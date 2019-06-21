OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 20 mins 57.43 +0.36 +0.63%
Brent Crude 19 mins 65.34 +0.89 +1.38%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.169 +0.003 +0.14%
Mars US 22 hours 61.07 +2.70 +4.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.95 +2.52 +4.10%
Urals 3 days 58.55 +1.40 +2.45%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.18 +3.14 +5.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.13 +2.32 +3.69%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.46 +2.19 +3.89%
Marine 2 days 62.31 +1.33 +2.18%
Murban 2 days 63.24 +0.99 +1.59%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.59 +2.58 +4.69%
Basra Light 2 days 66.09 +3.06 +4.85%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.77 +2.45 +4.00%
Girassol 2 days 64.39 +2.17 +3.49%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.45 +0.32 +0.80%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 43.07 +3.10 +7.76%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 52.72 +3.10 +6.25%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 57.52 +3.10 +5.70%
Sweet Crude 2 days 52.07 +3.10 +6.33%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.07 +3.10 +6.46%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.57 +3.10 +6.14%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 57.07 +3.10 +5.74%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.32 +3.10 +6.43%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Giddings 3 days 44.00 -0.25 -0.56%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.34 +0.00 +0.00%
West Texas Sour 3 days 47.71 -0.14 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 3 days 51.66 -0.14 -0.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +3.00 +6.82%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.53 +2.89 +4.40%
All Charts
Breaking News:

Canada’s Senate Passes Energy Bills In Defeat For Oil Industry

Oil Flat Despite Middle East Tensions

Oil markets appear to have…

The Top 50 Oil & Gas Companies Of 2019

The playing field for global…

How To Buy Gold For $3 An Ounce

Gold is once again gaining…

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

War Worries Send Oil Prices Soaring

By Tom Kool - Jun 21, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
War

Friday, June 21st, 2019

Oil prices spiked by roughly 5 percent on Thursday as the U.S. considered a military strike against Iran. Late Thursday, the U.S. military appeared poised to carry out such a strike, but the operation was called off at the last minute. Reuters reported that Trump may have relayed a message to Iran through Omani intermediaries that he wanted to open negotiations. Trump tweeted early Friday morning that he called off the strike because it would not be proportional to the shooting down of an unmanned drone. "I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!," Trump tweeted.

Region on high alert. Iranian sources told Reuters that the Supreme Leader was opposed to negotiations, but that…

