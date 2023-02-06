U.S. Gasoline Prices See First Weekly Fall Of The Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.95 +0.56 +0.76%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.77 +0.83 +1.04%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.37 +0.73 +0.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.398 -0.012 -0.50%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.359 +0.038 +1.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.36 -1.07 -1.33%
Chart Mars US 3 days 72.24 -1.79 -2.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.359 +0.038 +1.62%

Graph down Marine 12 hours 77.56 -1.54 -1.95%
Graph down Murban 12 hours 79.28 -1.46 -1.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 76.03 -0.31 -0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 434 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 82.01 -0.19 -0.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 4 days 81.97 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.36 -1.07 -1.33%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 52.14 -2.49 -4.56%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 75.54 -2.49 -3.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 73.79 -2.49 -3.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 70.94 -2.49 -3.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 67.64 -2.49 -3.55%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 67.64 -2.49 -3.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 68.94 -2.49 -3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 77.89 -2.49 -3.10%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 67.24 -2.49 -3.57%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.75 -2.50 -3.46%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 63.50 -2.50 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 68.94 +0.53 +0.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.89 +0.53 +0.73%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.89 +0.53 +0.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 69.75 -2.50 -3.46%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.30 -2.49 -3.08%

U.S. Gasoline Prices See First Weekly Fall Of The Year

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 06, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
  • The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States saw a weekly fall for the first time this year.
  • The average price of gasoline in the U.S. was $3.44 per gallon on Sunday.
  • Diesel prices have also fallen, by 5.2 cents last week, reaching $4.60 per gallon.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States saw a weekly fall for the first time this year, GasBuddy said in a Monday note, to $3.44 per gallon on Sunday.

The national average gasoline price fell 4.4 cents per gallon from a week ago, based on GasBuddy’s 11 million price reports spanning 150,000 gas stations across the nation. The average gasoline price is still up 17.5 cents from a month ago,  and 1.7 cents per gallon up from the same time last year.

Diesel prices have also fallen, by 5.2 cents last week, reaching $4.60 per gallon.

A price drop for gasoline this time of year is not surprising.

“While the decline in both gasoline and diesel prices is terrific, it’s not unusual to see prices falling in February, which tends to be the month with some of the lowest gasoline prices of the year thanks to seasonally weak demand. For diesel, we’re likely to see more declines, and potentially much more significant ones in the weeks ahead as imports of distillate have accelerated, leading to a sell-off. And, with warmer weather ahead, demand may struggle as well. However, especially for gasoline, high levels of coming maintenance and the eventual transition to summer gasoline could lead today’s declines to reverse down the road. For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we’re likely to eventually see increases again down the road,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy said.

The high gasoline price decline comes as the price of crude oil declines as well. The WTI benchmark was trading down $0.40 per barrel on Monday as of 11:30 a.m. ET, to $72.99—a 0.55% loss on the day, and a steep $5 dip from this time last week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

