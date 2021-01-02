U.S. Goes All In On Nuclear Power In Space Race With China

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 48.52 +0.12 +0.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 51.80 +0.17 +0.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 2.539 +0.117 +4.83%
Graph up Mars US 1 day 49.37 +0.12 +0.24%
Graph up Opec Basket 17 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 11 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 50.39 +0.44 +0.88%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 50.39 +0.44 +0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 50.59 -0.23 -0.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 46.88 +0.28 +0.60%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.539 +0.117 +4.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 50.91 -0.07 -0.14%
Graph up Murban 3 days 51.52 +0.24 +0.47%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 48.31 -0.02 -0.04%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 52.98 +0.18 +0.34%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 50.15 -0.36 -0.71%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 50.59 -0.23 -0.45%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 50.59 -0.23 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 3 days 51.99 -0.27 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 17 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 41 days 33.20 +0.13 +0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 33.15 +0.40 +1.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 47.40 +0.40 +0.85%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 48.80 +0.40 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 42.55 +0.40 +0.95%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 40.90 +0.40 +0.99%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 40.90 +0.40 +0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 42.50 +0.40 +0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 44.45 +0.40 +0.91%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 41.15 +0.40 +0.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 50.39 +0.44 +0.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 38.50 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 51.75 +0.29 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 42.35 +0.40 +0.95%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 46.30 +0.40 +0.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 46.30 +0.40 +0.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 38.75 +0.50 +1.31%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 53.29 +0.40 +0.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 3 hours EU(Merkel/Germany) ready to sign Investment Pack with China
  • 9 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 1 min a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 1 day HAPPY NEW YEAR!
  • 4 hours Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 9 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 10 hours Hydrogen Boom Could Lead To New Platinum Bull Market
  • 2 days Should Trump pardon Julian Assange ? How about Snowden ?
  • 12 hours Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste
  • 1 day The world had better watch what China is doing to Australia. It is a microscope of what is coming to the rest of the world, if we let it.
  • 2 days ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 3 days CIA Death Squads
  • 3 days Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?

Breaking News:

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Robots Are Creating The Super Batteries Of The Future

Robots Are Creating The Super Batteries Of The Future

Artificial intelligence and robots are…

The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020

The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020

The stock market has been…

3 Ways to Play the $30 Trillion ESG Boom in 2021

3 Ways to Play the $30 Trillion ESG Boom in 2021

The $30 trillion ESG boom…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Goes All In On Nuclear Power In Space Race With China

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 02, 2021, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The United States is doubling down on nuclear power and propulsion systems in the new space race with China.  The Trump Administration unveiled in the middle of December a National Strategy for Space Nuclear Power and Propulsion, the so-called Space Policy Directive-6, aiming to develop and use space nuclear power and propulsion (SNPP) systems to achieve scientific, national security, and commercial objectives.  

In the new space race between Western nations and China, the United States is betting on developing and demonstrating the use of new SNPP capabilities in space.  

The strategy on nuclear power and propulsion sets a goal for the U.S. to develop uranium fuel processing capabilities that enable fuel production that is suitable to lunar and planetary surfaces and in-space power, nuclear electric propulsion (NEP), and nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) applications. Another objective is to “demonstrate a fission power system on the surface of the Moon that is scalable to a power range of 40 kilowatt-electric (kWe) and higher to support a sustained lunar presence and exploration of Mars.” 

Collaboration with the private sector is also a pillar of the nuclear power and propulsion strategy. 

NASA strongly supports the nuclear space strategy, pointing out the advantages of nuclear power and propulsion in driving spacecraft. 

“Space nuclear systems power spacecraft for missions where alternative power sources are inadequate, such as environments that are too dark for solar power or too far away to carry sufficient quantities of chemical fuels. Space nuclear systems include radioisotope power systems and nuclear reactors used for power, heating, or propulsion,” NASA said, commenting on the new national strategy. 

Related: Fracking Could Save Colombia From Economic Crisis

NASA believes that nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) is an attractive option for in-space propulsion for exploration missions to Mars and beyond. NTP offers virtually unlimited energy density and specific impulse roughly double that of the highest-performing traditional chemical systems, according to NASA. 

As part of the U.S. strategy, NASA’s near-term priority will be to mature and demonstrate a fission surface power system on the Moon in the late 2020s, in collaboration with the Department of Energy and industry. Such a system could provide power for sustainable lunar surface operations and test the potential for use on Mars. 

Earlier in 2020, the Department of Energy said that NASA plans to build a base and a nuclear power plant on the Moon by 2026 and is inviting proposals from companies ready to take on the challenge. The plan will involve the construction of a 10-kW class fission surface power system to be used for demonstrative purposes. The plant is to be manufactured and assembled on Earth and then shipped to the Moon on a launch vehicle. This vehicle will take the plant to Moon orbit, from where a lander will take it to the surface of the satellite. The demonstration will continue for one year, and if successful, it could open the door to other missions on both the Moon and Mars.

“Space nuclear power and propulsion is a fundamentally enabling technology for American deep space missions to Mars and beyond. The United States intends to remain the leader among spacefaring Nations, applying nuclear power technology safely, securely, and sustainably in space,” Scott Pace, Deputy Assistant to the President and Executive Secretary of the National Space Council, said in a statement, carried by SpacePolicyOnline.com.

The U.S. should continue to enable American entrepreneurs and innovators to further bolster its commercial space industry to continue leading the space race, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross wrote in an op-ed in December.  

“Competition is increasing, especially between Western nations and China. Our advantage in this new space race is the U.S. commercial space industry. It is critical that we continue to enable American entrepreneurs and innovators, lest we miss the opportunity and potentially lose the race,” Secretary Ross said. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EV Battery Prices Plunge 89% In Ten Years
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
Hydrogen: The Beginning Of A New Era In Energy

Hydrogen: The Beginning Of A New Era In Energy
Oil Jumps On Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Significant Crude Inventory Draw
3 Reasons Why Oil Could See An End Of Year Rally

3 Reasons Why Oil Could See An End Of Year Rally
Russia To Aid Iran In Major Sanctions-Skirting Energy Megaprojects

Russia To Aid Iran In Major Sanctions-Skirting Energy Megaprojects



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com