Azerbaijan Starts Gas Exports To Europe Via TAP Pipeline

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 47.55 -0.97 -2.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 51.01 -0.49 -0.95%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.600 +0.061 +2.40%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 49.37 +0.12 +0.24%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 50.24 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph up Urals 12 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 50.60 +0.21 +0.42%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 50.60 +0.21 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 50.59 -0.23 -0.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 47.16 +0.28 +0.60%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.600 +0.061 +2.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 50.91 -0.07 -0.14%
Graph up Murban 4 days 51.52 +0.24 +0.47%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 48.31 -0.02 -0.04%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 52.98 +0.18 +0.34%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 50.15 -0.36 -0.71%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 50.59 -0.23 -0.45%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 50.59 -0.23 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 4 days 51.99 -0.27 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 50.24 +0.02 +0.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 42 days 33.20 +0.13 +0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 33.27 +0.12 +0.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 47.52 +0.12 +0.25%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 48.92 +0.12 +0.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 42.67 +0.12 +0.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 41.02 +0.12 +0.29%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 41.02 +0.12 +0.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 42.62 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 44.57 +0.12 +0.27%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 41.27 +0.12 +0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 50.60 +0.21 +0.42%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 45.00 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 38.75 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 52.04 +0.29 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 42.47 +0.12 +0.28%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 46.42 +0.12 +0.26%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 46.42 +0.12 +0.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 45.00 +0.25 +0.56%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 38.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 53.41 +0.12 +0.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 5 hours a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 21 hours Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 16 hours EU(Merkel/Germany) ready to sign Investment Pack with China
  • 5 hours Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 2 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 11 hours Hydrogen Boom Could Lead To New Platinum Bull Market
  • 2 hours Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste
  • 3 days HAPPY NEW YEAR!
  • 2 days The world had better watch what China is doing to Australia. It is a microscope of what is coming to the rest of the world, if we let it.
  • 3 days ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 1 day Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 3 days Should Trump pardon Julian Assange ? How about Snowden ?

Breaking News:

Oil Highly Volatile During OPEC+ Meeting

Can Anything Stop Brazil’s Massive Oil Boom?

Can Anything Stop Brazil’s Massive Oil Boom?

Despite COVID-19’s impact on the…

Oil Prices Climb On Stimulus Hopes

Oil Prices Climb On Stimulus Hopes

il has seesawed back and…

3 Ways to Play the $30 Trillion ESG Boom in 2021

3 Ways to Play the $30 Trillion ESG Boom in 2021

The $30 trillion ESG boom…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Azerbaijan Starts Gas Exports To Europe Via TAP Pipeline

By RFE/RL staff - Jan 03, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Azerbaijan has started commercial natural-gas supplies to the European Union via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), as the region seeks to diversify energy supplies away from Russia. Gas pumped from the giant Shah Deniz 2 field in the Caspian Sea began flowing into Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria on December 31, Azerbaijan’s state energy company SOCAR said in a statement.

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev hailed the development as a "historic day."

“Some were skeptical about this project. Now the mission is accomplished -- Azerbaijan’s natural gas has arrived in Europe,” he said.

The 878-kilometer TAP is a segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, which took more than $30 billion and seven years to build.

The overall project includes Shah Deniz 2, Azerbaijan’s largest gas deposit, and 3,500 kilometers of pipelines connecting the Caspian Sea with Western Europe via Georgia and Turkey.

Azerbaijan already supplies gas to Turkey and aims to supply European gas markets with 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas a year.

Analysts say Azerbaijani gas poses some threat to Moscow's share of the continent's gas market but is unlikely to change Russia's dominant position as a supplier.

Russia, which already accounts for about one-third of the region’s gas supplies, plans to raise gas exports to Europe, including Turkey, to 183 bcm in 2021 from more than 170 bcm this year.

Related: 8 New Energy Technologies That Will Blow Your Mind

Moscow has recently accelerated efforts to complete its undersea Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Germany, a project that stalled a year ago due to U.S. sanctions.

Washington has strongly opposed the project as threatening the security of NATO allies in Europe by increasing dependence on Russia.

Later on December 31, Azerbaijan's SOCAR announced that it had signed a long-term contract with the Belarus Oil Company to supply oil to that country.

Belarus has intermittently been at loggerheads with Russian officials in recent years over oil supplies that for decades have been supplied at a heavy discount.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Goes All In On Nuclear Power In Space Race With China

Next Post

A Silver Lining For Kazakhstan Oil In 2020
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
EV Battery Prices Plunge 89% In Ten Years

EV Battery Prices Plunge 89% In Ten Years
Hydrogen: The Beginning Of A New Era In Energy

Hydrogen: The Beginning Of A New Era In Energy
The Russian Energy Giant Mining Bitcoin With Virtually Free Energy

The Russian Energy Giant Mining Bitcoin With Virtually Free Energy
Oil Jumps On Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Significant Crude Inventory Draw



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com