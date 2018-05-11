Market Intelligence
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.01 +0.20 +0.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.36 -0.06 -0.08%
Marine 2 days 74.13 +0.65 +0.88%
Murban 2 days 77.53 +0.70 +0.91%
Iran Heavy 2 days 70.96 -0.03 -0.04%
Basra Light 2 days 74.90 +0.40 +0.54%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.94 -0.16 -0.21%
Girassol 2 days 76.71 -0.06 -0.08%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 50.24 -1.11 -2.16%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.86 -2.28 -4.29%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 70.86 +0.22 +0.31%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.46 +0.22 +0.31%
Sweet Crude 2 days 63.86 -0.28 -0.44%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.36 +0.22 +0.37%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.36 +0.22 +0.35%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 69.11 +0.22 +0.32%
Central Alberta 2 days 61.86 +0.22 +0.36%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 +0.25 +0.37%
Giddings 2 days 61.50 +0.25 +0.41%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.17 +1.81 +2.43%
West Texas Sour 2 days 65.31 +0.22 +0.34%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.26 +0.22 +0.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.81 +0.22 +0.33%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.37 +0.22 +0.28%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Iran Accuses U.S. Of Pushing Up Oil Prices

By Irina Slav - May 11, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Iran oil

U.S. President Trump has made a deal with some OPEC producers to keep prices high as they support the U.S. economy and boost federal taxes. This is what Iran’s Energy Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on state TV this week as quoted by Bloomberg, adding that Trump was engaging in “shenanigans” on the oil market.

It’s not too hard to guess which the OPEC producers Zanganeh mentioned are. Saudi Arabia has been a strong opponent of the Iran nuclear deal and was now quick to offer to fill any gap that new U.S. sanctions would leave on international oil markets by curbing Iran’s abilities to export its crude.

Saudi Arabia is also the most vocal supporter of ever-higher prices, as it prepares to list its state energy giant Aramco and struggles with a much too high breakeven price for its crude.

Iran, on the other hand, has repeatedly called for more “reasonable” prices, which for the Tehran officials are prices between US$60 and $65 a barrel. Like many analysts, Iran is concerned that pricey crude oil will start affecting demand, and not in a good way.

Now, some forecast oil could reach US$100 a barrel by next year, with one hedge fund manager, notorious Pierre Andurand, going as high as US$300 a barrel. Apparently, according to the bull camp, oil can reach US$300 without hurting demand enough to start sliding back down. Related: U.S. Shale’s Refining Crisis

This stance is questionable, to say the least. Already some experts, such as Reuters’ John Kemp, are warning that the imposition of new U.S. sanctions on Iran would spur other OPEC members into increasing their production levels, which would effectively put an end to the OPEC production cut deal. Should this happen, prices will not get even close to US$100, they will start sliding back to US$60.

Another group of people tracking events in the oil world believes that sanctions will not have a serious negative effect on Iranian oil shipments to its biggest clients. China has stated its commitment to Iranian imports, and as an added benefit for both, is ready to settle these imports in yuans, undermining the dominance of the greenback. Other importers, including staunch U.S. allies Japan and South Korea, are also looking for ways to keep on buying Iranian crude.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

  • Mamdouh G Salameh on May 11 2018 said:
    The Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh got it wrong again. President Trump’s decision to walk away from the Iran nuclear deal has nothing to do with oil prices and everything to do with pleasing Israel. His decision has the hallmark of having been made in Tel Aviv like the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

    The Iranian minister’s views on what level oil prices should be namely, $60-$65 a barrel are well known. His views have been prompted by many factors: one is to show the world that he has influence on the decision-making inside OPEC when in fact, it is Saudi Arabia supported by its allies inside the organization that has the final say on oil prices and levels of production inside OPEC.

    Second, Iran’s budget is 60% dependent on the oil revenues compared with 90% for Saudi Arabia. So he doesn’t want the Saudi economy to get stronger at a time of escalating tensions between the two countries. Third, by calling for a $60-$65 oil price, the Iranian oil minister wanted to sound reasonable at a time when Iran will not benefit much from rising oil prices since it can’t raise its production beyond the current 3.75 million barrels a day (mbd).

    Contrary to analysts’ and bank’s projections, Iran will not lose a single barrel of oil exports. More than 75% of Iran’s oil exports go to China and the Asia-Pacific region while the remaining 25% go mostly to the European Union (EU). China, India and other Asia-Pacific region countries as well as the EU are not going to comply with US sanctions and reduce their imports of Iranian crude.

    And while Saudi Arabia would welcome the opportunity to boost production to offset a so-called decline by Iranian oil exports, it has to balance the benefits from increased production against a collapse of the OPEC/non-OPEC production cut agreement. A collapse of the agreement risks bringing back glut to the market with very adverse repercussions for the Saudi economy which suffered most from the 2014 oil price crash.

    On balance, I believe Saudi Arabia will not risk the collapse of the production agreement which it has worked tirelessly with Russia to bring it into existence for a short-term benefit just to score points against Iran and to please President Trump.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London
  • Citizen Oil on May 11 2018 said:
    The poor people of Iran who have to deal with an antiquated uneducated dictator . USA presidents face big challenges in rising gasoline prices. It certainly does not help their popularity, perhaps more than any other issues. Why would Trump risk losing popularity so a minority of his people benefit ? The Iranians are diffusing the real reason the USA had to terminate this deal . They are hurling missiles into Israel and Saudi and blaming others for the sanctions which will once again cripple them and potentially end the reign of this dinosaur state .

