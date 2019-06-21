War Worries Send Oil Prices Soaring

The deadline for signing up to Global Energy Alert at a discount is looming. This is the service that EVERY energy investor and expert needs - a fact that we are so confident of that we are offering a month-long free trial. Sign up today with ZERO RISK and make your own mind up. We guarantee you won't find a better value energy service out there.

Friday, June 21st, 2019

Oil prices spiked by roughly 5 percent on Thursday as the U.S. considered a military strike against Iran. Late Thursday, the U.S. military appeared poised to carry out such a strike, but the operation was called off at the last minute. Reuters reported that Trump may have relayed a message to Iran through Omani intermediaries that he wanted to open negotiations. Trump tweeted early Friday morning that he called off the strike because it would not be proportional to the shooting down of an unmanned drone. “I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!,” Trump tweeted.

Region on high alert. Iranian sources told Reuters that the Supreme Leader was opposed to negotiations, but that…