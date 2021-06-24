U.S. Shale Eyes A $60 Billion Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.26 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 75.56 +0.37 +0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.432 +0.014 +0.41%
Graph up Heating Oil 17 mins SellBuy 2.163 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.273 -0.008 -0.35%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 +0.06 +0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.01 +0.88 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 28 mins 71.50 +0.37 +0.52%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.273 -0.008 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 73.61 +0.28 +0.38%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 74.65 +0.44 +0.59%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 70.03 -0.38 -0.54%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 75.53 +0.32 +0.43%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 74.48 -0.40 -0.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 74.79 -0.35 -0.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.01 +0.88 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 58.55 +0.24 +0.41%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 58.63 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 72.08 +0.23 +0.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 73.48 +0.23 +0.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 68.53 +0.23 +0.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 66.08 +0.23 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 66.08 +0.23 +0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 68.43 +0.23 +0.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 71.33 +0.23 +0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 65.98 +0.23 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 69.75 +0.25 +0.36%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 63.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 74.64 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 67.25 +0.22 +0.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 71.20 +0.22 +0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 71.20 +0.22 +0.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 69.75 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.02 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 2 days Will Liquid Metal Batteries Become the Standard for Large Batteries?
  • 1 day Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 3 days Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Hit 3-Year High On Draining Inventories

Nigeria’s Oil Industry Is Struggling To Win Back Investors

Nigeria’s Oil Industry Is Struggling To Win Back Investors

Nigeria’s oil industry is finally…

Big Oil Looks To Cut Production Following Activist Backlash

Big Oil Looks To Cut Production Following Activist Backlash

Following a series of major…

New Chinese Tax Law Threatens Oil Refiners Across The Region

New Chinese Tax Law Threatens Oil Refiners Across The Region

China has recently announced a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Shale Eyes A $60 Billion Year

By Haley Zaremba - Jun 24, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil execs and producers are historically pretty good at making money. Oil is a roller coaster of an economic sector, based on a boom-and-bust model. Bankruptcy and insolvency are not uncommon occurrences out in the oil field, but even in the lean times, there are plenty of industry insiders making a buck, even as their own company goes down in flames.

This was even the case in last year’s historic oil crash, when companies across the West Texas Permian Basin went belly up on the heels of “Black April,” when oil prices actually went negative in a global first. Due to a drop in oil demand spurred by the spread of the novel coronavirus, the leaders of OPEC+ started to talk strategy. These talks turned into disagreement and then an all-out oil price war between the leading members of Russia and Saudi Arabia, flooding the market with excess crude oil supply and putting oil storage at such a premium that owning it became a liability. And that is how, on April 20, 2020, the West Texas Intermediate crude benchmark plummeted 306%, or $55.90, to a finish at a jaw-dropping $37.63 below zero per barrel. 

But even then, in the wake of the oil price apocalypse, shale execs managed to make off with millions even as their companies folded. “On July 7, the board of directors at Texas fracking sand supplier Hi-Crush granted nearly $3 million in bonuses to four top executives, including $1.35 million for CEO and founder Robert Rasmus,” Reuters reported in an expose published last August. “Five days later, the company declared bankruptcy.”

While the timing of the payout was decidedly egregious, it was far from outside the norm for the sector. According to the damning report, it was just “the latest in a series of board decisions that allowed the oilfield supplier’s top executives and founders to rake in tens of millions of dollars as shareholders saw the stock price plummet to pennies.” And now, around the globe, publicly-traded independent oil producers are set to make record profits in 2021.

This doesn't come as a total shock, considering that oil prices have seen an incredible rebound over the course of this year. Oil prices have not only recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but they’re also at their highest mark in over two years thanks to tightening supply spurred by people getting back on the road in a big way, OPEC staying the course in terms of promised production caps, and a retreating U.S. dollar value. What’s really unbelievable about this year’s projected oil producer payouts, however, is not just that they’ll be high, but that they’ll shatter the ceiling and set an all-time record. They’ll be $37 billion higher than in 2008 when oil prices hit an all-time high around $150 a barrel of crude. 

Overall, the combined free cash flow from the oil production sector is expected to balloon to a whopping, never-before-seen $348 billion, blowing past 2008’s then-record of $311 billion. “Key to the turnaround is U.S. shale, with the industry expected to reverse years of losses in 2021 and make ‘super profits’ of nearly $60 billion of free cash flow before hedges,” Bloomberg reported this week. 

Rebounding oil prices are only part of the story. Also lining the pockets of oil producers is a new trend amongst oil executives, who are atypically bound and determined to constrain capital spending. “This is the opposite of previous cycles when crude rallies prompted companies to spend heavily on exploration and production in search of fresh supplies,” Bloomberg notes. 

All of this is to say that there are major liquid assets sloshing around in the oil sector. The amount of money flowing around the sector could also lead to a new spree of mergers and acquisitions, analysts have pointed out. Now it just remains to be seen whether execs can stay disciplined and stick to the plan instead of ramping up output in response to high oil prices, which could hit $100 in the near future.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Chevron Won’t Cut Oil & Gas Business For Renewables

Next Post

U.S. Democrats Launch Another Attack On Oil & Gas
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Death Of Car Ownership: This $30 Trillion Trend Could Kill The Auto Industry

The Death Of Car Ownership: This $30 Trillion Trend Could Kill The Auto Industry
Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?

Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?
China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths

China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths
Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy

Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy
Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com