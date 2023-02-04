Is The Fed Finally Winding Down Its Fight Against Inflation?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 73.39 -2.49 -3.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 79.94 -2.23 -2.71%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.64 -2.39 -2.95%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 2.410 -0.046 -1.87%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 2.321 -0.131 -5.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.43 -2.39 -2.89%
Chart Mars US 1 day 72.24 -1.79 -2.42%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.321 -0.131 -5.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 79.10 -0.96 -1.20%
Graph down Murban 2 days 80.74 -1.52 -1.85%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.03 -0.31 -0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 432 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.01 -0.19 -0.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.97 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.43 -2.39 -2.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 54.63 -0.53 -0.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 78.03 -0.53 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 76.28 -0.53 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 73.43 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 71.43 -0.53 -0.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 80.38 -0.53 -0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 69.73 -0.53 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 66.00 -0.75 -1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.41 -0.53 -0.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.36 -0.53 -0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.36 -0.53 -0.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 80.79 +0.47 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 9 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 9 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 15 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Iran To Help Venezuela Overhaul Major Refinery Complex

How New Tech Is Transforming Finance In Emerging Markets

How New Tech Is Transforming Finance In Emerging Markets

Financial technology is fueling inclusion…

Emerging Markets Look To Capitalize On Shifting Supply Chains

Emerging Markets Look To Capitalize On Shifting Supply Chains

A major shift in global…

Rogue Trader Bets $80 Million Fed Will Start Slashing Rates By Year End

Rogue Trader Bets $80 Million Fed Will Start Slashing Rates By Year End

Following signs that Fed rate…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Economy
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is The Fed Finally Winding Down Its Fight Against Inflation?

By ZeroHedge - Feb 04, 2023, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Is the Federal Reserve easing off the accelerator on its inflation fight?

The answer depends on whether you believe your eyes or your ears.

Our eyes tell us the Fed is slowing down on rate hikes.

After easing back from a 75 basis point hike in November to a 50 basis point hike in December, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) delivered an even smaller 25 basis point hike at its February meeting. With the most recent rate increase, the target range for the federal funds rate is between 4.5 and 4.75%.

A quarter-percent rate hike was widely anticipated. The mainstream narrative is that inflation has peaked and the central bank is now easing its foot off the accelerator.

But if our eyes tell us the Fed is winding down the inflation fight, the messaging coming from the central bank says the opposite. The FOMC statement said, “Inflation has eased somewhat but remains elevated,” and it signaled additional rate hikes in the future.

The Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time.”

As it did in the last two meetings, the FOMC left wiggle room to pivot, saying the committee will continue to take into account “cumulative tightening” and “the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation” as it makes future decisions.

During his press conference, Powell repeatedly said “the job is not done,” and emphasized that “It would be very premature to declare victory, or to think that we’ve really got this.” He indicated that the central bank could raise rates a couple more times.

We’ve raised rates four and a half percentage points, and we’re talking about a couple of more rate hikes to get to that level we think is appropriately restrictive. Why do we think that’s probably necessary? We think because inflation is still running very hot.”

Answering another question, Powell said, “It’s our judgment that we’re not yet at a sufficiently restrictive policy stance, which is why we say that we expect ongoing hikes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Powell also gave himself some wiggle room, saying that he does see inflation easing.

We can now say I think for the first time that the disinflationary process has started. We can see that and we see it really in goods prices so far.”

Powell continues to insist there is a path for the central bank to bring price inflation down to 2% without causing a significant economic slowdown. He brought up the “strong” labor market several times during his press conference.

Reaction

The markets appear to believe what they’re seeing, not what they’re hearing.

Despite what Powell actually said, the mainstream seemed to read between the lines and initially took the outcome of the FOMC meeting as confirmation that the tightening cycle is nearly over.

Stocks see-sawed after the announcement. The Dow initially sold off before swinging some 170 points to the upside after Powell’s press conference ended. The Dow slid into the close, finishing up 8 points. But the NASDAQ with its more speculative stocks closed up 2% on the day, and the S&P 500 finished up just over 1%.

Gold surged by over $20 and pushed over $1,950 an ounce. The dollar fell, along with bond yields.

All of this indicates that the initial market take was that the Fed is nearly finished raising rates.

Allianz Investment Management senior investment strategist Charlie Ripley told CNBC that the messaging leaned “slightly dovish,” adding that a lack of clarity on future interest rate moves signals the Fed is nearing the end of its rate tightening cycle

The Fed is essentially speaking out of both sides of the mouth as they signaled further increases are appropriate, but also acknowledged they will consider the cumulative amount of tightening in future policy decisions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview on Fox Business, Peter Schiff said he heard a lot of economic ignorance coming out of Powell’s mouth. He said the “disinflation” that Powell mentions is “transitory.”

Schiff zeroed in on a comment Powell made claiming consumer expectations cause inflation.

“Inflation is caused by the government,” he said. “It’s caused by the Federal Reserve printing money and Congress spending it.”

Schiff said even if the Fed delivers a couple more 25 basis point hikes, it’s still not enough to slay inflation. He noted that even with the rate hikes, Americans continue to borrow money in order to keep up spending and saving has fallen into the basement.

Peter said he believes we are heading toward a major economic downturn, but even that won’t slay the inflation dragon.

Looking Ahead

No matter what’s going on in the Fed members’ heads, right now, I think the inflation fight will end the moment something breaks in the economy.

And I’m convinced something will break in the economy.

Powell insists there is a path forward that brings inflation down while avoiding a recession. I think that’s wishful thinking or bureaucratic spin. I think it’s a virtual certainty that the economy will spiral into a downturn. And I don’t think it will be short and shallow. I think it will be deep and prolonged.

My pessimism is rooted in the fact that the US economy is addicted to easy money. It is addicted to artificially low interest rates and quantitative easing. You can’t take an addict’s drug away without sending him into withdrawal. The economy can only limp along so long with tighter monetary policy.

Interest rates haven’t been this high since 2007. At that point, the Fed was cutting rates due to the housing bust. The economy couldn’t handle interest rates that high.

Powell and Company have backed themselves into a corner. They just don’t know it yet (or more likely, they haven’t admitted it).

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Rogue Trader Bets $80 Million Fed Will Start Slashing Rates By Year End
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Everybody Loves Oil Again

Everybody Loves Oil Again
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates

Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank

3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank
Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power

Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power
The U.S. Is Facing A Major Challenge As Petrodollar Loses Force

The U.S. Is Facing A Major Challenge As Petrodollar Loses Force

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com