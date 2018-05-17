U.S. Oil Exports Continue To Break Records

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 71.58 +0.09 +0.13%
Brent Crude 2 hours 79.30 +0.02 +0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.878 -0.008 -0.28%
Mars US 2 hours 72.87 +0.41 +0.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.18 -0.29 -0.38%
Urals 19 hours 73.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.83 +0.09 +0.12%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.83 +0.09 +0.12%
Bonny Light 19 hours 80.65 +2.25 +2.87%
Mexican Basket 2 days 66.00 +0.55 +0.84%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.878 -0.008 -0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 76.28 +1.70 +2.28%
Murban 19 hours 79.68 +1.65 +2.11%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 74.37 +2.17 +3.01%
Basra Light 19 hours 76.86 +0.20 +0.26%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 79.09 +2.07 +2.69%
Bonny Light 19 hours 80.65 +2.25 +2.87%
Bonny Light 19 hours 80.65 +2.25 +2.87%
Girassol 19 hours 79.80 +2.15 +2.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.18 -0.29 -0.38%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40 mins 51.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 56.44 +0.18 +0.32%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.89 +0.18 +0.26%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.59 +0.18 +0.25%
Sweet Crude 2 days 64.74 +0.18 +0.28%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.34 +0.18 +0.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.34 +0.18 +0.29%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.99 +0.18 +0.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.64 +0.18 +0.26%
Central Alberta 2 days 62.29 +0.18 +0.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.83 +0.09 +0.12%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 68.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Giddings 19 hours 61.75 +0.25 +0.41%
ANS West Coast 3 days 77.88 +0.51 +0.66%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 65.44 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 69.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 69.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 67.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.75 +0.25 +0.41%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.75 +0.18 +0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Brent Crude Oil Tops $80!
  • 3 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 49 mins Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work
  • 1 hour Russia/Germany Pipeline Really A Security Threat for US?
  • 5 hours Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 10 hours EU Leaders Ready To Offer Trump Greater Market Access To Avert Trade War
  • 3 hours Was Trump's Iran Move Bad for US?
  • 55 mins Australian businesses going renewable
  • 2 hours Trump Could 'Punish' Venezuela With Oil Sanctions Immediately After Presidential Vote
  • 10 hours Maduro Loyal to Cuba At Expense of Own Citizens
  • 11 hours First Memory Transplant... between Snails
  • 14 hours Price Determines Demand (and Supply)
  • 10 hours Iran Lobbying China to Keep up Oil Imports
  • 8 hours California to mandate solar on new homes
  • 2 hours China's Yaun/Gold backed Futures contracts
  • 55 mins Lloyd's of London excludes coal

Breaking News:

World’s Biggest Oil Traders Vie To Buy Petrobras Nigerian Assets

Alt Text

IEA: High Oil Prices “Taking A Toll” On Demand

Quickly rising oil prices may…

Alt Text

Who Was Buying Iranian Oil And What Happens Next?

With President Trump’s withdrawal from…

Alt Text

OPEC Lifts Oil Demand Forecast Amid Rising Prices

OPEC lifted its global crude…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Oil Exports Continue To Break Records

By Nick Cunningham - May 17, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT oil storage

U.S. crude oil exports broke yet another record, spiking to 2.566 million barrels per day for the week ending on May 11. With U.S. shale surging and export terminals retooling on the Gulf Coast, the export surge is likely set to continue.

The export figures bounce around quite a bit from week to week, but the trend has been sharply up over the past year, rising from the 1.5-milion-barrel-per-day level, to routinely topping 2 million barrels per day more recently. The latest week put U.S. crude exports above 2.5 mb/d for the first time.



Obviously, the surge in U.S. shale production is a large part of the reason. U.S. refiners have swallowed up a large portion of the enormous increase in shale supply over the past few years, but there is a limit to how much they can take on. Moreover, the type of oil that refiners can handle is not perfectly suited to the type of oil coming out of Texas shale fields. Many of the Gulf Coast refiners are best equipped to handle medium and heavy types of oil, while shale drillers are extracting light and sweet oil from West Texas. That leaves a lot left over for export.

However, a strong driver of higher U.S. oil exports recently is the discount for American crude. The discount of WTI to Brent has widened this year, from around $2-$3 per barrel in early 2018 to a much more pronounced discount recently. In late April the discount hit $6 per barrel, and by mid-May the discount exploded to about $8 per barrel. Related: The Regulations That Could Push Oil Up To $90

The discount has continued to widen as the conditions between the American market and the rest of the world diverge. OPEC is keeping barrels off of the market, helping to drain inventories back to average levels. The supply losses in Venezuela and Angola have tightened the market faster than most analysts expected. Plus, the potential losses from Iran because of U.S. sanctions have also led to supply fears. All of this has put a premium on Brent relative to WTI.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the story is the same that it has been for the past year: U.S. shale continues to add new supply at an amazing rate. To be sure, pipeline bottlenecks could significantly slow that growth rate, but any curtailment in supply has yet to show up in the data.

The end result is that cheap American crude makes it exceptionally attractive to foreign buyers. An $8-per-barrel discount is definitely large enough to cover the transit costs of shipping U.S. oil over long distances to Asia. U.S. oil exports to Asia are expected to hit a record high in July, according to Reuters, after hitting a record high in May at close to 25 million barrels. Reuters cites data from oil traders, who note that close to 10 supertankers, each carrying 2 million barrels, are queued up to load oil in the U.S. before they set sail for Asia.

“WTI Midland is coming across,” an unnamed oil trader told Reuters. WTI Midland can now compete against Middle Eastern oil in Asia. WTI Midland trades at a premium to Dubai benchmark quotes for delivery in Asia although there are significant differences in quality.

One hurdle for higher U.S. oil exports of crude oil is the inability of Gulf Coast ports to handle very large crude carriers (VLCCs). Ports along the Gulf Coast are inland and don’t have the width or depth to handle such large ships. Most Gulf Coast oil ports can handle AFRAMAX vessels, which carry 500,000 to 1 million barrels. But the number of ports that can handle even SUEZMAX ships – 900,000 to 1 million barrels – is limited, according to the EIA. VLCCs – at up to 2 million barrels – are simply too large.

To export oil from these ports, smaller ships are used to ferry oil from the port out to a VLCC. But that adds time and costs, which means that in order to economically support crude exports from these terminals, a wider discount is needed.

Right now, only the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) can handle VLCCs. And that port only brought that capability online in February. “Weekly U.S. exports of crude oil have surpassed 2 million b/d four times so far in 2018, and trade press reports indicate two of those instances—the weeks of February 16 and March 30—corresponded with weeks in which LOOP loaded a VLCC for export,” the EIA wrote in a report on May 16. Upgrades to a handful of other ports on the Gulf Coast are in the works, but those will take time to reach completion.

Should the price differential between WTI and Brent narrow, there could be a cap placed on the volume of crude exports leaving the U.S. However, for now, the discount is wide enough, leaving the window open for higher U.S. oil exports.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

IEA: High Oil Prices “Taking A Toll” On Demand
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Most Underappreciated Story In The Oil Market

The Most Underappreciated Story In The Oil Market
Higher Oil Prices Look Likely

Higher Oil Prices Look Likely

 Could Oil Hit $100?

Could Oil Hit $100?

 OPEC: The Oil Glut Is Gone

OPEC: The Oil Glut Is Gone

 Iran Sanctions Threaten The Petrodollar

Iran Sanctions Threaten The Petrodollar

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com