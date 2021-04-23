U.S. Natural Gas Production Poised To Soar

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 62.14 +0.71 +1.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.07 +0.67 +1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.727 -0.022 -0.80%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.872 +0.011 +0.61%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 1.995 +0.020 +1.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.83 -0.24 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 64.02 -1.34 -2.05%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 61.68 +0.08 +0.13%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.995 +0.020 +1.00%

Graph down Marine 2 days 62.39 -1.22 -1.92%
Graph down Murban 2 days 62.93 -1.34 -2.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 60.31 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 64.65 -0.10 -0.15%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 64.24 -0.31 -0.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 63.83 -0.24 -0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.83 -0.24 -0.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.05 -0.51 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 64.02 -1.34 -2.05%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.80 -0.46 -0.93%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 48.78 -1.07 -2.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 60.43 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 61.83 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 56.53 -0.27 -0.48%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 56.18 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 56.18 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 57.03 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 60.43 +0.08 +0.13%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 56.18 +0.08 +0.14%

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 51.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 66.62 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 55.38 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 59.33 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 59.33 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 51.50 -1.25 -2.37%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 67.69 -1.09 -1.58%

  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 hour Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 2 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 31 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Putin blocks Ukraine access to Black Sea after Joe blinks
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 1 day Fukushima
  • 38 mins Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 2 days So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 3 days Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.

Houthis Claim Drone Attack On Saudi Aramco Oil Facility

U.S. Oil Rig Count Declines For The First Time In Six Weeks

U.S. Oil Rig Count Declines For The First Time In Six Weeks

The Baker Hughes oil rig…

Abu Dhabi Is Determined To Transform Middle East Energy Markets

Abu Dhabi Is Determined To Transform Middle East Energy Markets

Abu Dhabi is determined to…

OPEC+ Unlikely To Drastically Change Oil Pact Next Week

OPEC+ Unlikely To Drastically Change Oil Pact Next Week

The OPEC+ group is unlikely…

U.S. Natural Gas Production Poised To Soar

By Editorial Dept - Apr 23, 2021, 10:45 AM CDT
1. Texas solar boom

- Texas already leads the nation in wind power, but it is rapidly catching up to California in solar.

- Texas is set to add 10 GW of solar by the end of 2022. California will only add 3.2 GW, according to the EIA.

- Texas will capture one-third of all new utility-scale solar coming online in the U.S. in the next two years.

- Roughly 30% of the new solar destined to be installed in Texas will occur in the Permian basin.

2. Biden pledges 50-52% cut in emissions

- President Biden announced a goal of slashing emissions by half by 2030, from a 2005 baseline. Other countries upped their ambition as well.

- That would require a 5% annual reduction going forward, which would be much faster than the 1.1% annual decline between 2007 and 2019.

- As Liam Denning at Bloomberg Opinion points out, that would require 80% reduction in emissions from the power sector, cutting methane emissions in half, plus finding another 1.2 billion tonnes of CO2 to cut, likely from transportation.

- The aggressive target will be difficult to reach, but the trajectory is clear, which carries enormous implications for oil and gas.

3. U.S. natural gas production to jump

- U.S. natural gas production is expected to jump, following several years of contraction.

- Natural gas output is set to hit a new record in 2022, at 93.3 billion cubic feet per day, according to Rystad Energy.

- Production…

