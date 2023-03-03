U.S. Oil Drilling Activity Retreats For Third Week In A Row 

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.56 +1.40 +1.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.78 +1.03 +1.22%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.83 -0.55 -0.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.991 +0.226 +8.17%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.743 +0.043 +1.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.20 +0.63 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 77.56 +0.37 +0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.743 +0.043 +1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.87 +0.29 +0.36%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.66 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.91 +0.96 +1.20%
Graph down Basra Light 459 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.99 +1.65 +1.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.82 +1.40 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.20 +0.63 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 63.23 +0.30 +0.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 56.91 +0.47 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.31 +0.47 +0.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 78.56 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 75.71 +0.47 +0.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 73.71 +0.47 +0.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 82.66 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 72.01 +0.47 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.75 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.90 +0.69 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.69 +0.47 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.64 +0.47 +0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.64 +0.47 +0.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.22 +1.51 +1.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 5 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Sinochem Oil Workers Taken Hostage As Protests In Colombia Rage On

JPMorgan: Russia Can Maintain Oil Production At Pre-War Levels

JPMorgan: Russia Can Maintain Oil Production At Pre-War Levels

JPMorgan believes Russia will be…

Oil Prices Climb But Remain On Course For A Fourth Consecutive Monthly Loss

Oil Prices Climb But Remain On Course For A Fourth Consecutive Monthly Loss

Despite climbing slightly on Tuesday…

Fossil Fuel Emissions Projected To Peak In 2025

Fossil Fuel Emissions Projected To Peak In 2025

Despite the global drive for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Drilling Activity Retreats For Third Week In A Row 

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 03, 2023, 12:17 PM CST
Join Our Community

The total number of total active drilling rigs in the United States fell by 4 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count fell to 749 this week—99 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2022 and 326 rigs lower than the rig count at the beginning of 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Oil rigs in the United States decreased by 8 this week, to 592 after decreasing by 7 in the week prior. Gas rigs rose 3 to 154. Miscellaneous rigs rose by 1 to 3.

The rig count in the Permian Basin fell by 4, and rigs in the Eagle Ford stayed the same.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished wells—a more frugal use of finances than drilling new wells—stayed the same during the week ending February 24. The frac spread count is still 272. This is 6 fewer than a month ago, and 18 fewer than a year ago.

Crude oil production in the United States saw no change at 12.3 million bpd for the fourth week in a row for the week ending February 24, according to the latest weekly EIA estimates. U.S. production levels are up 700,000 bpd versus a year ago.

At 12:21 p.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading up $1.07 on the day (+1.37%) at $79.23, up more than $3 from this time last week.  

The Brent benchmark was trading up $0.74 (+0.87%) at $85.49 per barrel on the day, up roughly $2.50 from this time last Friday.

WTI was trading at $79.50 minutes after the data release, up 1.71% on the day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies
Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value

Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value
Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets

Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets
Lithium-Sulfur Battery Advancements Could Change The Game

Lithium-Sulfur Battery Advancements Could Change The Game
Top Energy Trader Expects Oil Prices To Enter The $90-$100 Range

Top Energy Trader Expects Oil Prices To Enter The $90-$100 Range

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com