U.S. Production Of This Alternative Fuel Is About To Surge

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 50 mins 55.48 -1.78 -3.11%
Brent Crude 29 mins 64.91 -2.34 -3.48%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.815 +0.076 +2.77%
Mars US 14 mins 62.08 -1.88 -2.94%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.56 +0.06 +0.09%
Urals 17 hours 64.14 -1.45 -2.21%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.41 -0.04 -0.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.41 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.20 +0.06 +0.09%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.22 -0.45 -0.75%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.815 +0.076 +2.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 67.23 +0.19 +0.28%
Murban 4 days 68.29 -0.09 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 4 days 60.56 -0.05 -0.08%
Basra Light 4 days 69.57 -0.30 -0.43%
Saharan Blend 4 days 66.78 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.20 +0.06 +0.09%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.20 +0.06 +0.09%
Girassol 4 days 67.98 +0.03 +0.04%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.56 +0.06 +0.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.52 -1.98 -4.45%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 44.91 +0.30 +0.67%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 54.01 +0.30 +0.56%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 56.91 +0.30 +0.53%
Sweet Crude 3 days 52.26 +0.30 +0.58%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.26 +0.30 +0.60%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.26 +0.30 +0.60%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 53.51 +0.30 +0.56%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 54.26 +0.30 +0.56%
Central Alberta 3 days 50.26 +0.30 +0.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.41 -0.04 -0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.00 -1.75 -3.26%
Giddings 17 hours 45.75 -1.75 -3.68%
ANS West Coast 5 days 56.96 -11.30 -16.55%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 51.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 53.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.36 +0.40 +0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 1 min Hmmm, sounds oddly familiar... "$70 Oil Could Be Right Around The Corner"
  • 1 hour Ayn Rand Was Right
  • 4 hours Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 4 hours Show Must Go On: How to verify NK Nuclear Weapons Are At Heart Of Trump-Kim Summit
  • 2 hours Italy is only EU Zone State To Enter Recession in 2018!
  • 23 mins The Root Cause of All Environmental Problems and Why We Will Not Address It
  • 5 hours China January Soybean Imports From U.S. Nearly Double vs. December
  • 2 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 7 hours Teens For Climate: Swedish Student Leader Wins EU Pledge To Spend Billions On Climate
  • 14 hours Wind Woes in Europe

Breaking News:

Marathon Oil Exits UK North Sea In Continued Focus On U.S. Shale

Alt Text

The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Stopping

Oil prices are set to…

Alt Text

Will The U.S. Actively Pursue Regime Change In Iran?

The regime change campaign in…

Alt Text

Kicking Mexico’s Addiction To U.S. Natural Gas

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Production Of This Alternative Fuel Is About To Surge

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 25, 2019, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Methanol plant

The United States is set to significantly increase its capacity to produce alternative transportation fuel over the next two years.

New plants designed to produce methanol out of natural gas are expected to come on stream this year and next, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) says.

The higher methanol production capacity will not only boost the U.S. production of the fuel which can be used as an alternative transportation fuel or blended into gasoline to increase engine efficiency and cut air pollution; the higher capacity will also increase the industrial use of natural gas and ensure more, and diverse, use of the soaring natural gas production, especially in the key gas producing regions—the Appalachia basin and the Permian.

In 2019 and 2020, three new natural gas-to-methanol plants are expected to start up in the United States—two in the Gulf Coast and one in West Virginia. They will increase U.S. methanol capacity by 45 percent compared to current capacity, the EIA has estimated.

Methanol-producing plants are one of the most natural gas-intensive industrial end users because they require natural gas both as a feedstock and for processing heat. The three new methanol plants are thus set to drive growth in industrial natural gas demand in the United States through 2020. Total U.S. industrial natural gas consumption is expected to average 23.1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) this year and 23.4 Bcf/d in 2020, up from an average of 22.6 Bcf/d in 2018, according to EIA’s analysis.

In Q3 year, the Big Lake 1 methanol plant in Louisiana is expected to enter service and convert dry natural gas into about 3,800 mt/d of methanol, which may then be converted to motor gasoline.

Yuhuang’s St. James 1 methanol plant, with a capacity of 4,700 mt/d, is slated for start of operations in the middle of 2020, and would be the second-largest methanol facility in the United States. Developers are currently considering phase two of the plant and if approved, it could double the facility’s production capacity and become the largest methanol producing plant in the U.S. 

In addition to the two Gulf Coast facilities, the Liberty One methanol plant in West Virginia is expected to start up this year and produce about 550 mt/d of methanol. Although the plant’s capacity will be much smaller, the proximity to the Appalachia natural gas production basin would ensure a relatively low cost of the feedstock, the EIA says. Related: The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

The methanol plants in the Gulf Coast, on the other hand, will ensure additional industrial use of the soaring natural gas production in the key shale oil producing region in the United States, the Permian. The current pipeline infrastructure will allow Permian natural gas production to reach methanol plants along the Gulf Coast and many of these plants could export methanol to China, whose methanol use in fuels has been soaring over the past decade, the EIA said.

The new methanol plants will help raise the industrial use of natural gas in the U.S. at a time when natural gas production is surging to record levels and will continue to grow over the coming years.

The EIA expects that U.S. natural gas production will have reached record levels last year. Between January and October 2018, U.S. dry natural gas production jumped by 11 percent compared with the same period in 2017, with growth driven by production increases in the Appalachian Basin, the Permian, and the Haynesville Shale.

While China is the global leader in methanol use as an alternative land transportation fuel, companies in the shipping industry have started to look into the possible use of methanol as a maritime fuel.

Earlier this month, major Dutch maritime companies—including ship owners, shipyards, manufacturers, and the ports of Amsterdam and Rotterdam—join forces to study methanol as a marine fuel as part of the Green Maritime Methanol project.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Against The Odds, Big Oil Doubles Down On Megaprojects

Next Post

Empty Supertankers Speak Volumes About The Oil Market
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry
The World’s Largest Battery To Power The Permian

The World’s Largest Battery To Power The Permian

 Oil Prices Nearing Breakout Levels

Oil Prices Nearing Breakout Levels

 Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

 Why The Oil Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Why The Oil Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com