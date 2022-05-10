U.S. Gasoline Prices Hit All-Time High

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 100.0 -3.05 -2.96%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 102.7 -3.23 -3.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.369 +0.343 +4.88%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.962 +0.127 +3.31%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.542 -0.100 -2.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 105.7 -5.94 -5.32%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 105.7 -5.94 -5.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 108.3 -6.77 -5.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.5 -1.89 -1.65%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 101.7 -6.68 -6.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.542 -0.100 -2.75%

Graph down Marine 2 days 107.7 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Murban 2 days 111.0 +0.52 +0.47%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 105.8 -6.94 -6.16%
Graph down Basra Light 162 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 108.9 -7.39 -6.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 108.3 -6.77 -5.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 108.3 -6.77 -5.88%
Chart Girassol 2 days 106.4 -6.63 -5.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.5 -1.89 -1.65%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 85.72 -7.11 -7.66%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 88.99 -6.68 -6.98%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 105.2 -6.68 -5.97%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 103.5 -6.68 -6.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 101.4 -6.68 -6.18%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 98.54 -6.68 -6.35%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 98.54 -6.68 -6.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 100.6 -6.68 -6.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 104.2 -6.68 -6.03%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 98.84 -6.68 -6.33%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 105.7 -5.94 -5.32%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 99.50 -5.25 -5.01%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 93.25 -5.25 -5.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 116.3 +1.39 +1.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 97.04 -5.17 -5.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 101.0 -5.17 -4.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 101.0 -5.17 -4.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 99.50 -5.25 -5.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 93.25 -6.75 -6.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.3 -6.68 -5.76%

Oil Markets Are Bracing For Further Supply Disruptions

How Russia’s Gas-For-Rubles Scheme Is Helping Lift Armenia’s Currency

Can The Energy Sector Continue To Outperform?

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

U.S. Gasoline Prices Hit All-Time High

By Irina Slav - May 10, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • GasBuddy: national average hit $4.351 per gallon.
  • 180 million barrel SPR release failed to materially lower prices at the pump.
Retail gasoline prices in the United States hit an all-time high this week, with the national average at $4.351 per gallon, GasBuddy's Patrick DeHaan said on Twitter on Monday.

According to AAA, the national average as of the end of day Monday stood at $4.328 per gallon. A year ago, the national average for gasoline was $2.962 per gallon.

U.S. gasoline prices have been on the rise for several months now as demand rebounded strongly after the end of Covid lockdowns while production was slow to catch up.

In a bid to rein in prices, the Biden administration announced two oil releases from the strategic petroleum reserve – one in November last year and another one this March.

The one in November totaled 50 million barrels but failed to move prices beyond a short-lived decline immediately after the announcement.

When the White House announced a 180-million-barrel release in response to soaring oil and fuel prices in March, prices did decline for a short while, but, yet again, the announcement failed to have any sustained effect on retail fuel rates.

Analysts warned on both occasions that the SPR release would not have the desired effect for various reasons, such as the type of crude to be released versus the types of crude used by refiners to produce fuels. Also, they said, traders had already priced in the release, and it would not affect benchmark oil prices on which fuel prices are based.

Then, last week, the Biden administration announced plans to buy 60 million barrels of crude, taking bids this autumn.

"As we are thoughtful and methodical in the decision to drawdown from our emergency reserve, we must be similarly strategic in replenishing the supply so that it stands ready to deliver on its mission to provide relief when needed most," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said, as quoted by Reuters.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

