Big Traders Are Hungry For More After Huge Profits From Energy Boom

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 20 hours 79.68 +1.52 +1.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 19 hours 85.83 +1.08 +1.27%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.44 +1.06 +1.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 hours 3.009 +0.244 +8.82%
Graph up Gasoline 20 hours 2.750 +0.050 +1.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.20 +0.63 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 78.98 +1.42 +1.83%
Chart Gasoline 20 hours 2.750 +0.050 +1.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.39 +0.52 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.53 +0.87 +1.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.56 +0.65 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 459 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.01 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.97 +0.15 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.20 +0.63 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 64.91 +1.68 +2.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 56.91 +0.47 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 80.31 +0.47 +0.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 78.56 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 75.71 +0.47 +0.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 73.71 +0.47 +0.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 82.66 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 72.01 +0.47 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.75 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.90 +0.69 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.69 +0.47 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.64 +0.47 +0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.64 +0.47 +0.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.22 +1.51 +1.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 5 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 5 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Sinochem Oil Workers Taken Hostage As Protests In Colombia Rage On

Poland’s Remarkable Energy Transformation

Poland’s Remarkable Energy Transformation

Poland has transformed from a…

Investors Fear Change Of Strategy At Brazil’s Oil Giant

Investors Fear Change Of Strategy At Brazil’s Oil Giant

Petrobras saw its share price…

Tesla’s New Germany Plant Is Firing On All Cylinders

Tesla’s New Germany Plant Is Firing On All Cylinders

Tesla’s new plant in Germany…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Traders Are Hungry For More After Huge Profits From Energy Boom

By Haley Zaremba - Mar 04, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • Volatility has created major opportunities for energy traders in the last few years.
  • Large commodity trading firms have tried to diversify into agriculture and metals before, but were not always successful.
  • Large commodity trading firms eye a huge opportunity in the energy transition.
Join Our Community

For much of the world, the extreme volatility of the energy markets over the last few years has caused considerable frustration, anxiety, and even energy poverty. But for energy traders, things have never been better. A volatile market is music to an energy trader’s ears, and many of them have made more money than ever in the whiplash environment of the last few years thanks to covid-19, Russia’s war in Ukraine and its resulting sanctions and retaliations, and all kinds of extreme weather events. 

Even before the invasion of Ukraine, which sent European energy markets – and, as a result, many other markets around the world – into crisis, energy markets were in a huge transition period which had traders’ mouths watering. A 2021 McKinsey blog laid out four fundamental changes to the energy market that would ultimately be a boon for commodities trading: increasing globalization of energy markets, trading becoming more and more instantaneous and real-time, increasing automation, and the rise of new commodities thanks to the green energy transition and environmental movement as a whole (such as biofuels, renewables guarantees of origin certificates, lithium, and cobalt). 

All of these factors influenced how rapidly and completely the energy war between Russia and Europe ripped through the global economy. It also influenced the incredibly rapid rise of green energies in many of the markets hit hardest by the energy crunch. Even some of the most unlikely, fossil fuel dependent candidates – looking at you, Poland – were able to pivot toward renewable energies in record time. 

The war also sent energy markets in new and unpredictable directions. After years of a steady trend toward increasing global energy market interconnectivity, we are now seeing a wave of protectionism and “friend-shoring” instead of free-market trading. This means that in the context of this current conflict, many countries are shifting supply chains to “trusted countries” with similar values and political allegiances. “Staking out spheres of influence and assessing the reliability and trustworthiness of suppliers and countries is the order of the day,” read a recent analysis from Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, the German Institute of International and Security Affairs. 

All of these changes are creating unprecedented uncertainty for the global economy and brutal price fluctuations of all kinds of goods and services for consumers. But for energy and commodities traders, there’s nowhere to go but up. Now that energy traders are flush with cash after the last few years, they’re looking for their next big opportunity. And for many, that has meant moving into metals and agriculture, two booming industries for trading now that everyone in the world is scrambling for battery metals in clean energy supply chains and fertilizer costs have shot through the roof. Wheat trading, too, faces continued volatility as the world’s bread basket remains under siege

“The energy crisis and Russia’s war in Ukraine fueled volatility that traders crave and underscored how one commodity can impact another — such as high gas prices curbing metals output and boosting fertilizer costs,” Bloomberg recently reported. “Plus, metals like copper and lithium are crucial to the energy transition away from fossil fuels and a US renewable diesel boom is boosting crop demand, helping to connect commodity markets.” What’s more, for those who did lose money in the crash of Russian oil and gas exports, diversifying into these new markets provides a promising way of recuperating those losses. 

This isn’t the first time that energy traders have tried to move into these markets, however, and past attempts haven’t gone too well “with Vitol and Gunvor both winding down forays into agricultural and metals markets more than six years ago.” What’s more, many experts believe that the race for battery metals essential to clean energy and electric vehicles supply chains, such as lithium and cobalt, are extremely overhyped. The current rush of investment may be undermined by the increasingly vocal assurances from scientists that we aren’t running out of these materials any time soon. At the same time, if we’ve learned anything at all, it’s that traders love a bubble, and will find a way to cash out either way. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Oil Drilling Activity Retreats For Third Week In A Row 
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split

Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split
Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies
Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets

Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets
Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value

Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value
Say Goodbye To Big Oil’s Big Buybacks

Say Goodbye To Big Oil’s Big Buybacks

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com