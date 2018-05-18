Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 25 mins 71.35 -0.14 -0.20%
Brent Crude 16 mins 78.61 -0.69 -0.87%
Natural Gas 25 mins 2.870 -0.016 -0.55%
Mars US 23 hours 72.87 +0.41 +0.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.75 +1.57 +2.09%
Urals 16 hours 73.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.65 +2.25 +2.87%
Mexican Basket 2 days 67.21 +1.21 +1.83%
Natural Gas 25 mins 2.870 -0.016 -0.55%
Marine 2 days 76.28 +1.70 +2.28%
Murban 2 days 79.68 +1.65 +2.11%
Iran Heavy 2 days 74.37 +2.17 +3.01%
Basra Light 2 days 76.86 +0.20 +0.26%
Saharan Blend 2 days 79.09 +2.07 +2.69%
Girassol 2 days 79.80 +2.15 +2.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.75 +1.57 +2.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 50.92 -0.13 -0.25%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 56.44 +0.00 +0.00%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.59 +0.00 +0.00%
Sweet Crude 2 days 64.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.64 +0.00 +0.00%
Central Alberta 2 days 62.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.47 +0.64 +0.84%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 67.75 -0.25 -0.37%
Giddings 16 hours 61.50 -0.25 -0.40%
ANS West Coast 4 days 77.88 +0.51 +0.66%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 65.23 -0.21 -0.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 67.73 -0.21 -0.31%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
All Charts
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Flat As Prices Stabilize

By Julianne Geiger - May 18, 2018, 12:14 PM CDT oil drilling

US drillers added 1 rig to the number of oil and gas rigs this week, according to Baker Hughes, with oil rigs holding steady and gas rigs adding one. The oil and gas rig count now stands at 1,046—up 145 from this time last year.

Meanwhile, neighboring Canada gained 4 oil and gas rigs for the week—the first gain in weeks.

Both the Brent and WTI benchmark were trading up on the day at 9:46am EST with Brent crude surpassing the $80 mark at one point on Thursday. The shaky geopolitical landscape in major oil-producing regions has sent oil prices to near four-year highs, as the market grows increasingly wary over possible supply crunches ala US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela’s colossal mess that has sent PDVSA production fall month after month with no end in sight, and OPEC’s almost too-good adherence to its production cut deal.

In the wake of the higher oil prices, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have made public statements that promised to fill any supply gaps, should they in fact materialize, although this has done little to calm the market.

WTI was trading up 0.06% at $71.53, with Brent trading up 0.39% at $79.60. Western Canada Select (WCS) was trading flat at $56.44—a massive discount to WTI.

Working the other side of the push/pull for oil prices, US oil production rose again in the week ending May 11, reaching 10.723 million bpd—the twelfth build in as many weeks—and less than 300,000 bpd shy of the 11.0 million bpd forecast that many are predicting for 2018.

US production has steadily increased since OPEC engaged in a supply cut deal that sought to remove 1.8 million bpd from the market. At the time the deal was announced, the US was producing 8.6 million bpd. Today, the US is producing more than 2.0 million bpd over that figure, while OPEC/NOPEC continues to curb supply on its end.

At 5 minutes after the hour, WTI was trading down 0.36% at $71.23, with Brent trading down 0.24% at $79.06.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

