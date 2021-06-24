U.S. Democrats Launch Another Attack On Oil & Gas

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.26 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 75.56 +0.37 +0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.432 +0.014 +0.41%
Graph up Heating Oil 17 mins SellBuy 2.163 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.273 -0.008 -0.35%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 +0.06 +0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.01 +0.88 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 28 mins 71.50 +0.37 +0.52%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.273 -0.008 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 73.61 +0.28 +0.38%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 74.65 +0.44 +0.59%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 70.03 -0.38 -0.54%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 75.53 +0.32 +0.43%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 74.48 -0.40 -0.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 74.79 -0.35 -0.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.01 +0.88 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 58.55 +0.24 +0.41%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 58.63 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 72.08 +0.23 +0.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 73.48 +0.23 +0.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 68.53 +0.23 +0.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 66.08 +0.23 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 66.08 +0.23 +0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 68.43 +0.23 +0.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 71.33 +0.23 +0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 65.98 +0.23 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 69.75 +0.25 +0.36%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 63.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 74.64 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 67.25 +0.22 +0.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 71.20 +0.22 +0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 71.20 +0.22 +0.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 69.75 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.02 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 2 days Will Liquid Metal Batteries Become the Standard for Large Batteries?
  • 1 day Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 3 days Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Hit 3-Year High On Draining Inventories

Can The Middle East Survive Without Oil?

Can The Middle East Survive Without Oil?

Middle East oil producers are…

The Unmistakable Impact Of The IEA’s ‘Fantasy’ Report

The Unmistakable Impact Of The IEA’s ‘Fantasy’ Report

Arguably the most important trend…

Reuters: U.S. Agrees To Lift Iran Oil Sanctions

Reuters: U.S. Agrees To Lift Iran Oil Sanctions

The United States has agreed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Democrats Launch Another Attack On Oil & Gas

By Irina Slav - Jun 24, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Water used in oil and gas well drilling may become classified as hazardous waste, complicating the lives of companies that use it if a new bill, sponsored by a New Jersey Congressman, becomes a law.

The Climate Leadership and Environmental Action for our Nation’s Future Act, or the CLEAN Future Act, for short, calls for a variety of unsurprising steps towards a more environmentally sustainable energy system, including everything that’s been hogging the headlines lately, from EVs to heat pumps and building retrofits.

Notably for the oil and gas industry, however, it includes a section dedicated to the water used in oil and drilling and then disposed of in special wells.

This is what Section 625 of the bill says:

“Not later than 1 year after the date of enactment of the CLEAN Future Act, the Administrator shall—

(A) determine whether drilling fluids, produced waters, and other wastes associated with the exploration, development, or production of crude oil, natural gas, or geothermal energy meet the criteria promulgated under this section for the identification or listing of hazardous waste;

“(B) identify or list as hazardous waste any drilling fluids, produced waters, or other wastes associated with the exploration, development, or production of crude oil, natural gas, or geothermal energy that the Administrator determines, pursuant to subparagraph (A), meet the criteria promulgated under this section for the identification or listing of hazardous waste; and

“(C) promulgate regulations under sections 3002, 3003, and 3004 for wastes identified or listed as hazardous waste pursuant to subparagraph (B), except that the Administrator is authorized to modify the requirements of such sections to take into account the special characteristics of such wastes so long as such modified requirements protect human health and the environment.”

Forbes commentator David Blackmon called the bill “another frontal assault on the nation’s oil and gas industry,” and proceeded to quote a report produced by the Rice University’s Baker Institute that said if the water produced from new oil and gas wells is reclassified as hazardous waste, this would change the requirements for its disposal and make this disposal much more difficult.

The situation is pretty simple, actually. Right now, produced water is disposed of in so-called Class II injection wells. There are some 180,000 of these, according to the Baker Institute, in operation across the States. If this produced water is reclassified as hazardous waste, however, it would need to be disposed of in Class I wells. Of these, there are fewer than 300 in the country, the report notes. To make things even more complicated potentially, not all of these wells accept waste from third parties. Further, most of these hazardous waste wells are along the coast of Louisiana and Texas, far from the major shale plays.

If the bill is passed, then, it could effectively stifle a lot of U.S. oil and gas production by saddling well drillers with the obligation to find a way to transport some 10 million barrels daily of wastewater several hundred miles to the Class I wells. The regulatory load on these companies will also increase, ultimately making production a lot costlier. And there’s an environmental danger, too.

When seismic activity surged in some parts of the U.S. shale patch during the first shale boom, this was linked to fracking. Eventually, research suggested that while the activity of fracturing rock in itself was not conducive to heightened seismic activity, wastewater disposal was.

Wastewater and chemicals—from conventional and fracking wells alike—are stored in underground reservoirs. According to scientific data, cited by the U.S. Geological Survey, this can trigger earthquakes. This is true even with hundreds of thousands of wells.

Just two weeks ago, Rystad Energy reported that the number of earthquakes of above 2.0 on the Richter scale in four oil-producing states had risen from 242 in 2017 to 938 in 2020. The increase was attributed to wastewater wells. Now, the CLEAN Future Act bill proposes that the number of wells available for wastewater disposal be shrunk instead of expanded. This could, in fact, solve the problem with increased seismic activity by discouraging more oil and gas drilling. From the standpoint of the bill’s sponsor and his fellow Democrats, this would probably amount to killing two birds with one stone.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Shale Eyes A $60 Billion Year

Next Post

The 3 Hottest Electric Vehicle Stocks For 2021
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Death Of Car Ownership: This $30 Trillion Trend Could Kill The Auto Industry

The Death Of Car Ownership: This $30 Trillion Trend Could Kill The Auto Industry
Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?

Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?
China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths

China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths
Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy

Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy
Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com