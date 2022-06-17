U.S. Mulls Over Fuel Export Limits

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 110.2 -7.35 -6.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 113.5 -6.29 -5.25%
Graph down Murban Crude 3 hours 112.5 -6.70 -5.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.033 -0.431 -5.77%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.788 -0.168 -4.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 123.0 -3.02 -2.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 119.2 -4.49 -3.63%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 110.8 +2.48 +2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.788 -0.168 -4.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 114.9 -1.52 -1.31%
Graph down Murban 2 days 118.2 -1.56 -1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 114.7 +0.13 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 200 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 122.2 -3.62 -2.88%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 123.0 -3.02 -2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 123.0 -3.02 -2.40%
Chart Girassol 2 days 121.3 -2.57 -2.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 119.2 -4.49 -3.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 101.2 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 117.4 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 115.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 113.6 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 110.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 110.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 112.8 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 116.4 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 111.0 -0.06 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 114.0 +2.25 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 107.8 +2.25 +2.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 111.5 +2.27 +2.08%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 115.5 +2.27 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 115.5 +2.27 +2.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 114.0 +2.25 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 107.8 -3.50 -3.15%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 124.5 -0.58 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 35 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 hours "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 2 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 16 hours Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 3 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 3 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 5 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 6 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Freeport LNG Extends Force Majeure Until September

Biden Could Invoke Defense Production Act To Raise Gasoline Production

Biden Could Invoke Defense Production Act To Raise Gasoline Production

U.S. President Joe Biden is…

Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene

Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene

Oil bears are back with…

California Can’t Kick Its Fossil Fuel Addiction

California Can’t Kick Its Fossil Fuel Addiction

While California has worked hard…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Mulls Over Fuel Export Limits

By Irina Slav - Jun 17, 2022, 8:45 AM CDT
  • White House is said to be considering limits on fuel exports.
  • Limiting fuel exports is a politically sensitive decision.
  • Fuel exports have been named as one of the factors contributing to higher retail fuel prices at home.
Join Our Community

The White House is reportedly considering putting limits on fuel exports in a bid to contain prices at the pump, which have topped $5 per gallon nationally.

Per a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources familiar with the discussion, the topic came to the fore in the last few days as President Biden accused the oil production and refining industry of taking advantage of the oil price rally to profit t the expense of consumers.

Last week, Biden accused oil producers in general and Exxon specifically of making more money than they have a right to make in the current situation.

"Why aren't they drilling? Because they make more money not producing more oil," he said. "Exxon, start investing and start paying your taxes," he said during a speech.

Then this week, the President took aim at refiners, writing in a letter to several of the largest players in this field that "At a time of war, refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable." 

Biden added in that letter that "My administration is prepared to use all reasonable and appropriate federal government tools and emergency authorities to increase refinery capacity and output in the near term, and to ensure that every region of this country is appropriately supplied." 

Fuel exports have been named as one of the factors contributing to higher retail fuel prices at home as they have substantially increased to fill the gap opening up in Europe as it shuns Russian gasoline and diesel.

So far this year, U.S. gasoline and diesel exports have averaged 755,000 bpd, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, which was up 681,000 bpd over the first five months of 2021.

Curbing exports of fuels will almost undoubtedly reduce prices at home, but it is a politically sensitive decision that might sour relations with Europe. What's more, some analysts have pointed out that limiting fuel exports will not have a long-term effect on domestic fuel prices.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Outages And Reduced Russian Flows Send European Gas Prices Soaring

Next Post

U.S. Drillers Add 7 Rigs Amid Oil Price Slide
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Art on June 17 2022 said:
    We consume close to 21 million barrels per day and produce roughly 12,000,000 barrels per day… If we stop exporting it is just going to cost us that much more to import those 9 million missing barrels. More political rhetoric that will yield no results.
  • Bill Mal on June 17 2022 said:
    How does that pass Constitutional muster? The fed will certainly be hit with an injunction and they will lose in court...

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode
Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Reveals Production Loss For May

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Reveals Production Loss For May
Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?

Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?
The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Slowing

The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Slowing
The World’s Top Coal Exporter Can’t Afford To Go Green

The World’s Top Coal Exporter Can’t Afford To Go Green



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com