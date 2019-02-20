How Sanctions Are Helping The U.S. Become A Net Oil Exporter

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.15 +0.70 +1.24%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.99 +0.54 +0.81%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.676 -0.021 -0.78%
Mars US 21 hours 63.69 +0.50 +0.79%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.79 -0.24 -0.36%
Urals 2 days 64.30 +1.23 +1.95%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.37 +1.77 +2.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.37 +1.77 +2.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.16 -0.36 -0.53%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.73 +0.18 +0.31%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.676 -0.021 -0.78%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.51 -0.29 -0.43%
Murban 2 days 67.65 -0.36 -0.53%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.38 -0.68 -1.13%
Basra Light 2 days 68.54 -0.05 -0.07%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.68 -0.66 -0.99%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.16 -0.36 -0.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.16 -0.36 -0.53%
Girassol 2 days 66.71 -0.45 -0.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.79 -0.24 -0.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.65 +1.19 +2.80%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 45.80 +0.47 +1.04%
Canadian Condensate 45 days 53.60 +0.47 +0.88%
Premium Synthetic 45 days 56.45 +0.47 +0.84%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 52.20 +0.47 +0.91%
Peace Sour 23 hours 50.45 +0.47 +0.94%
Peace Sour 23 hours 50.45 +0.47 +0.94%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 52.70 +0.47 +0.90%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 56.65 +0.47 +0.84%
Central Alberta 23 hours 51.30 +0.47 +0.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.37 +1.77 +2.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.75 +0.75 +1.44%
Giddings 2 days 46.50 +0.75 +1.64%
ANS West Coast 6 days 67.00 +1.91 +2.93%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.04 +0.50 +1.01%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.99 +0.50 +0.93%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.99 +0.50 +0.93%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.54 +0.50 +0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 +0.50 +1.09%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.99 +0.60 +0.90%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 7 minutes Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 12 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 16 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 5 hours Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 11 hours Oil imports by countries
  • 9 hours North Korea's Kim To Travel To Vietnam By Train, Summit At Government Guesthouse
  • 8 hours America’s Shale Boom Keeps Rolling Even as Wildcatters Save Cash
  • 16 hours Indian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. OilIndian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. Oil
  • 18 hours Ayn Rand Was Right
  • 15 hours NZ Oil, Gas Ban Could Cost $30 Bln
  • 11 hours AI Will Eliminate Call Center Jobs
  • 20 hours Sanctions or Support: Despite Sanctions, Iran's Oil Exports Rise In Early 2019
  • 17 hours Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 57 mins Amazon’s Exit Could Scare Off Tech Companies From New York
  • 5 hours US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth

Breaking News:

Al-Falih Sees Saudi-Kuwait Deal To Resume Neutral Zone Oil Output This Year

Alt Text

Big Oil Defies 40% Price Plunge, Posts Best Results In Years

Despite the oil price drop…

Alt Text

Emerging ‘Quality’ Problem To Haunt Oil Markets

The divergence between lighter and…

Alt Text

Canada’s Most Crucial Pipeline Comes Under Fire

The Line 3 replacement, perhaps…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

How Sanctions Are Helping The U.S. Become A Net Oil Exporter

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 20, 2019, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Trump sanctions speech

It’s easy to forget now, but just a few short years ago the United States was the biggest oil importer in the world by a considerable margin, and sold exactly zero barrels internationally thanks to laws prohibiting the export of U.S. oil. This now sounds like an absurdity thanks to the shale oil and gas renaissance, ushered in by hydro-fracking, that has allowed the U.S. to become a major oil exporter to Europe and Asia alike. Now, thanks to political turmoil and oil sanctions in exporting powerhouses Iran and Venezuela, the U.S. is ready to step into their place and inch ever closer to what was once unthinkable--becoming a net oil exporter.

At a global oil trading industry gathering last September, oil producers from the United States came well prepared to usher in the new era of U.S. oil exports. Exxon Mobil, for one, along with their European competitor Royal Dutch Shell, came armed with brochures explaining in detail the different grades of U.S. crudes as well as all the reasons they are the perfect replacement for oil traditionally bought from Middle East, Africa and Russia for import to Asia.

So far, the strategy has been a smashing success. U.S. oil exports to Europe have hit record highs over the last year, doubling over the course of 2018 to reach 430,000 barrels per day (bpd). This year exports have continued to soar, breaking records already in January with 630,000 bpd sent to Europe alone. While this is still less than imports from Russia or Iraq, it puts the U.S. ahead of other OPEC producers like Nigeria and Libya. Related: Where Will Putin Build His Next Gas Pipeline?

A big factor in the massive success of U.S. crude in overseas markets is the massive amount of output from the Permian Basin, creating a crude glut and driving down U.S. crude prices to a level that international markets are hard-pressed to compete with. “U.S. crude is a real headache. It puts a lot of pressure on regional light grades. In fact, prices for all grades are affected because it is such a significant extra supply,” a European trader representing Russian oil was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Other major oil producers have already been forced to lower their own prices and enforce production caps. OPEC and other outside producers like Russia have cut their output by 3-4 percent since 2017 in an attempt to combat falling oil prices. The strategy has been a successful one for the most part, with prices doubling from their lowest point up to $60 per barrel, but without a doubt the international market will continue to feel the squeeze over the course of the year.

This United States crude glut (and subsequent low prices) is only going to continue to grow over the next year. According to government statistics, in 2019 U.S. crude production is projected to skyrocket another 1.18 million bpd over last year, reaching an expected approximate average of 12.06 million bpd. Looking further than 2019, predictions show that U.S. crude could grow to reach up to 15 million bpd of crude and up to 20 million bpd of total oil liquids. With these numbers, the country would be able to be completely oil-autonomous, producing more than enough to feed the domestic demand of 18-19 million bpd. Related: U.S.-China Trade Deal Could Boost Gasoline Prices

While U.S. crude volume and prices have been the driving factor of the nation’s rising influence in international oil markets, it’s certainly not the only factor. In this case, as in almost every other, economy cannot be divorced from politics. U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Iran have lent a big helping hand, discouraging nations around the world from buying oil from the two targeted nations lest they fall into the bad graces of the world’s largest economy. The numbers that the U.S. is celebrating now--430,000 bpd to Europe over 2018--is around the same level that Iranian imports were at before the Iran nuclear deal was revoked, and a fresh round of sanctions were introduced.

With politics in Venezuela more volatile than ever (with some notable encouragement from the U.S.), and Trump’s tough-on-Iran stance showing no signs of slowing, it looks like U.S. foreign policy will continue to spell major success for U.S. crude in the European and Asian markets.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Morgan Stanley: New Oil Discovery Could Spur China’s Shale Boom
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?

How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?
The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

 Oil Prices Nearing Breakout Levels

Oil Prices Nearing Breakout Levels

 World’s Largest Offshore Oil Field Partially Shut Down

World’s Largest Offshore Oil Field Partially Shut Down

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com