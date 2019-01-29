Pacific Gas & Electric Bankruptcy — The Shoe Finally Falls

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.67 +1.68 +3.23%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.44 +1.63 +2.73%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.848 -0.025 -0.87%
Mars US 16 hours 56.69 -1.50 -2.58%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.90 +0.68 +1.13%
Urals 1 day 58.87 -0.06 -0.10%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.83 +0.89 +1.46%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.83 +0.89 +1.46%
Bonny Light 1 day 61.18 -1.62 -2.58%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.12 +0.53 +0.99%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.848 -0.025 -0.87%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 60.44 -0.67 -1.10%
Murban 1 day 61.71 -0.92 -1.47%
Iran Heavy 1 day 52.15 -1.89 -3.50%
Basra Light 1 day 60.98 -1.69 -2.70%
Saharan Blend 1 day 59.48 -1.98 -3.22%
Bonny Light 1 day 61.18 -1.62 -2.58%
Bonny Light 1 day 61.18 -1.62 -2.58%
Girassol 1 day 60.31 -1.85 -2.98%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.90 +0.68 +1.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.38 +1.82 +4.49%
Western Canadian Select 8 days 40.99 -1.70 -3.98%
Canadian Condensate 23 days 49.14 -1.70 -3.34%
Premium Synthetic 23 days 51.99 -1.70 -3.17%
Sweet Crude 8 days 49.69 -1.70 -3.31%
Peace Sour 8 days 46.54 -1.70 -3.52%
Peace Sour 8 days 46.54 -1.70 -3.52%
Light Sour Blend 8 days 49.24 -1.70 -3.34%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 days 51.49 -1.70 -3.20%
Central Alberta 8 days 46.99 -1.70 -3.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 61.83 +0.89 +1.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 48.50 -1.75 -3.48%
Giddings 1 day 42.25 -1.75 -3.98%
ANS West Coast 5 days 61.49 +0.37 +0.61%
West Texas Sour 1 day 45.94 -1.70 -3.57%
Eagle Ford 1 day 49.89 -1.70 -3.30%
Eagle Ford 1 day 49.89 -1.70 -3.30%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 48.44 -1.70 -3.39%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.00 +0.50 +1.15%
Buena Vista 4 days 63.39 +0.56 +0.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 8 minutes No Break Of Middle East: Iranian Commander Threatens Israel's Destruction If It Attacks
  • 13 minutes Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 16 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 3 hours China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 9 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 19 hours Volvo's Self-Driving Car Venture Gets Nod To Test On Swedish Roads
  • 2 days Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 18 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 1 hour Power And Hatred In One: UAE Accuses Qatar Of Banning Its Products, Files WTO Complaint
  • 35 mins Tax Refunds Will Be Paid on Time Despite Shutdown, Mnuchin Says
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia - Last Man Standing
  • 2 days U.S. Backs Venezuela's New President!
  • 3 days Solid-State Batteries
  • 13 hours Is Natural Gas Renewable? I say yes it is.
  • 21 hours What will Saudi Arabia say? Booming Qatar-Turkey Trade To Hit $2 bn For 2018

Breaking News:

Pacific Gas & Electric Bankruptcy — The Shoe Finally Falls

Is The Downside Risk For Oil Growing?

Is The Downside Risk For Oil Growing?

A large increase in the…

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents

The Trump Administration is aiming…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Pacific Gas & Electric Bankruptcy — The Shoe Finally Falls

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Jan 29, 2019, 9:04 AM CST power plant

Pacific Gas & Electric, one of America’s largest utilities, finally filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 29, after weeks of waiting. The company already had missed one long term bond payment. And bond rating agency S&P lowered the utility’s bond ratings to “D,” as in default, even before the filing. That is the lowest possible rating for any fixed income security.

But this is an electric utility with about $50 billion of net plant facing fire related liabilities of $20-30 billion according to press reports. And conventional lenders not surprisingly have walked away. No one wants bonds in default. And an equity sale at currently depressed prices would be cripplingly dilutive. PG&E has had to resort to debtor-in-possession financing, which gets to the head of the line when the time comes to collect. Bankruptcy under chapter 11, the company hopes, will permit an orderly process of sorting out its liabilities.

Said in a different way, bankruptcy was inevitable. But bankruptcy is temporary. It’s like a month long stay in a convalescent center following an accident. The issue isn’t really what one did in hospital. The real question is what can you do afterwards? The same question faces us here with PG&E’s electric utility franchise.

From a short term operating perspective, bankruptcy protections—with its ready access to incremental debtor in possession financing—is preferable to hanging on and hoping.

What does all this mean?

First, why is it different this time? The state’s regulators are constrained in ways they have not been before. The liability itself is too large to deal with in traditional ratemaking terms. Ordinarily the state PUC would have created a deferred asset on the company’s books. This new asset would entitle PG&E to a new revenue stream to be collected via higher consumer prices. We do not believe rate increases of the magnitude implied by traditional regulatory response are even remotely possible.

Related: Is The Downside Risk For Oil Growing?

Second, assume for the moment hefty increases to electric utility bills throughout PG&E’s service area. That would increase the appeal of residential and commercial solar increases significantly. We think it would only take a 5% customer loss for rating agencies to start talking about an industry “death spiral” — where fewer and fewer customers are forced to shoulder the existing utility cost burden, resulting in still higher prices and still fewer customers.

Third, you can only buy what someone wants to sell. Municipalization is typically the other option. If management and the board ask for say between 1 ½ and 2 times book value that puts the asking price for the electric utility alone in the $75 to $100 billion range. But more important than price, we have seen that private sector utility managers can fight municipalization efforts for protracted periods of time, so don’t hold your breath. (See city of Boulder, CO in its dispute with utility XCEL.) And the city of San Francisco has expressed no eagerness in this regard and has committed only to issue a report later in the year.

Selling PG&E’s assets for the price suggested would solve most of the company’s problems, giving it enough cash to pay the $30 billion of lawsuits, pay off creditors and leaving something for shareholders, maybe. But it needs a buyer, and the buyer paying that inflated price would have to raise the price of electricity, we suspect, to earn a decent return on that inflated investment. That is another way of saying that the consumer could end up paying, one way or another.

This leaves us with another question. If electric utility competition is really coming, why not just let it happen?

As for a government purchase of the properties, even municipal service monopolies, like trolley cars, can experience enormous declines in value as newer technologies displace them almost entirely. Distributed solar plus storage is the sort of disruption that could begin to do the same to PG&E’s electric utility franchise, whether owned by PG&E or by the government.

Virtually everyone wants electricity. Relatively few care about the corporate provenance of the provider. Putting the public purse behind an electric utility franchise possibly well into its technological twilight years makes little sense.  Where does this leave PG&E’s shareholders?

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Gazprom Looks To Attract $14B For Russia’s Biggest Gas Processing Plant

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

 Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

 OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

Most Commented

Alt text

The New Oil Order

 Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

WoodMac: Demand For Oil In Transportation Sector To Peak In A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com