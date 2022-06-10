Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 18 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 17 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 5 days Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 5 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

Biden Tells Exxon To Start Paying Its Taxes

Natural Gas Prices Tank Again As Freeport LNG Remains Shut For Almost A Month

Natural Gas Prices Tank Again As Freeport LNG Remains Shut For Almost A Month

Amid robust demand for U.S.…

EIA Warns Of Substantial Fall In Russian Oil Production

EIA Warns Of Substantial Fall In Russian Oil Production

Russia’s crude oil output could…

Julianne Geiger

Biden Tells Exxon To Start Paying Its Taxes

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 10, 2022, 8:00 PM CDT

With the U.S. Administration growing more desperate by the week as gasoline prices breach $5 per gallon in the United States, President Biden is now taking aim at individual oil and gas companies—namely, ExxonMobil.

A Biden statement attempting to address May inflation data contained harsh words—both for the oil industry as a whole and Exxon specifically.

"Why aren't they drilling? Because they make more money not producing more oil," he said. "Exxon, start investing and start paying your taxes."

The President also said that they would make sure everyone knew how much Exxon was profiting. "Exxon made more money than God last year."

To be precise, Exxon's net profit was $23 billion in 2021, making up for the $22.4 billion loss the year prior. Exxon's 2021 profit came in behind Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Alphabet, Microsoft, JP Morgan Chase, Meta Platforms, Amazon, and Bank of America—and barely eeked out a win over the Federal National Mortgage Association, Fannie Mae.

On the issue of taxes, Exxon’s income taxes for Q1 2022 alone were $2.8 billion dollars, with full year 2021 income taxes at $7.6 billion, according to Macrotrends and CSI Market.

Biden’s anti-oil statement follows a similar one from Thursday, where deputy director of the National Economic Council Bharat Ramamurti told CNN in a phone interview that "It's outrageous that oil and gas companies are able to take advantage and make four times the profits that they made when there wasn't a war.” When asked about the potential for the White House to back a proposal for a windfall profit tax, Ramamurti said that they were “open to lots of different ideas. We realize there is a problem here we need to tackle.”

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

