U.S. Sanctions Will Not Target Russia's Oil And Gas Exports

  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 46 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 3 mins IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 1 hour The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 41 mins 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 38 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 17 hours "Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan" - Zero Hedge
  • 16 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 1 day "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 1 day BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.

Breaking News:

Rio Tinto Faces Headwinds Despite Record-Breaking Profits

Russia Speaks Out Against High Oil Prices As Brent Nears $100

Russia Speaks Out Against High Oil Prices As Brent Nears $100

Russia’s energy minister has claimed…

Why OPEC Won’t Open The Taps

Why OPEC Won’t Open The Taps

OPEC producers have made it…

UAE Energy Firms Are Investing Billions In New Oil Operations

UAE Energy Firms Are Investing Billions In New Oil Operations

UAE energy firms are looking…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

U.S. Sanctions Will Not Target Russia's Oil And Gas Exports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 23, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
  • U.S. State Department official: The sanctions that are being imposed today, as well that could be imposed in the near future, are not targeting and will not target oil and gas flows.
  • None of the sanctions announced by the U.S. or the European Union, or the UK, target any Russian bank dealing with Russia's oil and gas transactions.
The sanctions that the United States is imposing on Russia for recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and sending troops there are not targeting Russian oil and gas flows, nor will they target such flows in subsequent sanctions that could be imposed in the near future, the U.S. said.

"The sanctions that are being imposed today, as well that could be imposed in the near future, are not targeting and will not target oil and gas flows," a senior U.S. State Department official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

"We would like the market to take note that there's no need for increasing the price at the moment," the official added.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Tuesday on two large Russian financial institutions, VEB and Promsvyazbank, "both of which have close links to the Kremlin and the Russian military," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. The U.S. also expanded sanctions on trading with Russian sovereign debt, and began to impose sanctions on members of the Russian elite and their family members.

None of the sanctions announced by the U.S. or the European Union, or the UK, target any Russian bank dealing with Russia's oil and gas transactions, which calmed the market that the West will not target energy supply from the country accounting for over 10 percent of global oil supply and nearly 40 percent of the natural gas Europe imports.

For the United States, there is a delicate balancing act of punishing Vladimir Putin, but not leaving Europe short on oil and gas from its biggest supplier, Russia. Domestically, targeting Russia's energy would mean sending U.S. gasoline prices even higher from the current seven-year-high as many analysts predict that restricting Russian oil and gas exports would send crude oil prices to $120, or even $150 a barrel.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

