and planning. He writes the weblog, www.warmearth.us

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Al Jaber Hails ‘Transformational’ Agreement Delivered in Dubai

By Alan Mammoser - Dec 13, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
  • Sultan Al-Jaber on COP28 outcome: “We have the basis for transformational change.“.
  • The final document, calling for an ‘orderly’ transition away from fossil fuels, was accepted by all of the world’s major oil producing nations except Iran.
  • EU Commissioner Hoekstra: “Humanity has finally done what is long overdue…we have arrived at the beginning of the end of fossil fuels.”.
Join Our Community
COP28

Sultan Al Jaber, President of COP28, brought down the gavel today on a final agreement of the UN’s two-week climate conclave. The Global Stocktake – the principal document – was adopted by 198 nations.

“You have put common interest ahead of self-interest,” said Al Jaber. “We have the basis for transformational change.“

The document, calling for an ‘orderly’ transition away from fossil fuels, was accepted by all of the world’s major oil producing nations except Iran, which left the summit early in protest of Israel’s attendance.

UAE consensus

The revised document came after strong pushback from more than 100 nations against an initial draft issued Monday. The more strongly worded revised document came forth from the President’s office Wednesday morning, after a night of consultations with top diplomats, ministers and representatives of country groups.

What is clearly a compromise document, balancing simultaneous calls for global energy transition and developing countries’ financial needs, was branded by Al Jaber as the ‘UAE Consensus.’

Al Jaber, the CEO of major state oil company Adnoc, gave a long list of COP28’s accomplishments, emphasizing that, “we have language on fossil fuel in our final agreement for the first time ever.”

This announcement, recognizing that after 30 years of UN-sponsored climate talks the actual cause of climate change is finally named in a consensus document, was greeted with rousing applause by the gathered ministers and delegates in plenary session. Related: Investors Turn Bearish on European Natural Gas Amid Eased Supply Fears

The COP28 President continued with superlatives, saying, “We have delivered a comprehensive response to the Global Stocktake and set the world on the right direction.”

He called the agreement, “a robust action plan…led by science” and a “historic package to accelerate climate action.”

“We have delivered a paradigm shift that has the potential to redefine our economies,” he continued. “We have integrated the real economy into climate action.”

Al Jaber spoke of “a new economic age” and went on to assert that the agreement reimagines global finance and builds on the loss and damage requirements of developing nations.

Small islands have their say

While all 198 participant nations assented, some including Samoa, Bangladesh, Bolivia and others sounded notes of caution.  

The first to speak after the president was Samoa’s lead delegate Anne Rasmussen, who, speaking for 39 small island states, pointed out shortcomings in several parts of the agreement, which does not specify peak emissions in 2025, and puts exclusive focus on decarbonization of energy systems. Her statement was greeted with loud applause.

Recognizing the applause for the island nations, John Kerry, the top US climate envoy, said the while everyone will see deficiencies in the document, it is still an important accomplishment and he hailed a moment of multilateralism.  

Beginning of the end

“This document sends very strong message to the world,” said Kerry, that, “1.5 remains within reach.”

Kerry said that the next round of the countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), to be delivered in early 2025, will need to be aligned with the 1.5C objective of the Paris climate agreement of 2015.  

He also restated figures from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), saying that global greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by 43% by 2030, and 60% by 2035.  

“Transitioning away from fossil fuels to achieve net-0 by 2050 – that is clear,” in the new agreement, Kerry said.

He went further, saying that ‘transitional fuels’ need to be aligned with the 1.5C objective, and that abatement technologies should be focused only on ‘hard-to-abate’ industry sectors. He also said the new agreement makes clear that the international financial system must shift away from whatever puts the Paris goal at risk.  

Wopke Hoekstra, the European Commissioner, followed Kerry, calling the day, “a day of gratitude…and silent determination.”

“Humanity has finally done what is long overdue…we have arrived at the beginning of the end of fossil fuels.”

Tackling the elephant in the room

The Global Stocktake document directly addresses what Norway’s top climate negotiator called “the elephant in the room,” at COP28.

ADVERTISEMENT

The document calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade.”

It is compromise language, not as strong as ‘phasing out’ fossil fuels, and narrowed to energy systems, but stressing the urgency of this decade. Earlier in the day a spokesperson for the COP President called it a ‘finely calibrated document.’

The new Dubai Consensus document encourages countries to submit economy-wide NDCs, has new specific targets to triple renewables and double energy efficiency by 2030, and begins to introduce new financial architecture by recognizing the role of credit rating agencies for the first time and calling for a scale up of concessional and grant finance. It also states the need to significantly scale up adaptation finance.

NDCs next up

The Dubai summit may be remembered as the most significant COP since the Paris Agreement in 2015. However, its global goal setting will have effect only insofar as countries follow through with effective national plans. In early 2025, countries are to deliver new NDCs.

Some observers noted that the new agreement, with its emphasis on ‘whole-of-economy’ NDCs, may have the positive effect of compelling large economies to continue moving toward large scale transformation while opening possibilities for new approaches and innovations in emerging economies.

More focus on finance is expected next year at COP29 in Azerbaijan, while countries will bring their revised NDCs to COP30 in Brazil, in 2025.  

By Alan Mammoser for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Final COP28 Deal References Transition Away From Fossil Fuels
Alan Mammoser

Alan Mammoser

Alan Mammoser writes about energy, environment, cities, infrastructure and planning. He writes the weblog, www.warmearth.us

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry
China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing

Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing
U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports
Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com