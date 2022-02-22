Gasoline Prices Set To Soar As Biden Vows To “Defend Freedom”

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 92.35 +1.28 +1.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 97.03 +0.19 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.543 +0.045 +1.00%
Graph down Heating Oil 20 mins 2.815 -0.004 -0.14%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.719 +0.008 +0.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.28 +1.49 +1.61%
Chart Mars US 52 mins 90.95 +1.28 +1.43%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.719 +0.008 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 95.41 +4.02 +4.40%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 98.45 +4.35 +4.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 90.69 +1.31 +1.47%
Graph down Basra Light 85 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 99.25 +1.40 +1.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 97.24 +1.22 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.28 +1.49 +1.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 76.11 +0.17 +0.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 92.36 +0.17 +0.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 90.61 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 88.51 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 85.66 +0.17 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 85.66 +0.17 +0.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 87.76 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 91.31 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 85.96 +0.17 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 88.75 +1.25 +1.43%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 82.50 +1.25 +1.54%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 93.06 -0.46 -0.49%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 86.30 +0.51 +0.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 90.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 90.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 88.75 +1.25 +1.43%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 81.25 -2.75 -3.27%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 93.96 -1.89 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 29 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 23 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 3 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 mins IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 30 mins "Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan" - Zero Hedge
  • 1 day America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 8 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 8 hours BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 22 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 1 day Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.

Breaking News:

North Sea Oil And Gas Investment Is Vital For UK Energy Security

Oil Prices Fall As Iran Negotiator Says Deal Is “Closer Than Ever”

Oil Prices Fall As Iran Negotiator Says Deal Is “Closer Than Ever”

Oil prices fell on Thursday…

Could Energy ETFs Act As A Hedge Against The Ukraine Crisis?

Could Energy ETFs Act As A Hedge Against The Ukraine Crisis?

The Ukraine crisis has sparked…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Gasoline Prices Set To Soar As Biden Vows To “Defend Freedom”

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 22, 2022, 5:30 PM CST

U.S. gas prices may keep on rising, President Joe Biden warned on Tuesday, after the American President sanctioned Russian assets.

The sanctions, which the United States levied on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, didn’t go as far as some would have liked, sanctioning Russian bank VEB and its military bank, and its foreign sovereign debt.

The sanctions, while cutting off Russia’s access to U.S. dollars and Western financing, will cause U.S. gasoline prices to rise.

“Defending freedom will have costs for us as well,” Biden said on Tuesday, according to The Epoch Times.

Tuesday’s sanctions followed reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered “peacekeeping forces” into the two separatist regions—regions which Russia recognized as independent republics on Monday.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia have been a powder keg, just waiting to blow for days now, threatening to hoist oil prices even further toward $100 a barrel—or even more. The only known—and speedy--cure for those higher oil prices now is a nuclear deal with Iran. Such a deal would allow Iran to export its crude oil with greater ease. But more importantly, it would give the market more confidence that OPEC has the ability to adequately supply the market.

Along with his warning, President Biden assured Americans that he would make sure “the pain of our sanctions is targeted at [the] Russian economy, not ours.” President Biden further said he would attempt to limit that pain that is coming for U.S. consumers at the pump.

Gasoline prices have been a worry for American consumers—and for President Biden—since he took office. On Monday, Gas Buddy data showed that U.S. gasoline prices had risen for the eighth straight week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Bank Of America: The Ukraine Crisis Could Send Oil Prices $20 Higher

Next Post

North Sea Oil And Gas Investment Is Vital For UK Energy Security

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production
U.S. DUC Count Drops 48% In Two Years

U.S. DUC Count Drops 48% In Two Years
ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth

ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com