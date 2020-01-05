U.S. Shale Struggles To Ride Out The Storm

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.77 +0.72 +1.14%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.45 +0.85 +1.24%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.124 -0.006 -0.28%
Mars US 2 days 64.00 +2.02 +3.26%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.15 -0.81 -1.19%
Urals 11 days 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.92 -0.54 -0.82%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.92 -0.54 -0.82%
Bonny Light 6 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Mexican Basket 4 days 56.67 +0.53 +0.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.124 -0.006 -0.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 6 days 67.58 -0.57 -0.84%
Murban 6 days 68.93 -0.63 -0.91%
Iran Heavy 6 days 57.93 -0.79 -1.35%
Basra Light 6 days 71.93 -0.57 -0.79%
Saharan Blend 6 days 67.53 -0.58 -0.85%
Bonny Light 6 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Bonny Light 6 days 67.42 -0.68 -1.00%
Girassol 6 days 68.30 -0.66 -0.96%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.15 -0.81 -1.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 6 days 41.74 +1.54 +3.83%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.13 +0.12 +0.32%
Canadian Condensate 138 days 55.18 +0.12 +0.22%
Premium Synthetic 128 days 61.58 +0.12 +0.20%
Sweet Crude 2 days 53.38 +0.12 +0.23%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.43 +0.12 +0.24%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.43 +0.12 +0.24%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.68 +0.12 +0.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.93 +0.12 +0.20%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.43 +0.12 +0.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.92 -0.54 -0.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 59.50 +1.75 +3.03%
Giddings 3 days 53.25 +1.75 +3.40%
ANS West Coast 115 days 67.91 -0.93 -1.35%
West Texas Sour 3 days 57.00 +1.87 +3.39%
Eagle Ford 3 days 60.95 +1.87 +3.17%
Eagle Ford 3 days 60.95 +1.87 +3.17%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 59.50 +1.75 +3.03%
Kansas Common 4 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 70.41 +0.12 +0.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ukraine Natural Gas: Hunter Biden Court Filings allege $156 Million Illegal Money Laundering
  • 9 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 13 minutes NY TIMES: Saudis can't depend on U.S. to protect their oil anymore . . . .
  • 1 hour IRAN / USA
  • 2 hours Iraqi uprising against US military presence is increasing. Are geopolitical interests justification good enough for waging war against Iraqi nation on Iraqi soil ?
  • 34 mins Denmark gets 47% of its electricity from wind in 2019
  • 2 hours What’s the history between US and Iran that has led to the escalated US- Iran conflict and allegations of economic terrorism?
  • 7 hours Guilty until proven Innocent?
  • 22 mins Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change
  • 6 hours Iraqi parliament votes 170-0 to end US troop presence
  • 1 day Is the USA Prepared for Sleeper Cell Retaliatory Strikes
  • 7 hours New year wish to Iran by President Trump
  • 1 day 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 1 day Saudi Plan to Wean Off Oil Sees Success Even as Economy Stalls
  • 1 day US military convoy enters oil fields in northeast Syria

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Alt Text

The Biggest Wild Card In 2020 Oil Markets

While geopolitical risk has boosted…

Alt Text

Oil Enters 2020 With Bullish Trend

Oil closes out 2019 on…

Alt Text

Is This The Next Great Oil Frontier?

Africa’s top oil producing regions…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Shale Struggles To Ride Out The Storm

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 05, 2020, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Wolfcamp rig

U.S. drilling activity continued to contract in the fourth quarter, and the sense of gloom among shale drillers in Texas remains palpable.

The latest data from the Dallas Federal Reserve shows that the business activity index – a broad measure that captures conditions in the energy sector in Texas – remained in negative territory, although narrowed slightly from a reading of -7.4 in the third quarter to -4.2 in the fourth. Oil producers are trying to ride out the storm, but that means a steep fall in activity for service firms. The activity reading for the oilfield services segment saw a -22.1 reading. Anything in negative territory signals a contraction.

E&P firms specifically saw modest growth, with the index rising from zero to 5.4 in the fourth quarter. But employment posted a third consecutive negative reading.

The Dallas Fed Energy Survey offers a treasure trove of information. The quarterly release asks a series of questions, to which oil and gas executives respond anonymously, which allows them to speak frankly. The survey reached 170 firms, 111 of which were E&Ps, and other 59 that were oilfield services companies. As such, it produces a kind of unvarnished gauge of sentiment in the Permian, although it should be noted that a handful of oil majors make up an increasingly large portion of activity, something that is not captured in the survey.

For several quarters, the surveys have been downbeat, and the fourth quarter was no different.

The survey found that 41 percent of all firms expect to cut spending in 2020, while 34 percent expect to increase capex. The vast majority of companies are basing their 2020 budgets off of a WTI price between $53 and $56 per barrel. Related: US Urges All Americans To Leave Iraq After Soleimani Assassination

The responses on breakeven prices were also revealing. Only 41 percent of companies said that they could breakeven at $50 per barrel, while another 40 percent said they need prices above $55 per barrel.

In the comments section, there were a handful of themes that respondents kept circling back to: the lack of access to capital markets, financial struggles and consolidation in the services sector.

Below are a selection of comments from various oil executives, which offer a glimpse into the mind of Texas drillers:

  • “We are having to divest properties in order to keep from dropping employees.”
  • “Many nonconventional shale wells are not achieving production expectations, thereby constricting cash flow for new wells and projects.”
  • “Small upstream oil and gas operators may find it increasingly difficult to schedule drilling and completion services as consolidation of service companies continues to occur.”
  • “The capital infusion has all but ceased for small E&P companies with regard to developing properties.”
  • “Continued weak oil prices and high costs are squeezing my margins. It is very difficult to find any projects that make sense economically.”
  • “Increasing regulatory pressure in Colorado has resulted in a complete loss in value of wells in that state, and in my mind, it has become a ‘no investment’ state.”
  • “Henry Hub gas and NYMEX West Texas Intermediate oil index prices are now meaningless to me as purchaser deductions have brought the real-world price to $1.60 per million cubic feet (Mcf) in West Texas and Central Oklahoma. Major new worries are starting to be operator solvency/bankruptcy.”

Related: These Oil Stocks Are Soaring As Middle East Risk Explodes

One would be hard-pressed to find a positive comment among the dozens submitted. There were a few, but they mostly related to conditions outside of Texas shale. For instance, one executive at an oilfield services firm said “Offshore/International is looking good.” There was not much else in there that offered unalloyed optimism.

Flaring was a hot topic in the survey. Some blamed inadequate pipeline infrastructure, but others acknowledged the problem, with more than a few respondents saying that rampant flaring was “wasteful” and that Texas regulators need to step in.

One executive called for the government to ration production in order to balance the market. “The tax base of producing states is declining and being wasted. Venting and flaring of natural gas are ridiculous wastes of resources and a sign of imbalances,” the executive said. Yet another worried that the practice of flaring was “energizing environmentalists and encouraging investment funds to go ‘green,’ which will further constrain oil and gas investments.”

The doom and gloom preceded the latest conflagration in the Middle East. As of Friday, WTI was approaching the mid-$60s per barrel, which may lead to an entirely different assessment on market conditions in the next survey.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The Biggest Wild Card In 2020 Oil Markets
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Next Oil Boom Is Happening Here

The Next Oil Boom Is Happening Here
Why The Saudis Suddenly Agreed To This Mega Oil Deal

Why The Saudis Suddenly Agreed To This Mega Oil Deal

 Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Oil Soars Following U.S. Killing Of Iran’s Top General

Oil Soars Following U.S. Killing Of Iran’s Top General

 The Rig Count Collapse Continues Into The New Year

The Rig Count Collapse Continues Into The New Year

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com