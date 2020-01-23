U.S. Shale Patch Sees Huge Jump In Bankruptcies

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.30 -1.29 -2.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.00 -1.28 -2.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.869 -0.035 -1.84%
Mars US 21 hours 56.39 -1.05 -1.83%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.26 -1.40 -2.17%
Urals 2 days 58.35 -1.75 -2.91%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.05 -1.52 -2.39%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.27 -2.52 -4.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.869 -0.035 -1.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.10 -1.44 -2.23%
Murban 2 days 64.53 -1.42 -2.15%
Iran Heavy 2 days 50.63 -1.60 -3.06%
Basra Light 2 days 66.94 -1.30 -1.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.25 -1.02 -1.59%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.05 -1.52 -2.39%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.05 -1.52 -2.39%
Girassol 2 days 63.17 -1.34 -2.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.26 -1.40 -2.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.88 -0.87 -2.50%
Western Canadian Select 14 hours 32.69 -1.15 -3.40%
Canadian Condensate 14 hours 49.59 -1.15 -2.27%
Premium Synthetic 14 hours 55.99 -1.15 -2.01%
Sweet Crude 14 hours 46.84 -1.15 -2.40%
Peace Sour 14 hours 42.99 -1.15 -2.61%
Peace Sour 14 hours 42.99 -1.15 -2.61%
Light Sour Blend 14 hours 47.34 -1.15 -2.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 52.84 -1.15 -2.13%
Central Alberta 14 hours 42.84 -1.15 -2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.00 -2.75 -5.02%
Giddings 2 days 45.75 -2.75 -5.67%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.47 -1.74 -2.63%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.54 -2.75 -5.26%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.49 -2.75 -4.89%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.49 -2.75 -4.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.00 -2.75 -5.02%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 -1.25 -2.66%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.82 -1.15 -1.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Boris Johnson taken decision about 5G Huawei ban by delay (fait accompli method)
  • 6 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 13 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 11 hours Indonesia Stands Up to China. Will Japan Help?
  • 8 hours We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 39 mins US (provocations and tech containment) and Chinese ( restraint and long game) strategies in hegemony conflict
  • 12 mins Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 27 mins Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 hours Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 3 hours Might be Time for NG Producers to Find New Career
  • 16 hours Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change
  • 22 hours Beijing Must Face Reality That Taiwan is Independent
  • 1 day Anti-Macron Protesters Cut Power Lines, Oil Refineries Already Joined Transport Workers as France Anti-Macron Strikes Hit France Hard
  • 2 hours IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources
  • 1 day Angela Merkel take notice. Russia cut off Belarus oil supply because they would not do as Russia demanded
  • 1 day China's Economy and Subsequent Energy Demand To Decelerate Sharply Through 2024

Breaking News:

Why Angry Alberta Landowners Want To Cut Off Power To Oil Drilling Sites

Alt Text

Tension Between Cyprus, Turkey Flares Up On “Illegal” Gas Exploration

Tensions between Turkey and Cyprus…

Alt Text

Libya Is Facing A New Oil War

Attempts to reach a ceasefire…

Alt Text

The Hottest Energy Conflict Right Now

Belarus has just bought two…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Shale Patch Sees Huge Jump In Bankruptcies

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 23, 2020, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Encana oil rig

More than 200 oil and gas companies in North America have filed for bankruptcy since 2015, and the list of casualties could continue to climb this year.

From 2015 through November of last year, 208 companies filed for bankruptcy, according to a new report from law firm Haynes and Boone. Those filings involved a combined $121.7 billion in debt.

Since the last update from Haynes and Boone at the end of the third quarter last year, nine firms went bankrupt. In fact, in 2019, bankruptcies surged by 50 percent compared to a year earlier, and hit the highest number since 2016.

The rate of bankruptcies could accelerate this year as the price of natural gas recently tumbled below $2/MMBtu and crude oil prices have fallen back once again. “I think the trend line should be moving up in the first half of 2020,” Buddy Clark, partner at Haynes and Boone, told Reuters.

The IEA predicts that the oil market will remain in a state of surplus this year, even after taking into account the recent OPEC+ cuts. The IEA said that OPEC+ may need to cut deeper in order to avoid a chronic surplus.

The problem for the sector is the tidal wave of debt that comes due in the next few years. According to the Wall Street Journal, North American oil and gas companies have a combined $200 billion in debt that matures over the next four years, with $40 billion due this year alone.

The financial stress is causing a slowdown in the pace of drilling. Already, gas production in the all-important Marcellus shale may have come to a halt. The EIA sees gas production contracting in the Anadarko, Appalachia, Eagle Ford and Niobrara shales. As for oil, U.S. production growth is expected to rise by 22,000 bpd in February, a tepid rate compared to typical months last year and the year before. Some shale basins are facing decline, including the Anadarko, Eagle Ford and Niobrara. Related: The Electricity Grid Of The Future Is Being Built Here

But less drilling has knock-on effects, dragging down oilfield service companies which make their money on drilling activity. The same is true for pipeline companies, which make their money on oil and gas flows. Kinder Morgan just announced a $1 billion impairment charge on one of its gas pipeline assets.  

Halliburton also announced a 21-percent decline in revenue in the fourth quarter in its North American division, due to weaker activity and pricing reductions. “The U.S. shale industry is facing its biggest test since the 2015 downturn,” Jeff Miller, Halliburton CEO, said on an earnings call on January 21. “As expected in the fourth quarter, customer activity declined across all basins in North America land, affecting both, our drilling and completions businesses. The rig count in U.S. land contracted 11% sequentially and completed stages had the largest drop we have seen in recent history.”

The squeeze on Halliburton and other service providers will continue. Miller said the “equipment attrition” – jargon for idling or scrapping rigs and other unneeded equipment – began to pick up last year. But, “this is just the beginning,” Miller said. “We believe a lot more equipment will exit the market as lower demand, increasing service intensity and insufficient returns take their toll.” Halliburton cut its capacity by 22 percent last year. Related: Oil Prices Head Lower Despite Small Crude Draw

He added that “gassy” regions, such as the Marcellus, will be hit hardest. “Gas prices in the U.S. are below breakeven levels,” he added.

The message from Schlumberger was similar. The oilfield services giant expects 2020 to mark the second year of contraction in North America, with “high single-digit to double-digit” decline, as the company’s CEO Olivier Le Peuch put it on an earnings call. Schlumberger said it would slash its oilfield service capacity in North America by 30 percent and put a “self-imposed cap” going forward.

It all points to a potential peak in drilling and production, although many analysts still see modest growth. Capex from all U.S. shale E&Ps is expected to decline around 14 percent this year.

But cutting spending may not save a lot of indebted drillers. More bankruptcies are inevitable.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Iran Faces Threat Of Full Global Sanctions

Next Post

Why The Coronavirus Is A Real Threat To Oil Markets
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Seth D on January 24 2020 said:
    Once again Nick Cunningham cherry-picking negativity about U.S. Shale, which is the greatest economic surprise of the new century - transforming the U.S. from a heavy energy importer to the #1 energy producer in the world.

    The Usual Suspects all expect U.S. shale to continue increasing production over the next few years, despite the bankruptcies. It&#039;s funny a Bloomberg chart just popped up showing OPEC total crude production dramatically heading downward since 2016, the inverse of U.S. total oil production.
    https://www.macrotrends.net/2562/us-crude-oil-production-historical-chart

    Again, the most intriguing part of the anti-shale movement (I drive a Chevy Bolt btw) is that Putin&#039;s Troll Army that helped steal the election for Trump also supports western anti-shale organizations financially and with online trolling and fake news. I don&#039;t know if I&#039;m allowed to include article links but you can find an interesting article about this from the Guardian, the most left-wing mainstream UK newspaper, hardly an oil mouthpiece.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Finds Oil In Asia’s Deepest Onshore Well

China Finds Oil In Asia’s Deepest Onshore Well
Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Is This The End For Big Oil Dividends?

Is This The End For Big Oil Dividends?

 Has Natural Gas Hit Rock Bottom?

Has Natural Gas Hit Rock Bottom?

 How Important Is The Suriname Oil Discovery?

How Important Is The Suriname Oil Discovery?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com