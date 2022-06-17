U.S. Drillers Add 7 Rigs Amid Oil Price Slide

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 16 mins 109.9 -7.69 -6.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 113.1 -6.75 -5.63%
Graph down Murban Crude 4 hours 112.5 -6.70 -5.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.013 -0.451 -6.04%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 3.801 -0.155 -3.92%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 123.0 -3.02 -2.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 119.2 -4.49 -3.63%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 110.8 +2.48 +2.29%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.801 -0.155 -3.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 114.9 -1.52 -1.31%
Graph down Murban 2 days 118.2 -1.56 -1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 114.7 +0.13 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 200 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 122.2 -3.62 -2.88%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 123.0 -3.02 -2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 123.0 -3.02 -2.40%
Chart Girassol 2 days 121.3 -2.57 -2.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 119.2 -4.49 -3.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 101.2 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 117.4 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 115.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 113.6 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 110.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 110.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 112.8 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 116.4 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 111.0 -0.06 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 114.0 +2.25 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 107.8 +2.25 +2.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 111.5 +2.27 +2.08%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 115.5 +2.27 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 115.5 +2.27 +2.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 114.0 +2.25 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 107.8 -3.50 -3.15%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 124.5 -0.58 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 hours "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 2 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 16 hours Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 3 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 3 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 5 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 6 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Freeport LNG Extends Force Majeure Until September

Oil Supply Fears Mount As OPEC Underperforms

Oil Supply Fears Mount As OPEC Underperforms

Despite weak demand in China,…

China Sets New Deep Sea Energy Exploration Records

China Sets New Deep Sea Energy Exploration Records

China, in its attempt to…

Why Biden Should Avoid An Oil Export Ban

Why Biden Should Avoid An Oil Export Ban

President Biden made it clear…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Drillers Add 7 Rigs Amid Oil Price Slide

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 17, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The number of total active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 7 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count rose to 740 this week—270 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2021, but insufficient to ease market fears in the current tight oil market.

Oil rigs in the United States rose by 4 this week to 584. Gas rigs rose by 3 to 154. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 2.

The rig count in the Permian Basin was flat this week at 345. Rigs in the Eagle Ford rose by 1, to 69. Oil and gas rigs in the Permian are 108 above where they were this time last year.

Primary Vision's Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished wells—a more frugal use of finances than drilling new wells—rose last week after two weeks of declines. The frac spread count is now 283 for week ending June 10, compared to 230 a year ago.

U.S. crude oil production rose to 12 million bpd for the week ending June 10—the highest level since April 2020 when the pandemic took hold, according to the latest Energy Information Administration data.  

At 12:24 p.m. ET, oil prices were trending down on the day. WTI was trading at $111.10—down $6.53 per barrel (-5.55%) on the day, and down roughly $8 per barrel on the week. The Brent benchmark traded at $114.10 per barrel, down $5.68 (-4.74%) on the day, and down roughly $6 on the week.

At 1:05 pm ET, WTI was trading at $109.40, while Brent was trading at $112.70 per barrel—both down on the day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Mulls Over Fuel Export Limits

Next Post

Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode
Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Reveals Production Loss For May

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Reveals Production Loss For May
Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?

Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?
The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Slowing

The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Slowing
The World’s Top Coal Exporter Can’t Afford To Go Green

The World’s Top Coal Exporter Can’t Afford To Go Green



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com