Oil Drops As Biden Prepares Largest Ever SPR Crude Release

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 103.3 -4.54 -4.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 108.2 -5.26 -4.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.781 +0.176 +3.14%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 3.725 -0.084 -2.21%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 3.218 -0.107 -3.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 109.7 +3.56 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 109.7 +3.56 +3.36%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 114.3 +3.95 +3.58%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 110.5 +0.41 +0.37%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 105.2 +3.48 +3.42%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 3.218 -0.107 -3.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 108.4 -0.05 -0.05%
Graph down Murban 1 day 109.8 -0.22 -0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 109.3 +4.38 +4.18%
Graph down Basra Light 121 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 115.6 +4.03 +3.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 114.3 +3.95 +3.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 114.3 +3.95 +3.58%
Chart Girassol 1 day 113.8 +4.11 +3.75%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 110.5 +0.41 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 94.71 +3.51 +3.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 93.72 +3.58 +3.97%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 110.0 +3.58 +3.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 108.2 +3.58 +3.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 106.1 +3.58 +3.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 103.3 +3.58 +3.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 103.3 +3.58 +3.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 105.4 +3.58 +3.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 108.9 +3.58 +3.40%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 103.6 +3.58 +3.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 109.7 +3.56 +3.36%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 104.3 +3.50 +3.47%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 98.00 +3.50 +3.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 108.4 +0.06 +0.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 101.8 +3.58 +3.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 105.7 +3.58 +3.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 105.7 +3.58 +3.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 104.3 +3.50 +3.47%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 98.00 +3.50 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 117.8 +3.58 +3.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 16 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 13 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 12 hours "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 50 mins Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 4 days Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 4 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 5 days "US Strikes Deal With EU To Boost LNG Exports, Reduce Bloc's Dependence On Russian Gas" - Zero Hedge

Breaking News:

Oil Drops As Biden Prepares Largest Ever SPR Crude Release

Russia’s Oil Exports Slumped 26% Last Week

Russia’s Oil Exports Slumped 26% Last Week

According to Bloomberg data, Russian…

Billionaire Koch Brothers Are Betting Big On An Electric Future

Billionaire Koch Brothers Are Betting Big On An Electric Future

The Koch Brothers have frequently…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Drops As Biden Prepares Largest Ever SPR Crude Release

By Irina Slav - Mar 31, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT

President Joe Biden is reportedly preparing for what would be the largest ever release of crude oil from the strategic petroleum reserve, totaling some 180 million barrels, according to unnamed sources quoted by Reuters.

According to the AP, who also spoke to two sources wishing to remain unnamed, the White House was preparing to release up to 1 million barrels of crude daily to rein in retail fuel prices.

The specific period of the release has yet to be agreed, but it could be a few months, the AP source said.

Gasoline prices have spiked above $4 per gallon in much of the United States, hitting a fresh high of over $6 per gallon in Los Angeles earlier this month. President Biden recently blamed the gas price rise on Russia’s President Putin, calling it “Putin’s price hike”, although prices were climbing at U.S. gas stations long before the war in Ukraine began.

In fact, the first time this White House resorted to an SPR release was last November, when the White House announced it would sell or lease 50 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve to try and alleviate pain at the pump.

At the time, analysts warned that the SPR release would not have the desired effect for various reasons, such as the type of crude to be released versus the types of crude used by refiners to produce fuels. Also, they said, traders had already priced in the release, and it would not affect benchmark oil prices on which fuel prices are based.

These analysts turned out to be right, but the federal government went ahead with its release, which by January had totaled some 40 million barrels without much affecting oil or gasoline price movements.

A more recent announcement by the International Energy Agency for the release of 60 million barrels from national oil reserves also failed to have the desired effect on prices, suggesting such releases might not be the step that works in an environment of tight supply made tighter by Western sanctions on Russia.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gulf Oil Producers Seek U.S. Military Support Against Yemen Attacks

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April

EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April


Most Commented

Alt text

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

 Alt text

Oil Will Still Dominate The U.S. Energy Market In 2050

 Alt text

Europe Can Survive Next Winter Without Russian Gas

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com