U.S. Utilities Boost Production But See Profits Drop

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 21 hours 57.43 +0.36 +0.63%
Brent Crude 21 hours 64.45 +0.69 +1.08%
Natural Gas 21 hours 2.169 +0.003 +0.14%
Mars US 21 hours 61.23 +0.16 +0.26%
Opec Basket 3 days 63.95 +2.52 +4.10%
Urals 2 days 60.05 +1.50 +2.56%
Louisiana Light 3 days 64.18 +3.14 +5.14%
Louisiana Light 3 days 64.18 +3.14 +5.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.22 +1.09 +1.67%
Mexican Basket 3 days 58.46 +2.19 +3.89%
Natural Gas 21 hours 2.169 +0.003 +0.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 64.06 +1.75 +2.81%
Murban 2 days 64.85 +1.61 +2.55%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.54 +0.95 +1.65%
Basra Light 2 days 66.85 +0.76 +1.15%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.57 +0.80 +1.25%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.22 +1.09 +1.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.22 +1.09 +1.67%
Girassol 2 days 65.39 +1.00 +1.55%
Opec Basket 3 days 63.95 +2.52 +4.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 40.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 43.07 +3.10 +7.76%
Canadian Condensate 5 days 52.72 +3.10 +6.25%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 57.52 +3.10 +5.70%
Sweet Crude 3 days 52.07 +3.10 +6.33%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.07 +3.10 +6.46%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.07 +3.10 +6.46%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 53.57 +3.10 +6.14%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.07 +3.10 +5.74%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.32 +3.10 +6.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 64.18 +3.14 +5.14%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.75 +3.50 +6.97%
Giddings 2 days 47.50 +3.50 +7.95%
ANS West Coast 4 days 60.34 +0.00 +0.00%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.38 +3.67 +7.69%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.33 +3.67 +7.10%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.33 +3.67 +7.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.75 +3.50 +6.97%
Kansas Common 3 days 47.00 +3.00 +6.82%
Buena Vista 3 days 68.53 +2.89 +4.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 5 minutes Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 8 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 49 mins Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their Economy Completely. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 16 hours Fire, Blast At Philadelphia Refinery Starts In Butane Vat
  • 2 hours The Pope: "Climate change ... doomsday predictions can no longer be met with irony or disdain."
  • 7 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 21 hours NATO Article 5: Attack on one member is attack on all. Members all must come to defense . . . NOT facilitate financial transactions to circumvent and foil US Sanctions. Somebody please tell Angela.
  • 6 hours Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 17 hours Oil group Total hopes new supercomputer will help it find oil faster and more cheaply
  • 20 hours Hormuz and surrounding waters: Energy Threats to the World: Oil, LNG, shipping markets digest new risks after Strait of Hormuz attack
  • 1 day Empty Promises: Southeast Asian Nations, Among Worst Ocean Polluters, Aim To Curb Plastic Debris
  • 3 hours Coal Boom in Asia is Real and a Long Trend
  • 22 hours Emissions Need To Be Halved To Avoid 3C Warming
  • 10 mins Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 18 hours Huge UK Gas Discovery
  • 20 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints

Breaking News:

Pemex No Longer Interested In Deepwater Oil Projects

Alt Text

Pompeo Makes Hard Claim: Strait Of Hormuz Will Remain Open

The Strait of Hormuz will…

Alt Text

OPEC Agrees To Schedule Meeting On July 1-2

After weeks of disagreements, conflicting…

Alt Text

Energy Majors Face Off To Get A Piece Of This $40 Billion Deal

International energy companies are descending…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Utilities Boost Production But See Profits Drop

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Jun 22, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Transmission lines

The US investor-owned electric utility industry just reported financial numbers for 2018.They were puzzling to put it mildly. According to the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), kilowatt-hour output rose 2.9%— an astoundingly robust increase. This sharply contrasts with recent history — almost a decade of no growth. This is also a strong departure from the electricity usage to US GDP ratio which had been in a long term secular decline and trending below 50%. Our current sub 3% US GDP rate would suggest a domestic kilowatt sales growth rate of under 1.5%.

The electricity industry sits at the confluence of a broad number of economic transitions. In the US, several unrelated forces have combined to restrain electricity growth: increasing efficiencies in usage (lighting, cooling and other commercial/industrial applications) and the transition in the US from a manufacturing to more service oriented economy. In regards to the latter, a large hospital may have the same number of employees as a steel mill but its operations require far less electricity.

The question is, have kWh sales finally snapped out of a long torpor during which the economy grew without any corresponding increase in kWh sales? Well, not exactly. US weather conditions — especially during the energy intensive air conditioning season— accounted for the reported sales gain. On a weather-adjusted basis, (we wonder if this phrase will soon have to be in quotes), the EEI estimates that sales rose only 0.1%—more indicative of what one would expect in a sluggish economy. Nonetheless, from a shareholders perspective growth is growth.

The electricity industry boosted by air conditioning sales as customers uncomfortably adjust to a warming planet is an irony wasted on no one. We kept expecting proliferation of electric vehicles to boost electricity sales. Instead, the climate or weather itself has proven a plus for industry sales. Related: Is This The Beginning Of The End For Tesla’s Solar Business?

Financially, the industry’s numbers were both revealing and discouraging. Revenues rose 1.5%, net plant 2.9% and capitalization 3.8%. Net income (excluding extraordinary items), the so called bottom line, dropped 2.2%. Given changes in share count this equates to a 4% decline in earnings per share. Interestingly, despite the weather influence, this looks like a continuance of recent industry financial trends: the top line grows at glacial pace while companies significantly increase assets. In utility parlance assets are called rate base. And more rate base equals more earnings growth. If this seems like a chicken and egg problem it is.

Reported earnings, which reflect non-recurring and supposedly extraordinary calamities, actually fell 19%. This includes the out-sized write off taken by California’s PG&E when it filed for bankruptcy. Is it unfair to draw financial conclusions using numbers that include supposedly unusual or non-recurring items? This is part of a much longer discussion. However, the industry steadily reports “nonrecurring” items almost every year (nonrecurring losses in 9 of the past 10 years, in fact). In the ten years ended 2018, the industry averaged $38 billion per year net income before subtracting those supposedly unusual losses and $29.5 billion taking them into account. The electric utility industry, like others, consistently writes off bad investments and otherwise incorrect assessments of risk and obsolescence. For all purposes, these are normal, recurring items.

From a purely operational standpoint, operating margin (revenues less cost of generation and gas purchased) fell 1%, and pretax operating income fell 13%. So how did net income before nonrecurring charges only drop 2%? Simple, the income tax rate dropped from 20% to 3%. And add on this caveat: if weather conditions had been “normal” (whatever that means) we estimate that utility operating margin would have declined by at least 2%. This translates into a decline in pretax operating income of at least 15 % and at minimum a 4% fall of net income before unusual items. As we said, weather propped up the industry’s numbers. Related: Is Bakken Oil Production Set For An Unexpected Drop?

Despite higher kilowatt hour sales and revenue growth, industry finances deteriorated last year. Interest coverage, which measures levels of bondholder protection, fell from 3.1x to 2.7x and the industry average return on equity (ROE) adjusted to exclude extraordinary items) fell from 11.3% to 10.9%. Reported ROEs, that is earnings after disasters and miscalculations, declined from 9.0% to 7.0%. The EEI tends to revise its numbers, though, so the trends show direction more than magnitude. However, we should point out that given a 2% yield on ten year US treasuries, a 7% utility industry ROE would not be a departure from long term regulatory spreads.

The bottom line? In 2017 it looked as if the electric industry had finally broken out of years of financial stagnation. The year recently concluded now makes one wonder. The industry still faces big capital expenditures in all areas of operations: generation, transmission as well as distribution. While free cash flow deficits quadrupled from 2009 to 2018. This has occurred while both fuel and interest expense, the utility’s largest operating expenses, both declined dramatically.

There is an emerging consensus that electrification is a key ingredient in combatting global climate change. But at the end of the day electricity—no matter how vital or integral remains a commodity product. And everyone wants/needs the commodity, but the seller? Perhaps not so much. To us the recent financial numbers are like a warning light telling us the industry must improve its finances while keeping prices at reasonable levels— or some other, cheaper provider might.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

War Worries Send Oil Prices Soaring
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Top 50 Oil & Gas Companies Of 2019

The Top 50 Oil & Gas Companies Of 2019
Oil Prices Jump On Hopes Of End To U.S.-China Trade War

Oil Prices Jump On Hopes Of End To U.S.-China Trade War

 Oil Shoots Up As Iran Says ‘’It’s Ready For War’’

Oil Shoots Up As Iran Says ‘’It’s Ready For War’’

 Why The Oklahoma Shale Boom Isn’t Taking Off

Why The Oklahoma Shale Boom Isn’t Taking Off

 Bullish EIA Data Pushes Oil Prices Higher

Bullish EIA Data Pushes Oil Prices Higher


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com