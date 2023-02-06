OPEC Secretary General: OPEC+ Deserves Credit For Oil Market Stability

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.66 +0.27 +0.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.46 +0.52 +0.65%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.93 +0.29 +0.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.406 -0.004 -0.17%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.324 +0.003 +0.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.43 -2.39 -2.89%
Chart Mars US 3 days 72.24 -1.79 -2.42%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.324 +0.003 +0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 79.10 -0.96 -1.20%
Graph down Murban 3 days 80.74 -1.52 -1.85%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 76.03 -0.31 -0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 433 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 82.01 -0.19 -0.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 3 days 81.97 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.43 -2.39 -2.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 52.14 -2.49 -4.56%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 75.54 -2.49 -3.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 73.79 -2.49 -3.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 70.94 -2.49 -3.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 67.64 -2.49 -3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 67.64 -2.49 -3.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 68.94 -2.49 -3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 77.89 -2.49 -3.10%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 67.24 -2.49 -3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 66.00 -0.75 -1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.41 -0.53 -0.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.36 -0.53 -0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.36 -0.53 -0.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.79 +0.47 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 11 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 11 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 5 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 11 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide

Breaking News:

Technical Fault Forces Huge Norwegian Oilfield Offline

Oil Prices Are Under Pressure

Oil Prices Are Under Pressure

A slew of bearish news…

Geopolitical Risks On The Rise In The Middle East

Geopolitical Risks On The Rise In The Middle East

Geopolitical risks appears to be…

WoodMac: 2022 Saw Bigger Better And More Strategic Oil Discoveries

WoodMac: 2022 Saw Bigger Better And More Strategic Oil Discoveries

After a multi-year lull in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Secretary General: OPEC+ Deserves Credit For Oil Market Stability

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 06, 2023, 3:51 AM CST
  • The Secretary General of OPEC believes OPEC+ deserves credit for the way it has handled oil markets in recent months.
  • Last year, OPEC+ decided to reduce its production target by 2 million barrels per day, although the actual cut was nearer 1 million bpd.
  • The Secretary General said OPEC is determined to do “whatever it takes” to keep the oil market balanced in 2023.
Join Our Community

The OPEC+ group deserves to be given credit for the way it has handled oil market stability in recent months, OPEC Secretary General Haitham told Reuters on Monday.

“Due recognition should be given for our constructive and positive role in supporting global market stability including to remind ourselves that the G20 and major consumers around the world commended us for our historical actions taken since 2020,” Al Ghais told Reuters on the sidelines of the ongoing India Energy Week conference.

OPEC+ decided in October last year to reduce their target oil production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from November onwards. Yet, the actual cut is estimated to have been around 1 million bpd. The cut is in force until December 2023 or until the alliance decides otherwise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, the OPEC+ panel recommending policy actions, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), decided that the group should keep production targets and quotas unchanged in a widely-expected move considering the uncertainties in both supply and demand.

OPEC’s crude oil production is estimated to have dropped in January by around 60,000 bpd due to cuts by top producer Saudi Arabia which may have been steeper than the Kingdom’s quota, a survey carried out by Bloomberg showed last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, OPEC and the OPEC+ group, which includes Russia and a dozen other non-OPEC producers, are pumping crude oil at levels well below the collective target the OPEC+ alliance set as of November 2022.

“We believe there is great confidence and trust in the OPEC+ group and its decisions where we have proven time and again that we are ready to act immediately and respond to the dynamic nature of the market,” Al Ghais told Reuters.

Last month, OPEC’s secretary general said in a Bloomberg interview that signs of cautious optimism about a recovery in economies and oil demand had emerged.

OPEC is determined to do “whatever it takes” to keep the oil market balanced in 2023, Al Ghais told Bloomberg Television in the middle of January.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

EU’s Nat Gas Cuts Likely To Spill Into Next Year
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions

North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions
Everybody Loves Oil Again

Everybody Loves Oil Again
The U.S. Is Facing A Major Challenge As Petrodollar Loses Force

The U.S. Is Facing A Major Challenge As Petrodollar Loses Force
3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank

3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank
Oil Prices Are Under Pressure

Oil Prices Are Under Pressure

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com