Empty Supertankers Speak Volumes About The Oil Market

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 50 mins 55.48 -1.78 -3.11%
Brent Crude 29 mins 64.91 -2.34 -3.48%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.815 +0.076 +2.77%
Mars US 14 mins 62.08 -1.88 -2.94%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.56 +0.06 +0.09%
Urals 17 hours 64.14 -1.45 -2.21%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.41 -0.04 -0.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.41 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.20 +0.06 +0.09%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.22 -0.45 -0.75%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.815 +0.076 +2.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 67.23 +0.19 +0.28%
Murban 4 days 68.29 -0.09 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 4 days 60.56 -0.05 -0.08%
Basra Light 4 days 69.57 -0.30 -0.43%
Saharan Blend 4 days 66.78 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.20 +0.06 +0.09%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.20 +0.06 +0.09%
Girassol 4 days 67.98 +0.03 +0.04%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.56 +0.06 +0.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.52 -1.98 -4.45%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 44.91 +0.30 +0.67%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 54.01 +0.30 +0.56%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 56.91 +0.30 +0.53%
Sweet Crude 3 days 52.26 +0.30 +0.58%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.26 +0.30 +0.60%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.26 +0.30 +0.60%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 53.51 +0.30 +0.56%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 54.26 +0.30 +0.56%
Central Alberta 3 days 50.26 +0.30 +0.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.41 -0.04 -0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.00 -1.75 -3.26%
Giddings 17 hours 45.75 -1.75 -3.68%
ANS West Coast 5 days 56.96 -11.30 -16.55%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 51.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 53.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.36 +0.40 +0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 1 min Hmmm, sounds oddly familiar... "$70 Oil Could Be Right Around The Corner"
  • 1 hour Ayn Rand Was Right
  • 4 hours Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 4 hours Show Must Go On: How to verify NK Nuclear Weapons Are At Heart Of Trump-Kim Summit
  • 2 hours Italy is only EU Zone State To Enter Recession in 2018!
  • 23 mins The Root Cause of All Environmental Problems and Why We Will Not Address It
  • 5 hours China January Soybean Imports From U.S. Nearly Double vs. December
  • 2 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 7 hours Teens For Climate: Swedish Student Leader Wins EU Pledge To Spend Billions On Climate
  • 14 hours Wind Woes in Europe

Breaking News:

Marathon Oil Exits UK North Sea In Continued Focus On U.S. Shale

Alt Text

A Relatively Safe Bet On Renewable Energy

While it may not be…

Alt Text

One EV Maker Is Offering A Unique Solution To Blackouts

One Japanese electric vehicle maker…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia To Invest $100 Billion In India’s Energy Sector

Saudi Arabia will invest US$100…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Empty Supertankers Speak Volumes About The Oil Market

By ZeroHedge - Feb 25, 2019, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Aframax tanker

As the U.S. battles with its OPEC+ rivals over the direction of global oil prices (Trump wants to keep oil prices subdued, while Saudi Arabia and Russia, reeling from years of prices too low to balance their budgets, are desperately hoping to push them higher with another round of production cuts), 12 supertankers sailing across the Atlantic can tell us a lot about the changing supply dynamics in the global oil market.

The tankers have been traveling a route spanning thousands of miles with no cargo other than some seawater needed for ballast. Of course, in normal times, the ships would be filled with heavy, high sulfur Middle East oil for delivery to refineries in places like Houston or New Orleans.

But these aren't "normal" times. Following the OPEC+ agreement to cut 1.5 mb/d, the ships are sailing cargo-less - forgoing profits on half of their journey - just so they can pick up the light crude that U.S. shale producers - which briefly turned the U.S. into a net-exporter of oil for the first time late last year - have been relentlessly pumping, according to Bloomberg.

(Click to enlarge)

That's quite a sacrifice for the owners of the ships, which are traveling 21,000 with nothing to show for it.

The 12 vessels are making voyages of as much as 21,000 miles direct from Asia, all the way around South Africa, holding nothing but seawater for stability because Middle East producers are restricting supplies. Still, America’s booming volumes of light crude must still be exported, and there aren’t enough supertankers in the Atlantic Ocean for the job. So they’re coming empty. Related: Goldman: Brent Oil To Reach $70-$75 Soon

“What’s driving this is a U.S. oil market that’s looking relatively bearish with domestic production estimates trending higher, and persistent crude oil builds we have seen for the last few weeks,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Bank NV in Amsterdam. “At the same time, OPEC cuts are supporting international grades like Brent, creating an export incentive.”

As OPEC+ supply declines, shippers are turning to the U.S. for profit growth, analysts said.

Shippers are counting on the U.S. exports to help the tanker market withstand supply restrictions by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia. Industry analysts, who actually raised their estimates for what they think the ships will earn this year after the OPEC+ pact was announced in December, are citing rising American shipments as a contributing factor.

There are usually three or four empty supertankers - very large crude carriers in industry jargon - that would sail empty to the U.S. at any one time, according to shipbrokers.

The shift has produced knock-on effects around the shipping market. Daily earnings for the VLCCs, which can haul two million barrels of oil, on the benchmark Middle East-to-China route doubled since last week to $29,494, according to Baltic Exchange data.

"Following a fixing frenzy from the U.S. Gulf Coast late last week, most available tonnage in the Atlantic basin has been soaked up," said Espen Fjermestad, an analyst at Fearnley Securities AS in Oslo. "With ships ballasting West, rates have shifted up also in the East."

And with the spread between WTI and Brent crude widening back toward levels last reached during the October oil-price crash, OPEC+'s production cuts are increasingly looking like a Sophie's choice: Either cut production and cede more market share to the U.S. (shale crude also benefits because it's easier to process into gasoline), or stop the cuts and accept that prices will remain low for the foreseeable future. While it's unclear what OPEC+ will decide at its next meeting in Vienna (will OPEC+ members cave to Saudi and agree to a new alliance that includes Russia and its CIS allies as full partners?),  one thing appears certain. Producers in the Permian are showing no signs of slowing down.

(Click to enlarge)

By Zerohedge

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

U.S. Production Of This Alternative Fuel Is About To Surge
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry
The World’s Largest Battery To Power The Permian

The World’s Largest Battery To Power The Permian

 Oil Prices Nearing Breakout Levels

Oil Prices Nearing Breakout Levels

 Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

 Why The Oil Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Why The Oil Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com