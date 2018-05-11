U.S. Rig Count Increases Sharply Amid Rising Crude Output

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 70.56 -0.80 -1.12%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.00 -0.47 -0.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.814 +0.000 +0.00%
Mars US 21 hours 71.21 +0.26 +0.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.46 +2.34 +3.24%
Urals 2 days 74.09 +3.51 +4.97%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.01 +0.20 +0.27%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.01 +0.20 +0.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.36 -0.06 -0.08%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.814 +0.000 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.13 +0.65 +0.88%
Murban 2 days 77.53 +0.70 +0.91%
Iran Heavy 2 days 70.96 -0.03 -0.04%
Basra Light 2 days 74.90 +0.40 +0.54%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.94 -0.16 -0.21%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.36 -0.06 -0.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.36 -0.06 -0.08%
Girassol 2 days 76.71 -0.06 -0.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.46 +2.34 +3.24%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 50.24 -1.11 -2.16%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.86 -2.28 -4.29%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 70.86 +0.22 +0.31%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.46 +0.22 +0.31%
Sweet Crude 2 days 63.86 -0.28 -0.44%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.36 +0.22 +0.37%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.36 +0.22 +0.37%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.36 +0.22 +0.35%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 69.11 +0.22 +0.32%
Central Alberta 2 days 61.86 +0.22 +0.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.01 +0.20 +0.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 +0.25 +0.37%
Giddings 2 days 61.50 +0.25 +0.41%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.17 +1.81 +2.43%
West Texas Sour 2 days 65.31 +0.22 +0.34%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.26 +0.22 +0.32%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.26 +0.22 +0.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.81 +0.22 +0.33%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.37 +0.22 +0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 mins Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 7 hours So how should Germany dispose of their expiring subsidized bird shredders? Dump the environmental waste in Africa?
  • 2 hours Credit card by Apple $ Goldman Sachs
  • 4 hours Trump To Sit Down With Major Automakers On Fuel Rules
  • 5 hours Triangle for WW3: Iran, Syria, Israel
  • 3 hours Are Robots' Skills Developing Too Fast? Future's Coming Faster Than We Thinking
  • 14 hours Don't Forget About Venezuela With All the Iran Excitement ...
  • 15 hours Saudi America? Uh, Nope.
  • 5 hours Was Trump's Iran Move Bad for US?
  • 19 hours My 2016 Exclusive Interview about Petronas with Malaysian Former Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir
  • 20 hours Iran Doesn't Want Higher Oil Prices
  • 19 hours Coal Collapsing Faster Under Trump Despite His Promises
  • 2 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 14 hours Wind, solar deliver stunning 98 percent of new U.S. power capacity in January, February
  • 15 hours California to mandate solar on new homes
  • 4 hours Trump just learned new country

Breaking News:

Lukoil, Iraq To Double West Qurna-2 Oil Production To 800,000 Bpd

Alt Text

UBS: Petroyuan Will Undermine U.S. Market Dominance

The Petroyuan will undermine U.S.…

Alt Text

Cheap Hydrogen Could Soon Become A Reality

Hydrogen could be an excellent…

Alt Text

Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

U.S. President Trump’s decision to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Rig Count Increases Sharply Amid Rising Crude Output

By Julianne Geiger - May 11, 2018, 12:10 PM CDT Shale tower

US drillers added 13 rigs to the number of oil and gas rigs this week, according to Baker Hughes, adding 10 active oil rigs and 3 active gas rigs. The oil and gas rig count now stands at 1,045—up 160 from this time last year.

Meanwhile, neighboring Canada lost 7 rigs for the week—the latest in a string of losses. Gas rigs in Canada are now fewer in number than they were a year ago.

Both the Brent and WTI benchmark were trading down on the day at 10:00am EST after reaching almost three-year highs earlier in the week over U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that the US would withdraw from the nuclear deal, combined with Venezuela’s falling production. WTI was trading down 0.32% at $71.13, with Brent trading down 0.30% at $77.24. Western Canada Select (WCS) was trading down a staggering 4%, increasing its discount to WTI.

Oil prices seem to be stuck in a perfect storm, a culmination of several geopolitical factors which include Iraq’s election scheduled for Sunday, the likes of which could see delays for project approvals and licensing awards; Venezuela’s election scheduled for May 20 which may prompt the United States to up the sanctions against Maduro’s socialist regime; the nuclear deal announcement which could restrict Iran’s exports, and OPEC comments that it would ramp up production to fill the void left by Iran if necessary.

US oil production rose again in the week ending May 04, reaching 10.703 million bpd—the eleventh build in as many weeks—about 300,000 bpd shy the 11.0 million bpd forecast that many are predicting for 2018. Earlier this week, the EIA raised its US production forecast for 2018 and 2019, anticipating that the full-year production for the United States will be 10.7 million bpd, with 11.9 million bpd forecast for 2019—a 400,000 bpd increase over its forecast last month.

At 8 minutes after the hour, WTI was trading down 0.42% at $71.06, with Brent trading down 0.10% at $77.39.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Iran Accuses U.S. Of Pushing Up Oil Prices

Next Post

Could Oil Hit $100?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal
Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision

Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision

 Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Go Higher

Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Go Higher

 Trump Tears Up The Iran Deal

Trump Tears Up The Iran Deal

 Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com